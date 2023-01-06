Pedestrian injured in crash involving cyclist in Weston-Super-Mare

Police in Somerset are appealing for information after a pedestrian was injured in a crash involving a cyclist in Weston-super Mare.

Avon & Somerset Police say that the incident happened at around 6pm on the evening of Wednesday 14 December.

The pedestrian, aged in her 60s, was knocked to the ground in the collision, which happened as she walked towards a bus stop close to The Skills College on Locking Road.

She was treated at hospital for injuries including fractured ribs, and is now recovering at home.

Police say that the cyclist was reportedly riding on the pavement and had no lights on her bike, and left the scene following the collision.

The bike rider was described as a woman aged in her 60s with short, grey hair and wearing a blue or grey anorak, and the bike she was riding had a basket on the front.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 5222302954.

Other than on designated shared-use paths, cycling on the footway is illegal under section 72 of the Highways Act 1835, as amended by section 85 (1) of the Local Government Act 1888, and nowadays is usually punishable by a fixed penalty notice being issued to the rider.

However, government guidance is that police officers should use their discretion, and that cyclists should not be fined for riding on the footway where they do so responsibly and with consideration for other people.

While there are cycle lanes on either side of Locking Road, it may be that in this case the cyclist may have taken to the footway given it would have been dark and her bike had no lights.