SRAM’s £4k gravel groupset, "the lightest folding bike in the world", Ritchey’s long-distance Montebello, Trek’s green initiatives, and tech news from Chris King, Styrkr + more

Welcome to this week’s roundup of the latest and greatest stories on cycling tech — and beyond. It's been quite a big week on the gravel front with SRAM's premium £4k gravel groupset, as well as Ritchey’s introduction of the Montebello long-distance bike, and Trek’s latest sustainability initiatives. Plus, Prodrive has expanded its offering of lightweight folding bikes and we've taken a look at very cool colourways from Factor and Fizik, as well as a new recovery bar from Styrkr. Let's dive straight in...

Ritchey unveils the Montebello long-distance bike

Ritchey has officially introduced the Montebello, a bike meticulously designed for riders who love long-distance rides. According to the brand, this new model caters to the needs of randonneurs or well, any long-distance enthusiast.

The frame is made with Ritchey’s proprietary triple-butted Logic steel tubing and features a taller stack, a longer wheelbase, and a lower bottom bracket compared to its Road Logic sibling. These design elements ensure a stable and comfortable ride, capable of withstanding the rigours of seeing the sun rise and set in a single ride.

You also get mudguard and rack mounts, as well as WCS Carbon Brevet Fork, which accommodates 700x40c tyres without fenders and 700x36c with fenders. The fork was designed specifically for this bike and has mounting points for either a porteur or low-rider rack and the crown can take a rack and lights, too. There’s also internal dynamo routing, and a 1–1/8” straight steerer. The frame can be built with either 1x or 2x drivetrains (including Di2), has two standard bottle cage mounts inside the main triangle, and oh the joy, external cable routing that makes maintenance so much easier even on the roadside.

There are six sizes available ranging from XS to XXL and a size 55cm frame is said to weigh 2kg whereas the Brevet fork is 415 grams. The price stands at £1,479 and you can find all the details over at Ritchey's website.

Trek partners with Syensqo to enhance the sustainability of the new Trek Madone

Synesqo, a global leader in advanced performance materials and chemical solutions, has partnered with Trek to advance the bike brand’s commitment to a more sustainable future, namely the use of more sustainable polymers.

“These parts are just one of the many things Trek is doing to reduce the impact of our products. In the future, we’ll continue replacing legacy polymers with lower carbon impact options. These materials will help Trek meet our carbon emission reduction goals and help our racers inspire a better world for cycling transportation,” said Reggie Lund, Senior Mechanical Engineer at Trek.

The majority of Trek's environmental impact comes from the raw materials used in its products, which account for over 95 per cent of the brand's total emissions. To address this, Syensqo has supplied more sustainable polymers, including glass-fibre reinforced high-performance polyamide (HPPA) compounds with a high recycled content to small parts in the headset area, to help lower the carbon footprint of components on the flagship Trek Madone Gen 8, which was officially released at the end of June.

Although this technology is currently featured only in the brand’s flagship model, Trek has announced plans to incorporate more sustainable polymers across its product line in the future.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting partnership with Trek, as part of our efforts to forge a greener future,” said Floryan Decampo, Market VP Life Solutions. “Leveraging our expertise, we aim to assist Trek in meeting their ambitious sustainability goals within the rapidly expanding bicycle and e-bike industry.”

Prodrive expands Hummingbird range with new lightweight folding bikes

Speaking of sustainability, remember the folding bikes made with flax fibre frames? The brand behind those — Prodrive — has announced an expansion to its Hummingbird bike range, launching a new "Prodrive Lifestyle Collection". The Oxfordshire-based company even claims that one of the bikes is "the lightest folding bike in the world".

The brand has garnered a reputation with its foldable, lightweight carbon frames, as well as sustainable flax fibre frames, bespoke paint finishes, and the home-ground assembly at Prodrive’s Oxfordshire headquarters. The new range includes four models – one of which is an e-bike - and you get a mix of gears, single-speed, as well as chains and belt drives.

The Hummingbird is the lightest model, weighs only 6.9 kg, and is mainly targeted at commuting. It's available exclusively in "Hummingbird Yellow" colour.

The Prodrive Single Speed, has carbon fibre tri-spoke wheels, weighs approximately 7.2 kg and is tailored for flat terrain, mainly. For more rolling riding conditions, the Prodrive Multi-Speed comes with an 8-speed Shimano Nexus Hub – but the additional gearing system brings its weight to around 9 kg.

Lastly, the Prodrive Electric is an advanced version of the original Electric Hummingbird, featuring a 250W integrated rear hub motor and battery that offers a range of up to 50km on a single charge. The e-model, available in both single-speed and multi-speed specs, weighs 10.3 kg at its lightest.

All models come with Prodrive's folding mechanism and are available in either carbon fibre or flax frame options. Prices start from £2,995 and you can get further details from Prodrive's website.

SRAM reveals the crème de la crème Red XPLR AXS gravel groupset

It was only in May we saw SRAM bring out the revamped Red AXS road groupset, and the American brand has now taken much of those new bits to the gravel-specific top-tier drivetrain.

In short, there are three main talking points to this new groupset. First, its rear derailleur — it's borrowing a lot from the MTB transmission mechs and as such, is only compatible with UDH (universal derailleur hanger) bike frames. Oh, and that derailleur only works with one 10-46 cassette made specifically for this groupset. Second, it's 1x only setup. That doesn't need much more explanation, but well, it is limiting in terms of gearing (for some). And thirdly… the price. The full groupset, finished with a power meter, retails for nearly £4k.

Our off-road specialists over at off.road.cc have taken a closer look at all the details of this groupset in a review, as well as the new Zipp gravel wheels with 32mm internal width (yes, really) and handlebar.

Get your Chris King wheels faster, according to the brand

Premium American component brand Chris King has released a new "Ready to Ride" collection, which includes some of their most popular wheels, already built and in stock. It's "the fastest way to get Chris King's made-in-USA wheels in your hands," according to the brand.

The Ready to Ride range features Chris King's FusionFiber rims (GRD23, MTN30, and ARD44), as well as rims from Stan's, HED, and ENVE, with prices ranging from $850 to $3,000 (that's around £665 to £2,350). All wheels are built in-house with King hubs, come with a lifetime warranty, and you get a choice of steel or ceramic bearings.

You can visit Chris King's website to see the complete range of products and build-to-order wheels, available with your choice of hub colour.

Fizik launches limited edition off-road shoes with a Kenyan twist

Fancy some animal print-inspired gravel shoes? Fizik has released their popular Ferox Carbon and Atlas off-road shoes in bold, Team Amani and Black Mamba limited edition colourways.

Team Amani consists of top gravel riders from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Ethiopia, aiming to "showcase what can be achieved when the hurdles of material and access to racing are removed". Black Mamba, Team Amani's U23 development squad, is also celebrated with these specifically designed shoes.

The Ferox Carbon Team Amani edition shoes feature a dual closure system and independently adjustable instep and forefoot for a secure fit, according to the brand. They feature an X1 Carbon outsole with a rubber tread, claiming to have a high stiffness to weight ratio, and are designed with a distinctive pink zebra print and neon yellow accents.

The Atlas shoes are described as the brand's "most versatile off-road shoes", featuring a single BOA closure system and X5 nylon outsole with rubber tread. The Black Mamba edition stands out with its vibrant orange and yellow snake print design.

The Ferox Carbon Team Amani shoes are claimed to weigh 297g per shoe and are priced at £309, while the Atlas Black Mamba weighs 355g per shoe and costs £169 — both £10 more than their standard versions. Both models are available at fizik.com.

Fashion meets function with Human Powered Health's eye-catching new kit for Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

The Women's WorldTour team Human Powered Health will be kitted out in custom Pactimo kit, designed in collaboration with the acclaimed fashion house Maisie Wilen, along with limited edition Factor Ostro Vam bikes for this year's Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, starting on 12 August.

This collaboration marks the first time a women's fashion innovator has debuted their designs in the women's pro peloton. The American-based team said: "We wanted our first changeout kit to represent something clear — that we are a women-first racing team. We celebrate female athletic performance and achievement".

The bikes will be available for purchase through Factor Bikes, while the cycling kit, offered in both men's and women's sizes, can be bought for a limited time on Pactimo.com.

Is this a "new era of bike lights"?

Claiming to be a "revolutionary bike light that enhances your cycling experience," Nole lights is set to launch on 6 August and will be seeking funding on Kickstarter.

Like many other luminous cycling products on Kickstarter, Nole's bike lights promise more than just basic illumination, offering features such as brake lights, turn signals, high beams, and customisable light patterns via the mobile app.

The LED lights measure 45mm by 86mm, with a claimed battery life of up to 28 hours in 'breathing' mode. The front light offers 220 lumens, while the rear provides 140 lumens, and both have an IP67 waterproof rating. Will these lights deliver the "features cyclists have always dreamed of"? Click here to find out more.

As we always point out, pledging money via Kickstarter isn't the same as buying a product through a reputable retailer, so do your research and weigh up the risk before backing anything on the platform.

Styrkr introduces BAR+... a post-workout recovery bar

Styrkr, a British sports nutrition brand, has launched its newest product, the BAR+, a post-workout snack designed to aid recovery. According to Styrkr, the bar which contains 45g of carbohydrates and 15g of protein, utilises a scientifically proven 3:1 ratio that optimises muscle glycogen restoration — something that is essential for post-exercise recovery.

Much like the brand's BAR 50 bars, the BAR+ features puffed rice and soya crispies mixed in a vegan caramel and protein matrix, sprinkled with a dose of real fruit. There are three flavours available: raspberry white chocolate, lemon drizzle, and salted caramel.

The bars are priced at £2.99 per bar or £32.99 for a box of 12. We've already got a box in for a taste test, so keep your eyes peeled for our verdict on these. For more information and to buy some, visit Styrkr's website.

Applications now open for Komoot's Women's Rally in Arizona

This is technically not tech news, but we're putting it here anyway because it's about the cycling community! Komoot, the app that lets you find, plan, and share adventures with the easy route planner, has opened applications for its second Komoot Women's Arizona Rally which will take place on the 9 to 16 of November 2024.

The Komoot Women’s Rallies take place several times a year with aiming to "connect, unite, and break down the barriers in adventure cycling by making adventures by bike more accessible to women and all that identify as women of all backgrounds". These rallies are non-competitive, allowing riders to participate at their own pace.

Hosted with endurance cyclist Lael Wilcox (who has by then returned from her Round the World ride), the bikepacking event will start and finish in Tucson, Arizona, covering a 600km route with 7,500m of elevation gain. It's open to 75 riders, with applications accepted from 31 July to 11 August. Further information on how to apply can be found in the Komoot Collection.

And last... if only bike builds would always be this magically easy...

This is Quek Shio building up a dream S-Works Tarmac SL8 and oh my, is that nice and almost meditative to watch. Magically smooth.

