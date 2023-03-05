Decathlon says it still has “progress to make” after cyclist points out that new “micro pockets” on women’s bib shorts can just about hold a cereal bar

French sporting goods retailer Decathlon says it still has “progress to make” and that it will continue to increase the “diversity” of its cycling clothing range – after a cyclist pointed out on social media that the new pockets on the store’s Rockrider women’s bib shorts are just about big enough to hold a small cereal bar.
Earlier this week, cyclist Pauline posted on Twitter a photo from Decathlon’s website of the women’s Rockrider Race mountain bike bib shorts and their snack size bar-shaped pockets, alongside an image of the retailer’s Van Rysel men’s bib-less shorts (complete with pockets seemingly large enough to store a mobile phone).
“Seriously Decathlon, you finally make women’s shorts with pockets... to hold a cereal bar, while the guys can put their phones in the men’s models,” Pauline tweeted.
Referring to Van Rysel’s replica Cofidis pro team bib shorts, which are also sold by Decathlon and only available in men’s sizes, the cyclist continued: “I’m not even talking about the fact that the models for the Cofidis team don’t exist for women, but frankly the difference in pocket sizes is a joke at this level.”
Pauline later posted another pair of men’s cycling shorts stocked by Decathlon, this time from Riverside, writing: “I just discovered the cargo model from Riverside and THERE ARE POCKETS IN THE BACK AND ON THE THIGHS! Meanwhile, we can put a tampon in our micro pocket.”
While some responded to the tweet (which has been viewed over a million times since Friday) by posting vile, misogynistic comments, others noted that Pauline was comparing shorts designed by different brands – prompting the cyclist to respond that there nevertheless remained a “slight disparity” between Decathlon’s range of men’s and women’s cycling shorts and trousers.
For example, on the chain’s UK webstore, of the 57 bike shorts, tights, and trousers sold by Decathlon, only 17 are specifically designed for women.
Responding to Pauline’s complaints, a spokesperson for Decathlon agreed with the cyclist’s concerns and revealed that the issue will be discussed with the retailer’s design teams tomorrow.
“Even if these two shorts are not part of the same range, you are right to question us,” Decathlon said.
“The diversity of our women’s offering increases every year, but clearly, we still have progress to make. We will talk about it on Monday with our design teams.”
The retailer’s social media team also responded to an accusation that Pauline’s complaint was a mere “cry for pockets” by arguing that women “want to have products that are as practical as those for men, with as many choices. It seems quite legitimate as a request.”
