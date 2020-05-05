Nike step back into cycling with “visually stunning” SuperRep spin bike shoes

Designed for indoor use, Nike's SuperRep shoes are designed for “stability and breathability on and off the bike”.

If you were a fan of pro cycling back in the late ’90s and early 2000s, you’ll remember that Nike was rather popular with their shoes being worn by a certain American. Nike left cycling around 2008 but the likes of Mark Cavendish, Adam Blythe and Dani Rowe still wear ‘Nike’ shoes.

These designs are not publicly available and seem to be re-badged shoes from a popular Italian manufacturer. The new shoes though, seem to be a tentative first step back into cycling for the footwear giant.

The SuperRep spin shoes are designed for spin bike riders. The shoes can be used with either two or three-bolt cleats and feature a “translucid mesh on the upper, coupled with a perforated sock liner and vents through the bottom of the plate to enable better airflow around the toes.”

Nike says that “to better address the needs of riders’ lateral and out-of-seat movements, a support arc on the shoe’s medial side.” This, they say, “helps keep feet secured during "Figure 8s" or other side-to-side combinations out of the saddle.”

Nike has used a split sole design, that will be a familiar sight if you’re a fan of their football boots. We’re not sure what material has been used for the two sole pieces, but it looks to be a stiffened nylon rather than the carbon sole we’d expect to see on a road cycling shoe.

The sole is finished with low profile rubber studs and a textured pattern to “provide traction while walking to and from the bike.”

Two large velcro straps provide a simple closure system. Could we see Nike make a return to road cycling?

We've got no pricing information yet, but on their UK website Nike say the shoes will be available to buy in June.