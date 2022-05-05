Near Miss of the Day 761: “That’s really close – I could have touched that!” says cyclist after close pass

“That’s really close – I could have touched that!” was the reaction of a cyclist who was subjected to a very close overtake last week in Norwich. However, police only issued the driver with a warning letter, and the rider is now calling on other cyclists to share with him their experience of submitting footage to the force.

The link to the video on YouTube was sent to us by road.cc reader ThatGuyOnTheBike, who said: “I was amazed how close they got and where they chose to pass me.

“I'm a regular submitter to Norfolk and Suffolk Operation Snap who can be pretty good. On this occasion though, they decided that a warning letter would suffice.”

He added: “I'd also like to hear how others have found our local Operation Snap //thatguyonthebikeagain [at] gmail.com" target="_blank">via this email.”

