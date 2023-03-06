Cyclist suffers serious injuries in collision as bike pictured crushed under bus

Thames Valley Police is investigating and appealed for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Oxford last week which left a cyclist in hospital for treatment to serious leg injuries.

A photo of the frightening extent of the damage to the rider's bike was shared on Twitter by a passer-by who saw the bicycle crushed underneath a double-decker bus outside the Crown and Thistle pub on Titup Hall Drive, at the junction with Old Road, shortly after the collision at 9.15am on Thursday 2 March.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that the cyclist, a 52-year-old woman, suffered serious leg injuries and was treated at the scene by South Central Ambulance Service before being taken to John Radcliffe Hospital, but has since been discharged and is recovering.

Investigating officer PC Andy Wickens, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Abingdon police station, said: "I am appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the collision, or who have dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage to get in touch with Thames Valley Police if they can assist the investigation.

"I am also aware of social media posts and comments in relation to this incident, and I would ask that public speculation is avoided to allow the investigation to take place unhindered and without prejudice.

"You can get in touch with Thames Valley Police either by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230094531."

Sharing the social media post, Green Party councillor Emily Kerr said: "Cyclist under a bus this morning in Headington. This picture made me cry. No more details yet. We urgently need everyone to act on Vision Zero [strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries]. This corner is blighted by double-yellow lines parking at school pick up and drop-off time. We need school streets. I desperately hope the cyclist is okay."

The collision happened around 50 metres from Wood Farm School, a point Cllr Kerr alluded to in her tweet, and raised concerns about safety of children and families cycling and walking to the school.

Cycling isn't dangerous. Cars and other heavy vehicles are dangerous. You're welcome. — Cllr Emily Kerr 💚 (@EmilyKerr36) March 2, 2023

Last week's incident comes a year on from Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran joining Oxford campaigners and cyclists alike in calling for investment in safety measures to "avoid any more senseless deaths" after two cyclists were killed in the city less than a month apart.

The deaths of University of Oxford postdoctoral scientist Dr Ling Felce and University of Oxford faculty member Ellen Moilanen caused anger and frustration at the continued danger cyclists in the city are exposed to, with one Oxford sign defaced to cross out the 'cycling city' title.

In November, long-awaited work on The Plain roundabout, where Dr Felce was killed last March, was undertaken. Used by 12,000 bike riders each day, Oxfordshire County Council said that the roundabout is the busiest in the country in terms of flow of cyclists, and one of the most used throughout the UK.

It had long been criticised by cycling campaigners for its intimidating layout and lack of protection for people on bikes.