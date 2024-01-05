Support road.cc

Yet another questionably designed place to park your bike — "chocolate teapot" station bicycle rack confuses cyclists; Dave Brailsford meets Manchester United squad; An all too familiar bike theft tale; From the (Daily) Mail-bag + more on the live blog

For the first time in about two weeks we're pretty certain what day of the week it is... Dan Alexander is on duty for your Friday live blog...
Fri, Jan 05, 2024 09:17
6
09:15
Yet another questionably designed place to park your bike — "chocolate teapot" station bicycle rack confuses cyclists

Drumroll please...

'What's so confusing about that?' I hear some future commenter ask. Well, perhaps not the how to use it aspect of this 'bike rack', but more the commonly seen decision of councils and planners to opt for seemingly novelty bike parking solutions rather than just giving us a practical row of Sheffield Stands. It really is that simple. A row of properly installed, secure metal racks, that's all we're after.

The matter is even more important for riders of cargo bikes, trikes, or other types of bicycle that might not be able to be rolled up in the air and locked in place as this one asks. It's a similar discussion to what we hear about bike storage facilities on trains (obviously without some of the added booking, availability and cost-related issues there) where storage often requires riders to hoist their bike upright to fit in a tiny cupboard, for want of a better word.

> "Vertical bike storage is discriminatory and should be outright banned": Rail engineer Gareth Dennis explains why taking your bike on the train is such a faff on the road.cc Podcast

Fine if you're relatively strong and riding a road bike with narrow bars. Not so for many other types of bicycle.

Human & Travels spotted this "chocolate teapot" bike parking 'facility' outside Wandsworth station in south London, saying it had been recently installed. Needless to say it's caused a fair amount of eye rolling, eyebrow raising, face palming, and any other ways of expressing negative emotions with your facial features...

Ben Furfie suggested in reply, "Insurers should sue stations that install those. It's impossible to securely lock bikes to them; and don't get me started on bikes used as mobility aids for the less abled, or bikes used as car replacements like cargo bikes."

"There is a similar set-up at a place I've biked to. Totally worthless. All the bikes were locked around the area to signs and posts," another said.

On the plus side, at least we've now got another one for the collection...

Worst bike racks

> Worst bike racks — from the useless to utterly unusable places to park your bicycle 

10:32
From the (Daily) Mail-bag

You might have seen an old favourite return with a fresh new update for 2024...

DailyMail-headlines-header

> 20 of the most hysterical Daily Mail anti-cycling headlines

One comment made us chuckle, so we thought we'd share...

Dear Simon,

My eyes hurt having read this article and I'm beginning to wheeze; you must have the strongest of constitutions to have written this piece with no ill effects to your physical or mental health. If you are suffering then I'm sure that there's a voluntary organisation with a 12-step programme which will help you recover from the trauma of having written this article, stay strong; we all believe in you. 

Best wishes,

Jaymack.

10:25
An all too familiar bike theft tale

road.cc contributor Laura Laker's bike has been nicked...

Laura Laker's bike stolen (Twitter)

"I definitely should have used the good lock today," she wrote on social media. "Thankfully the legends at my bike shop had the frame number handy when I called them." 

The security at a nearby BT building reviewed their CCTV and found that at 11:38 yesterday morning three men arrived, one of them using an angle grinder to cut through the locks and release the bike. By 11.40 they had left with the bike...

10:05
Caption competition: Sir Dave Brailsford meets the Manchester United squad
09:38
Introducing the bollard-rack, the rack-llard, the boll-cycle... we'll decide on a name eventually

It's a bollard Sheffield Stand...

This is the original post from Bob From Accounts who sparked the dodgy cycle racks discussion. Two-thirds practical Sheffield Stand, one-third giant bollard.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Avatar
NotNigel | 42 min ago
0 likes

Re: Laura laker's bike theft.  Am I not right in thinking with the thieves now using angle grinders that it is irrelevant what type of lock people use in that they could just chop through the stands?  

Avatar
ROOTminus1 | 1 hour ago
2 likes

Caption contest:
DB - "Quick question, do you know what a jiffy bag is?"
RH - "Giffy? Yiffy? What kind of bag is this?"
DB - "Perfect!"

Avatar
hutchdaddy | 1 hour ago
3 likes

www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12907179/Vicar-cycle-lane-church-threat...

Avatar
the little onion replied to hutchdaddy | 1 hour ago
4 likes

The cycle lane threatens people's ability to get to church by car? Apparently the church was built in the 1850s, so presumably those victorian christians drove to church.

Avatar
Dan Alexander replied to hutchdaddy | 1 hour ago
3 likes

More on this later...

Avatar
Secret_squirrel | 2 hours ago
4 likes

Its worth a reference to BobFromAccounts tweet that started the thread on crap bike stands.  ....I give you the merger no-one asked for - the Bollarded Sheffield stand.

https://x.com/BobFromAccounts/status/1742881962187018322?s=20

 

