road.cc Quiz Corner - Can you name the Paris Roubaix top 10 since 2000?

This is a big one so you might need to grab a biscuit and a cuppa for some sustenance. We wouldn’t want you to ‘bonk’ and drop out of the front group right before the Carrefour de l’Arbre.

It says something about a race’s importance within cycling when it has a club that looks after the very ‘roads’ that make the race so special. Paris Roubaix is that race and the ‘amis de Paris-Roubaix’ (friends of Paris-Roubaix) are a group of volunteers that work all year, preserving the old cobblestone roads that make the Hell of the North so special.

We love Roubaix. It’s one of the best races of the year. But how much can you remember about the riders that have raced it?

We’re not asking you to stretch your mind back too far. But we are talking about going back to the time of Ambrosio Nemesis ‘la reine du nord’ rims and 32-spoked wheels. We’d like to know who the top-10 finishers were from 2000-2019.

It’s a long one. There are 200 answers to get and they’re not all big names. Roubaix is one of the few races where being in the breakaway often leads to a top 10 finish. As a result, there have been some big upsets in the Roubaix velodrome.

As per usual, comment below with your scores. Will you be lifting a cobblestone over your head, or heading for a cold shower?

So, double-wrap your bar tape, let some air out of your tyres, and prepare for a beating. It’s the Paris-Roubaix quiz.