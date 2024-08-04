Reynolds AR 25 disc brake wheels

The Reynolds AR25 Disc Brake Wheels ride well, but they're not the lightest option out there for the money – despite the shallow 25mm-deep rim. I also had quite a few issues setting them up tubeless, which I wouldn't expect in 2024, although once up and running they did the job nicely.
Tubeless frustration
I'll start by getting my one overarching negative out of the way first: I had a really difficult time setting these wheels up tubeless. I tried three different sets of Specialized tyres (28mm S-Works Turbos, 30mm Turbos, and 32mm Roubaix – all tubeless ready) and just couldn't get any of them to mount.
I tried a track pump, CO2 canisters and a Bontrager TLR Flash pump to deliver a huge volume of air in one hit – but just couldn't get them to work. I tried rubbing soapy water around the rim to encourage the bead to seat into the rim; I tried fitting a tube to get one side of the bead in place; I even tried wrapping ratchet straps around the tyre to hold it tightly in place and reduce the air volume required to make it seat... but nothing worked.
I spoke to Reynolds about the issues I was having, and was very kindly sent a set of 30mm Schwalbe Pro Ones. Alas, I faced the same issue. The tyres slipped on very easily without tyre levers, but the slack tolerance meant a tubeless setup simply wasn't possible.
Eventually I gave up with tubeless and decided to run the wheels with inner tubes. Even then, the bead of all three varieties of Specialized tyres just would not seat cleanly on the rim – even when inflated up to (and accidentally above) Reynolds' maximum quoted pressure of 100psi. I just couldn't get that satisfying (and scary) snap as the bead finds its place in the hooked rim wall, and even at that maximum pressure I still had a tyre that had dips and bulges in it, leading to a pretty bumpy ride.
Eventually, thanks to a set of Michelin tyres I'll be reviewing separately, I was able to get the wheels set up tubeless – and had no further issues.
It was really frustrating to have so many problems with a variety of tyres, though, and not something I'd expect with modern ETRTO standards. It was also a little concerning that even using inner tubes I had issues with beads seating in the rim. But, with these issues out of the way, I was able to get on with riding.
In use
And the wheels do feel really nice to ride. With a shallow 25mm rim, most of the weight is concentrated at the hub, so less inertia is needed to get the wheels up to speed – or at least, that's how it feels.
Despite their unassuming appearance, they felt very stiff when I got out of the saddle and giving it a good old nudge. There was no tangible flex to the wheels, and I definitely got the impression that they spun up quickly.
In general, I tend to choose a deeper rim. I usually ride a set of Roval Rapide CLs which are 50mm deep at the front and 60mm deep at the rear. When you catch a nice cross-tailwind, or get to a cruising speed above about 33kph (20mph), deeper rims have this wonderful feeling of catching the wind and surging forwards in a sail effect. These AR25s just did not come close to that sensation at high speeds, and actually started to feel a little laborious after a while – giving the impression of constantly having to press on and fight, rather than becoming truly comfortable with the momentum. This isn't to say they aren't a well-made, solid set of wheels – it applies to rims of this depth in general.
Having said that, at slower speeds on some of the steep, punchy climbs that pepper the South West of England where I live, the Reynolds wheels felt right at home. Although they aren't ultra light, 1,432g is nothing to be sniffed at, particularly when that weight is biased towards the hub, so they're definitely well suited to climbing.
Weight & build
Although 1,432g is not heavy by any stretch of the imagination, it isn't as light as I'd expect for a wheelset with a 25mm-deep rim.
There are lighter builds, such as the Blacklabel that upgrades the hub to the Reynolds/Ringlé Super Bubba X Road and comes with a quoted weight of 1,286g (more in line with what I'd expect for a 25mm rim), but when you compare these AR25s with something like the Vel 38 RSL 2s at 1,410g, which are £150 less and feature a rim that's 38mm deep, or the Hunt 44 UD Carbon Spoke wheels that cost £40 more but step up to a 44mm deep rim and still weight almost 100g less, the AR25s' weight is a little harder to justify.
They are really well made, though. The hooked rim bed has a deep centre channel, and the valve holes are drilled to a very tight tolerance.
They have 24 Sapim Sprint straight-pull spokes front and rear, laced to Reynolds' own hubs, and a 3-pawl freehub with 10-degree engagement.
They come with quite a few extras in the box, too. They arrived with tubeless tape fitted, plus a pair of 48mm tubeless valves, 15mm front thru-axle adapters, and a SRAM XDR freehub body – should you be running 12-speed SRAM AXS. I didn't need to use anything other than the tubeless valves, but I did have a go at swapping the freehubs over – which was very straightforward.
It would have been nice to see some rear quick-release adapters included, given the inclusion of the 15mm front thru-axle adapters, as this used to be a popular combination before the industry standardised around 12x100 front, 12x142 rear.
Durability
One benefit of a shallower rim is that there's less material to show damage. Deep-section carbon rims wear scratches and scrapes very prominently from rock strikes and the like, whereas a shallower rim presents less surface area altogether, so generally stay looking in better shape for longer.
As well as using the wheels for a good few weeks on my local roads, which are typically rough, full of potholes, and generally quite poorly maintained, I also tackled some tough cobbled streets around Bristol, and a little bit of light gravel on maintained bikepaths. At the end of the review period the wheels were still running perfectly true, and even after a few unintentionally hard 'dings' on the edges of potholes, show no signs of wear.
Value
At £1,350 the AR25s sit in line with a lot of other carbon wheelsets, such as the Bontrager Aeolus Pro 37 (£1,349.98), FFWD RYOT33 (£1,349) and Mavic Cosmic SL 40 (£1,350). The Reynolds are built to a very high standard at a competitive weight for the price, albeit at the cost of rim depth. But, not everybody wants deep aero rims for a whole host of reasons, and if that's what you're after these are a good option.
There are cheaper competitors, though – the Roval Rapide C38s are £999, and Scribe's Elan Wide 42s are £1,190. Again, both offer a slightly deeper rim, but a comparable width.
For a little more money, Hunt has a couple of offerings worth a look, too – its 32 Aerodynamicists, which Liam reviewed in 2022 and thought were excellent, are £1,499 and its 44 UD Carbon Spoke Disc wheels are £1,489.
Conclusion
Overall, the AR25s are pretty good. I wouldn't say I was blown away by them, but they ride well and feel very solid. If you're a smaller rider who suffers in crosswinds, their shallow rims would serve you very well. Likewise, if you just love climbing and having a bike that feels nimble and responsive, the AR25s are a good option. However, if you like swapping around tubeless tyres a lot – either with the race calendar or with the seasons – you might want to look elsewhere, as I think these would be tough to live with day-to-day.
Verdict
Perfectly good to ride, but there are lighter options with deeper rims for the same price, and tubeless setup can be tricky
Make and model: Reynolds AR 25 disc brake wheels
Tell us what the wheel is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Reynolds says: "The Reynolds AR series delivers the standout performance of the AR series by utilising the same carbon fibre rims but in a more competitively priced wheel offering. Whether you're looking to lighten the load in search of your next KOM, seeking speed through aerodynamic advantage, or wanting a wheel that can confidently carry you anywhere in search of adventure, the AR collection offers you the widest assortment of quality carbon wheels at a competitive price to complete your quest for the ultimate ride."
I'd say that's pretty accurate. They're plenty light enough for most riders, and the 21mm internal rim width is well suited to more modern tyre widths of 28 or even 30mm.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the wheel?
The wheels come in at 1,432g, which is light – but not that light for a 25mm-deep rim. They have 24 Sapim Sprint straight-pull spokes front and rear laced to Reynolds' own hubs, a 3-pawl freehub with 10-degree engagement, and a hooked tubeless rim.
Upgrade, Reynolds' UK distributor, lists these features:
* Industry leading aerodynamic performance and cross wind stability with our dispersive effect termination (DET2) rim profile
* Wide, hooked, tubeless ready rim provides better fit for higher volume tires that increase grip, lower rolling resistance and provide greater comfort
* Features Sapim Sprint spokes and durable brass nipples
* Equipped with fast rolling and smooth Reynolds/Ringle SRX road DB hubs, providing 10° of engagement
* Shimano HG -Road and SRAM XDR freehub bodies included, Campag N3W freehub bodies available
* Tubeless Tape installed
* 45mm Tubeless Valve Stems included
* 12mm thru-axle front and 12x142 end caps fitted, 15mm thru-axle front included
* Lifetime warranty
Rate the wheel for quality of construction:
9/10
The wheels are really nicely made. The rim bed has a deep centre channel, the valve holes are drilled to a very tight tolerance, and the box includes a handful of spare parts – including a SRAM XDR drive body, alternative 15mm end caps for the front hub, and tubeless valves.
Rate the wheel for performance:
8/10
Despite their unassuming appearance, the wheels felt very stiff when I got out of the saddle and really started cranking on the pedals. I'm not the biggest or most powerful rider, but I couldn't discern any meaningful amount of flex from the wheels – despite their shallow rim (which obviously leads to a longer spoke and, in theory, scope for more flex). They were very stable in crosswinds, given their very shallow 25mm depth. They felt quick to accelerate – which I would expect from a wheel where the majority of the weight is concentrated towards the hub. As with any shallow wheel, they definitely felt like they lost speed as quickly as they found it; once I'd accelerated and settled into a steady power output, I got a niggling feeling that the wheels weren't urging me on in comparison to the deeper wheels I'm used to riding.
Rate the wheel for durability:
8/10
I used the wheels for a good few weeks of riding around my local roads, which are typically rough, full of potholes, and generally quite poorly maintained. I also tackled some tough cobbled streets around Bristol, and a little bit of light gravel on maintained bikepaths. The wheels are still running perfectly true, and even after a few unintentionally hard 'dings' on the edges of potholes, show no signs of wear.
One benefit of a shallower rim is there's actually just less material to show damage. Deep-section carbon rims wear scratches and scrapes very prominently from rock strikes and the like, whereas a shallower rim presents less surface area altogether, so generally stay looking in better shape for longer.
Rate the wheel for weight
7/10
Although 1,432g is not heavy by any stretch of the imagination, it isn't as light as I'd expect for a wheelset with just a 25mm-deep rim.
There are lighter models, such as the Blacklabel that upgrades the hub to the Reynolds/Ringlé Super Bubba X Road and come with a quoted weight of 1,286g (more in line with what I'd expect from a 25mm rim), but compare these AR25s with something like the Vel 38 RSL 2s at 1,410g, which are £150 less and feature a rim that's 38mm deep, or the Hunt 44 UD Carbon Spoke wheels that cost £40 more but step up to a 44mm deep rim and still weight almost 100g less, and the AR25s' weight seems a little harder to justify.
Rate the wheel for value:
5/10
Did the wheels stay true? Any issues with spoke tension?
No issues; after about 20 hours of riding on poor quality roads these wheels remain true as they were when I first fitted them.
How easy did you find it to fit tyres?
This is where I faced some real challenges with these wheels.
To begin with, I tried fitting a pair of 28mm Specialized S Works Turbo tyres, with the intention of running them tubeless. I tried a standard track pump, CO2 canisters, and a Bontrager TLR Flash pump – and just couldn't get the tyres to mount. I tried fitting a tube to seat one side of the bead, I tried using soapy water around the bead, I even tried wrapping a few belts around the tyre to hold it against the rim while I tried to inflate it – all to no avail. I repeated all of this with a 30mm pair of Specialized Turbos, and a 32mm pair of Specialized Roubaixs – all with the same result.
Eventually I gave up with tubeless and decided to run the wheels with inner tubes. Even then, the bead of all three varieties of Specialized tyres I had to hand just would not seat cleanly on the rim – even when inflated up to (and accidentally above) Reynolds' maximum quoted pressure of 100PSI. I just couldn't get that satisfying (and scary) snap as the bead finds its place in the hooked rim wall.
I spoke to Reynolds about the issues I was having, and was very kindly sent a set of 30mm Schwalbe Pro Ones. Alas, I faced the same issue. The tyres slipped on very easily without tyre levers, but the slack tolerance meant a tubeless setup simply wasn't possible.
Eventually, a pair of 30mm Michelin Power Protection tyres (which I'm reviewing separately for road.cc) broke my unlucky streak, and I was able to inflate them tubeless with just a track pump with very few issues. Once set up (using the supplied 48mm tubeless valves), they held pressure and sat nicely on the 21mm internal rim.
It's not clear if the issues I had setting them up tubeless came from the variety of tyres I used or the rims themselves, but it wouldn't fill me with confidence recommending them if you were dead set on running tubeless and had a strong preference for a particular tyre.
How did the wheel extras (eg skewers and rim tape) perform?
The wheels came with tubeless tape fitted, a pair of 48mm tubeless valves, 15mm front thru-axle adapters, and a SRAM XDR freehub body – should you be running 12-speed SRAM AXS. I didn't need to use anything other than the tubeless valves, but did have a go at swapping the freehubs over – which was very straightforward. It would have been nice to see some rear QR adapters included, given the inclusion of 15mm thru-axle adapters for the front, as this used to be a popular combination before the industry standardised around 12x100 front, 12x142 rear thru-axles.
Tell us how the wheel performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Overall the wheels performed well. They felt stiff when accelerating, sturdy over rough terrain, and unfazed by windy conditions.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the wheel
I liked the responsiveness of the wheels. I'm used to riding much deeper rims, so it was refreshing to ride a wheel where the majority of the weight is at the hub rather than the rim. This isn't necessarily a feeling unique to the Reynolds wheels, more a comment on really shallow wheels in general. However, when you consider the shallowest wheels available from most other brands are a good bit deeper (for example Roval's carbon road range starts at 33mm deep), there are only a handful of worthwhile shallow options, and it's nice that Reynolds still offers something to serve that part of the market.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the wheel
I found the initial setting up with tubeless tyres incredibly frustrating. My own wheels are a set of Roval C38s, which have the same internal rim width as the Reynolds AR25s, and the exact same tyres I failed to set up on the Reynolds rims can be inflated tubeless on my Rovals without breaking a sweat. I'm not sure what it is about the Reynolds that made it so difficult, but in 2024 – after a few years of consistently standardised tubeless options – I'd have expected things to be a bit more straightforward.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £1,350 the AR25s sit in line with a lot of other carbon wheelsets, such as the Bontrager Aeolus Pro 37 (£1,349.98), FFWD RYOT33 (£1,349) and Mavic Cosmic SL 40 (£1,350). The Reynolds are built to a very high standard at a competitive weight for the price, albeit at the cost of rim depth. But, not everybody wants deep aero rims for a whole host of reasons, and if that's what you're after these are a good option.
There are cheaper competitors, though – the Roval Rapide C38s are £999, and Scribe's Elan Wide 42s are £1,190. Again, both offer a slightly deeper rim, but a comparable width.
Did you enjoy using the wheel? Yes – once I had the wheels set up to my liking they were pretty nice to ride.
Would you consider buying the wheel? No – sadly I can't get past the frustrations I had setting the wheels up with my preferred tubeless tyres.
Would you recommend the wheel to a friend? Yes – provided they didn't want to use them tubeless.
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're pretty good. They're well built, but I'd have expected them to be a bit lighter given the rim depth. Also, the issues I faced trying to set them up with tubeless tyres were frustrating, and not something I'd expect to experience with modern wheels and tyres.
Age: 28 Height: 175cm Weight: 67kg
I usually ride: Road (Tarmac SL7) My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, mtb, Occasional Ultra Racing
