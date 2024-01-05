Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Collision
Crime & Legal
Arnold Schwarzenegger demands total recall of lawsuit filed against him by cyclist who he hit while driving an SUVArnold Schwarzenegger on a bike (image: @Gogo6969 on Flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0 DEED)

Arnold Schwarzenegger demands total recall of lawsuit filed against him by cyclist who he hit while driving an SUV

The Terminator star was accused of “negligence” and driving “with excessive speed”, but has now blamed the cyclist for “carelessness and negligence” instead
by Adwitiya Pal
Fri, Jan 05, 2024 15:32
3

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was sued by a cyclist for driving "wrongfully and recklessly" after he hit her with his SUV, has now turned the tables by instead blaming her for "carelessness" and "negligence", while also demanding that the entire lawsuit be thrown out and he be awarded the court costs.

The 76-year-old former Governor of California had hit a cyclist last February with his GMC Yukon on San Vicente Boulevard, a major thoroughfare in the west of Los Angeles, with initial reports suggesting that the cyclist had turned left into Schwarzenegger’s path before he could brake.

Joanne Flickinger, the cyclist, then slapped the Hollywood star known for driving chrome motorbikes and armoured, hunked-up cars in his action movies, but also being quite the cycling aficionado in real life, with a lawsuit accusing him of driving with "excessive speed" and "failing to keep a proper lookout" which left her with "severe, permanent" injuries and hefty medical bills.

Now, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Schwarzenegger has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the civil suit.

> Arnold Schwarzenegger sued by cyclist he hit with SUV, allegedly causing “severe, permanent injuries”

In his newly filed response, Schwarzenegger argued that "[Flickinger] was so careless and negligent about the matters alleged in the Complaint so as to have contributed in some degree to the injuries, damages and/or losses alleged by [Flickinger] and therefore said carelessness and negligence completely bars or eliminates any recovery by [Flickinger]."

Arnold Schwarzenegger driving (image: Greg Myers on Flickr, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 DEED)
(Greg Myers on Flickr, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 DEED)

In addition, he said any alleged injuries she suffered were caused by third parties outside of his control.

He asked the court, “that in the event they are found liable to [Flickinger], said liability should be reduced by the percentage of fault attributable to [Flickinger], and all other parties, persons, firms, corporations, and entities; and that said liability for non-economic damages of these Defendants is several only, and not joint, so that these Defendants shall be responsible only for the amount of non-economic damages."

> Peter Sagan joins Arnold Schwarzenegger in urging commuters to swap cars for bikes

While the exact amount isn't clear, it had been previously reported that the cyclist is seeking damages of more than $25,000 for “past and future pain and suffering, emotional distress; past and future loss of earnings; past and future loss of earning capacity; past and future medical expenses; past and future healthcare expenses; past and future incidental expenses; and past and future household services."

At the time of the incident in February, TMZ reported that local police and three eyewitnesses said that Flickinger had suddenly swerved across into Schwarzenegger’s lane before he could brake, and that the 76-year-old was not driving at excessive speed when the collision occurred, with one LAPD officer confirming that "no crime was committed".

> Arnold Schwarzenegger pulled over by Melbourne police - for riding bike without helmet

However, it was reported that the cyclist noted immediately after the incident that she was in pain, though it was suggested at the time that she had merely suffered "minor" injuries. Schwarzenegger also apparently took the Flickinger’s bicycle to a local bike shop for repairs following the crash.

arnold schwarzenegger and greta thunberg - via Twitter
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Greta Thunberg - via Twitter

This incident from last February marked the second time Schwarzenegger has been involved in a traffic incident over the past year. He is also being sued by a woman, Cheryl Augustine, who said she was left 'permanently disabled' when the pair crashed in LA on January 21, 2023, citing Schwarzenegger's "reckless driving". 

In a cruel twist of fate though, Schwarzenegger is a prime example of a celebrity who loves cycling. In 2018, he said he wanted to “bicycle all over the world”, and has been spotted riding with his “friend and hero” Greta Thunberg on a custom gold-painted e-bike in Santa Monica. Maybe he was in need  a brushup of the traffic rules on the other side of the ocean but when visiting Edinburgh in 2016, he was seen cycling on the wrong side of the road – straight towards oncoming traffic.

Schwarzenegger also joined then-world road race champion Peter Sagan in 2017 in urging people to swap their car for a bike for their everyday journeys, as well as publicising research conducted by C40 Cities which highlighted the benefits of an active commute.

Arnold Schwarzenegger pothole repairing (Twitter/Arnold Schwarzenegger)

And in April last year, he earned the acclaim of long-suffering cyclists everywhere by personally filling in a massive pothole near his house, which Schwarzenegger claimed was “screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks”.

Arnold Schwarzenegger
lawsuit
Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Add new comment

3 comments

Avatar
mitsky | 2 hours ago
3 likes

"In 2018, he ...  has been spotted riding with his “friend and hero” Greta Thunberg..."

Yet still drives a huuuge gas guzzling vehicle with massive blinds spots, as seen in the pic on this article, the needs/reasons for which may be debatable...

Avatar
Tom_77 | 2 hours ago
4 likes

So is the cyclist getting a Raw Deal, or is their Recall of the events less than Total? I guess we'll have to wait until it ends up in court and we get a Judgement Day.

Avatar
Secret_squirrel | 3 hours ago
2 likes

Not much to see here.  Just another shitty day in the lawsuit heavy private medical hell that's Leftpondia.

Latest Comments

 