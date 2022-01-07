"Eyesore" cycle rack removed...but only because driver smashed into it

A cycle parking rack in Stevenage has been damaged beyond repair by a driver who collided with the luminous green bicycle-shaped structure. However, some locals say it is no bad thing as it was an "ugly eyesore".

The council broke the news the rack outside Tesco was no more after a motorist drove into it, leaving it unsafe to use. The bike rack basher did not stop at the scene and has not been identified.

The rack was one of three installed on the High Street in 2020.

Cllr Lloyd Briscoe, executive member for transport said: “Over the Christmas period, the bike rack outside Tesco was hit by a car and had to be removed due to safety concerns.

"The design of the racks has proved to be a discussion point for many residents, with several sharing views on how often they are used, to how they are easy to spot.

"Before this incident happened, the council conducted a survey about the Old Town High Street and one particular question within that focused on these bike racks.

"We asked if we should keep them, move them, or replace them. We are in the process of reviewing these responses and will let everyone know what we plan to do in the not too distant future."

The bright bike rack was removed at a cost of £213 to Stevenage Borough Council, but not everyone was sad to see it go...

While some pointed out it was a well-used facility that should be replaced, others hoped any replacement would be more practical and less green.

Iain Kilmurray said: "Great to see the eyesore has been removed! Now install a suitable bike rack within the paved area. Stevenage has 40+ miles of cycle path separated from the highway, but parking bikes where vehicles are making manoeuvres a good idea?"

Eamonn Walsh added: "It’s not great if this costs the council but it was extremely ugly."