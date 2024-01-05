“The church is under threat”: Vicar fears cycle lane outside church car park will drive away the congregation

The vicar of a church in Altrincham, Greater Manchester claims the very existence of the 170-year-old institution has been put in doubt by the construction of a new walking and cycling lane outside its car park.
St Margaret's Church has stood beside the A56, on Dunham Road, in Altrincham, Cheshire, since 1854. However, Vicar Reverend David Murray doesn't have faith in a new 20-metre cycle lane that he believes goes nowhere, but will force the people driving to the church to take a circular detour.
The 'walking and riding lane' was installed on Gorsey Lane to make crossing the Dunham Road easier for both pedestrians and cyclists. However, the entrance to the church car park is also situated on Gorsey Lane, meaning that parishioners and churchgoers can no longer access it from the main Dunham Road, and instead have to drive down a narrow one-way system around to get to the car park, reports the Daily Mail.
Reverend Murray said that many of his congregation had already been put off attending services since the cycle lane was installed and he now fears his historic church could close unless the local council reconsiders the plans.
"The church is under threat for a 20m stretch of cycle lane," he said. "We had a carol concert last week and were down by about half the usual numbers."
"Our bells have been ringing out since the mid-1800s and we've served this community through two world wars. Now we face extinction simply because of a crazy traffic system that closes access from the A56."
He added: "This plan pushes church traffic to a dangerous turn on a bend further up the A56 one way or indeed past a school the other way – that area is already very busy at school drop off and pick up times.
"It's madness. All for the sake of a 20m cycle lane that goes nowhere and actually takes cyclists straight into the headlights of oncoming traffic."
St Margaret's Church, Altrincham (Google Maps)
Ironically, the construction of the new walking and cycling route was spurred on by the actions of the church. Rev Murray and his congregation were among the many locals who had signed a petition calling for changes to the A56, after a young schoolgirl launched a campaign for a pedestrian crossing there.
However, the plan originally submitted by the Reverend didn't include a dedicated cycle lane, but only traffic lights which would have kept Gorsey Lane open both ways. He said that this alternative scheme was passed by Transport for Greater Manchester and the local council, but then blocked by the Green Party.
He added that he has repeatedly asked for an explanation as to why have they "persisted with this awful plan" but has heard nothing.
"I can't get an answer," he said. "We have elderly and disabled parishioners who can't walk or cycle and many of them are now choosing not to come. It's discriminating against them."
Now, the Reverend believes that the scheme being implemented is not just damaging to church services, but also impacting local youth groups and food banks that the church supports.
Richard Nickson, Programme Director for Active Travel at Transport for Greater Manchester, told road.cc: "The Dunham Road scheme is being delivered by TfGM and is funded through the Bee Network Crossing scheme, as approved by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority. A consultation was carried out in November 2021 and the scheme was approved by Trafford Council in September 2022.
"TfGM has been speaking regularly to representatives from Trafford Council and St Margaret’s Church to address the concerns raised and following a site visit, we have agreed to make some minor modifications to the scheme design to ensure that the church is accessible.
"The new crossing on Dunham Road will enable people to safely cross a busy road, while the new signalised junction with Gorsey Lane will make it easier for vehicles to leave the vicinity of the church. The crossing scheme is part of a wider ambition to build the Bee Network, a fully-integrated London-style transport system that will make travel safer for all road users."
Dunham Road, A56, Altrincham (Google Maps)
However, Rev Murray said that a few inches had been cut off a traffic island which separated the cycle lane from the road following his complaints but "the work hadn't solved the problem".
road.cc reported on a similar incident two years ago, when a Presbyterian church in Dublin criticised plans to segregate an existing cycle lane from traffic, claiming that it would prevent worshippers from continuing to park – illegally – outside the church.
Church elder Michael Sparksman said that the proposed bollards would mean that "the right to worship is being overtaken by the right to cycle." He added: "The council suggested people walk, cycle or take public transport but that is really not viable given our age profile and the distances people come from."
However, the scheme was praised by town councillor Laurence Plant, who argued that the new route would encourage cyclists who lacked confidence on the road or young families to ride their bikes safely.
"Henley is quite difficult to navigate not using the main arterial routes", he said. "This is a good attempt to make Henley safer and easier to navigate."
And just last year, a church in Bristol became the site of Armageddon between cyclists and churchgoers, after the council agreed to move the planned location of a cycle rack – originally intended to be positioned outside a city centre church – after churchgoers and opposition councillors branded it a "flagrant act of vandalism" and claimed the bike rack would "block access for hearses".
Jonathan Price, the Master of Music at Christ Church with St Ewen, said that the installation of an "ugly" bike rack would "spoil the view" of the building and restrict accessibility to the church.
Church elder Michael Sparksman said that the proposed bollards would mean that "the right to worship is being overtaken by the right to cycle."
If the extra effort of driving a few hundred metres farther in a car is stopping people worshipping, then perhaps their faith isn't that strong.
It's a very strange objection from a Vicar (actually Priest-in-Charge) who has only been there less than 6 months.
If the church wanted to, they actually have the space to open up a new access drive further along the main road.
There's no evidence that the changes have deferred anybody so far; it's a bit of a faceplant imo.
Perhaps they're worried they'll only get Samaritans now, and everyone else will drive by on the other side?
On the other hand bollards would protect the church from those driving like Jehu...
The prospect of parishioners having to park their cars further away from church should hold no fear:
"...those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint" Isiah 41:30
The church would have been packed in the mid 1800's, and yet the congregation would not have got there via car.
I think the vicar might consider why it is that a mere cycle lane night deter the fewer parishioners from attending.
Chistians, eh?
Has anyone in the religious community atually stopped and thought about why their numbers are dwindling?
Surely it can't be down to the fact that more young adults and adolescents are agnostic than ever before; that the church's own congregation are slowly dying off and not being replenished by the next generation who have categorically decided that they have fundamental disagreements about life, belief and the world around us? That the institution is becoming increasingly irrelevant to a society moving in a different direction?
No, it's just bloody cyclists using a cycle lane that doesn't exist yet.
The stupidity. No wonder the Church is being left behind.
The cycle lane has yet to be built and yet it is getting blamed for a reduction in numbers for a carol concert? Once again cyclists get the blame for everything. This is a classic example of people jumping on the "Lets blame cyclists for everything" bandwagon.
Well, maybe he has a point. I hear that the Netherlands has converted 100% to satan worshipping since their adoption of person-centred, rather than car-centric, street design. Perhaps this vicar would be better off getting a transfer to the US, where they still have large numbers of people who believe the sort of horseshit he is peddling, plus zoning laws mean all new churches are surrounded by enormous parking lots, or at least the ones that aren't drive-thrus.
It is pretty clear that the problem is not the cycle lane and that is not what the vicar is complaining about (makes a good headline though). A 20m cycle lane is not a cycle lane, it is an excuse for a traffic calming measure. It is just there to make a fat traffic island. It is the entire traffic calming measure that is blocking the traffic.
It isn't actually a cycle lane.
It's a slightly spread out signalised parallel crossing with peds well separated from cyclists, across an A road from a two way side road made one way for vehicles but still 2 way for cycles to a stub road which has been closed to motor traffic the other side.
Which is in keeping with normal Bee Network layout design style.
A good scheme.
No issues with pedos or embezzlement though.
That money was resting in his account.
The vicar must thing very little of the congregation if they are put off by such a small inconvenience.
Which only affects those driving there, rather than those who can walk or cycle.
Maybe they should be encouraging people to walk and cycle to the venue?
How did Jesus get there during His days?
Or could the real reason for fall numbers of churchgoers be that the number of believers is decreasing rapidly...?
At least according to almost all surveys...
Pretty sure he stuck to the middle east mostly. He did ride on a Donkey though - good point!
What annoys me about these types of things is the spurious reasoning to support the 'down with this sort of thing arguments'. He chucks the proximity to a school in that traffic is now directed by - how much church traffic is there at 08:30 and 15:30 monday to friday to cause conflict....
Good tweet in response to this from cartoonist Dave Walker - https://twitter.com/davewalker/status/1743250217367990653
(For those who don't know, Dave's other cartooning interest other than cycling is the Church.)
Dave Walker is great.
He's been doing Church Times cartoons for about 20+ years, and came on board for an online campaign a group of us ran around 15 years ago when the old SPCK chain of bookshops were being asset stripped by a group of crooks who had bought them out to the detriment of staff.
https://spckssg.wordpress.com/
The vicar needs to be reminded of the 9th commandment: You Shall Not Bear False Witness
Depending on which direction you now approach the church, you wil endure either and additional 280m or 100m distance to drive.
"We can show you the way to salvation and eternal paradise."
"Sounds great, what's the catch?"
"You will have to drive a little way round the one-way system."
"Stuff that, can't be bothered."
"The road to hell is paved with ... " - sounds like that's not true. Apparently the road to hell is now maintained by Trafford Council, so it's not actually paved, it's just patches and pot holes. There is cycle infra though - but the Bee Network infra is still in development so it's more of the paint kind.
Luckily no-one is going to hell in a handcart any more - they just drive.
Can hardly have been a dedicated congregation if they're put off by that or is the vicar just boring
If it follows most traditional Anglican/CofE congregations, I'd imagine that the average age is about eighty…
If it's not gone evangelical or become some kind of wealth church it may indeed be mostly patronised by the dying and the dead. Unfortunately those both currently rely on motor transport in the UK, so I can understand the priests sticking up for their
customerscongregations.
OTOH whenever I hear things like "eyesore" from folks RE: cycles / racks, I keep thinking that perhaps they should swap hymns for the like of Ministry's Jesus Built My Hotrod ...
The church was built before cars were invented. How did people get there then?
They walked as everything was nearby.
You mean, like a fifteen-minute city? But I thought that was the work of Satan…
Forget tanks & drones. How about we build a cycle lane along Ukraine's border with Russia - surely that's a guaranteed way to prevent Vlad's boys from entering Ukraine....
If I was the vicar I'd be more worried about the lack of faith evidenced by my congregation; if you only go to church because the parking is convenient and a bike lane puts you off, won't that upset the poor baby Jesus or something?
How did the church survive before the invention of the motor car?
