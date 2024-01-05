Yet another questionably designed place to park your bike — "chocolate teapot" station bicycle rack confuses cyclists; Dave Brailsford meets Manchester United squad; An all too familiar bike theft tale; From the (Daily) Mail-bag + more on the live blog

Drumroll please...
'What's so confusing about that?' I hear some future commenter ask. Well, perhaps not the how to use it aspect of this 'bike rack', but more the commonly seen decision of councils and planners to opt for seemingly novelty bike parking solutions rather than just giving us a practical row of Sheffield Stands. It really is that simple. A row of properly installed, secure metal racks, that's all we're after.
The matter is even more important for riders of cargo bikes, trikes, or other types of bicycle that might not be able to be rolled up in the air and locked in place as this one asks. It's a similar discussion to what we hear about bike storage facilities on trains (obviously without some of the added booking, availability and cost-related issues there) where storage often requires riders to hoist their bike upright to fit in a tiny cupboard, for want of a better word.
> "Vertical bike storage is discriminatory and should be outright banned": Rail engineer Gareth Dennis explains why taking your bike on the train is such a faff on the road.cc Podcast
Fine if you're relatively strong and riding a road bike with narrow bars. Not so for many other types of bicycle.
Human & Travels spotted this "chocolate teapot" bike parking 'facility' outside Wandsworth station in south London, saying it had been recently installed. Needless to say it's caused a fair amount of eye rolling, eyebrow raising, face palming, and any other ways of expressing negative emotions with your facial features...
Ben Furfie suggested in reply, "Insurers should sue stations that install those. It's impossible to securely lock bikes to them; and don't get me started on bikes used as mobility aids for the less abled, or bikes used as car replacements like cargo bikes."
"There is a similar set-up at a place I've biked to. Totally worthless. All the bikes were locked around the area to signs and posts," another said.
On the plus side, at least we've now got another one for the collection...
> Worst bike racks — from the useless to utterly unusable places to park your bicycle
Re: Laura laker's bike theft. Am I not right in thinking with the thieves now using angle grinders that it is irrelevant what type of lock people use in that they could just chop through the stands?
Caption contest:
DB - "Quick question, do you know what a jiffy bag is?"
RH - "Giffy? Yiffy? What kind of bag is this?"
DB - "Perfect!"
www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12907179/Vicar-cycle-lane-church-threat...
The cycle lane threatens people's ability to get to church by car? Apparently the church was built in the 1850s, so presumably those victorian christians drove to church.
Its worth a reference to BobFromAccounts tweet that started the thread on crap bike stands. ....I give you the merger no-one asked for - the Bollarded Sheffield stand.
