CCTV footage shows horrific crash as cyclist sent flying by driver overtaking at traffic lights

A cyclist was left in hospital with multiple fractures after a driver, who police have since confirmed was arrested for his role in the incident, overtook another vehicle at a set of traffic lights, colliding with an oncoming cyclist.

CCTV footage shared on Facebook by Ted Sayers showed the shocking scene unfold in Blackburn in Lancashire last week, the driver overtaking a stationary vehicle, believed to have stalled, before hitting the cyclist travelling in the opposite direction on a green light, sending the rider violently into the air.

The incident happened at around 7.40pm on Thursday 31 August at the Four Lane Ends junction with Pleckgate Road, Revidge Road, Shear Brow and Lammack Road, close to The Fig & The Olive restaurant, the Lancashire Telegraph reports.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was helped by passers by, who called the emergency services, while staff at the nearby restaurant were also alerted.

The footage, captured by CCTV on a nearby building, was shared on social media over the weekend, with the person who shared it saying the incident was caused by an "impatient driver".

It has been reported that the car was found on a nearby street with damage to the bonnet and a shattered windscreen, as well as its registration plates ripped off.

The driver was later arrested, Lancashire Police confirming a 23-year-old man is now in custody.

"We were called by the ambulance service shortly before 8pm to reports of a collision between a pedal cycle and a car on Shear Brow, Blackburn.

"The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with fractures. A 23-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and driving — excess drugs. He is in custody."

The footage has been widely shared on social media since the weekend, well-wishers sending messages of support to the cyclist while also condemning the driving.

Some comments also questioned the lack of help the cyclist appeared to get in the moments after the collision, however it has been reported that the man was attended to by passers by before the emergency services arrived.

One comment added: "Another car pulled up at the back and someone jumped out, just before video ended, but can't understand why nobody got out the car at the lights."

Another person replied: "If you look closely right at the end of the video the door on the car does open so I think maybe the driver was just shocked or getting their phone or something to call an ambulance before getting out, only took a few seconds, just seems longer I think."

