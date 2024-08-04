Reynolds AR 25 disc brake wheels

The Reynolds AR25 Disc Brake Wheels ride well, but they're not the lightest option out there for the money – despite the shallow 25mm-deep rim. I also had quite a few issues setting them up tubeless, which I wouldn't expect in 2024, although once up and running they did the job nicely.

Tubeless frustration

I'll start by getting my one overarching negative out of the way first: I had a really difficult time setting these wheels up tubeless. I tried three different sets of Specialized tyres (28mm S-Works Turbos, 30mm Turbos, and 32mm Roubaix – all tubeless ready) and just couldn't get any of them to mount.

I tried a track pump, CO2 canisters and a Bontrager TLR Flash pump to deliver a huge volume of air in one hit – but just couldn't get them to work. I tried rubbing soapy water around the rim to encourage the bead to seat into the rim; I tried fitting a tube to get one side of the bead in place; I even tried wrapping ratchet straps around the tyre to hold it tightly in place and reduce the air volume required to make it seat... but nothing worked.

I spoke to Reynolds about the issues I was having, and was very kindly sent a set of 30mm Schwalbe Pro Ones. Alas, I faced the same issue. The tyres slipped on very easily without tyre levers, but the slack tolerance meant a tubeless setup simply wasn't possible.

Eventually I gave up with tubeless and decided to run the wheels with inner tubes. Even then, the bead of all three varieties of Specialized tyres just would not seat cleanly on the rim – even when inflated up to (and accidentally above) Reynolds' maximum quoted pressure of 100psi. I just couldn't get that satisfying (and scary) snap as the bead finds its place in the hooked rim wall, and even at that maximum pressure I still had a tyre that had dips and bulges in it, leading to a pretty bumpy ride.

Eventually, thanks to a set of Michelin tyres I'll be reviewing separately, I was able to get the wheels set up tubeless – and had no further issues.

It was really frustrating to have so many problems with a variety of tyres, though, and not something I'd expect with modern ETRTO standards. It was also a little concerning that even using inner tubes I had issues with beads seating in the rim. But, with these issues out of the way, I was able to get on with riding.

In use

And the wheels do feel really nice to ride. With a shallow 25mm rim, most of the weight is concentrated at the hub, so less inertia is needed to get the wheels up to speed – or at least, that's how it feels.

Despite their unassuming appearance, they felt very stiff when I got out of the saddle and giving it a good old nudge. There was no tangible flex to the wheels, and I definitely got the impression that they spun up quickly.

In general, I tend to choose a deeper rim. I usually ride a set of Roval Rapide CLs which are 50mm deep at the front and 60mm deep at the rear. When you catch a nice cross-tailwind, or get to a cruising speed above about 33kph (20mph), deeper rims have this wonderful feeling of catching the wind and surging forwards in a sail effect. These AR25s just did not come close to that sensation at high speeds, and actually started to feel a little laborious after a while – giving the impression of constantly having to press on and fight, rather than becoming truly comfortable with the momentum. This isn't to say they aren't a well-made, solid set of wheels – it applies to rims of this depth in general.

Having said that, at slower speeds on some of the steep, punchy climbs that pepper the South West of England where I live, the Reynolds wheels felt right at home. Although they aren't ultra light, 1,432g is nothing to be sniffed at, particularly when that weight is biased towards the hub, so they're definitely well suited to climbing.

Weight & build

Although 1,432g is not heavy by any stretch of the imagination, it isn't as light as I'd expect for a wheelset with a 25mm-deep rim.

There are lighter builds, such as the Blacklabel that upgrades the hub to the Reynolds/Ringlé Super Bubba X Road and comes with a quoted weight of 1,286g (more in line with what I'd expect for a 25mm rim), but when you compare these AR25s with something like the Vel 38 RSL 2s at 1,410g, which are £150 less and feature a rim that's 38mm deep, or the Hunt 44 UD Carbon Spoke wheels that cost £40 more but step up to a 44mm deep rim and still weight almost 100g less, the AR25s' weight is a little harder to justify.

They are really well made, though. The hooked rim bed has a deep centre channel, and the valve holes are drilled to a very tight tolerance.

They have 24 Sapim Sprint straight-pull spokes front and rear, laced to Reynolds' own hubs, and a 3-pawl freehub with 10-degree engagement.

They come with quite a few extras in the box, too. They arrived with tubeless tape fitted, plus a pair of 48mm tubeless valves, 15mm front thru-axle adapters, and a SRAM XDR freehub body – should you be running 12-speed SRAM AXS. I didn't need to use anything other than the tubeless valves, but I did have a go at swapping the freehubs over – which was very straightforward.

It would have been nice to see some rear quick-release adapters included, given the inclusion of the 15mm front thru-axle adapters, as this used to be a popular combination before the industry standardised around 12x100 front, 12x142 rear.

Durability

One benefit of a shallower rim is that there's less material to show damage. Deep-section carbon rims wear scratches and scrapes very prominently from rock strikes and the like, whereas a shallower rim presents less surface area altogether, so generally stay looking in better shape for longer.

As well as using the wheels for a good few weeks on my local roads, which are typically rough, full of potholes, and generally quite poorly maintained, I also tackled some tough cobbled streets around Bristol, and a little bit of light gravel on maintained bikepaths. At the end of the review period the wheels were still running perfectly true, and even after a few unintentionally hard 'dings' on the edges of potholes, show no signs of wear.

Value

At £1,350 the AR25s sit in line with a lot of other carbon wheelsets, such as the Bontrager Aeolus Pro 37 (£1,349.98), FFWD RYOT33 (£1,349) and Mavic Cosmic SL 40 (£1,350). The Reynolds are built to a very high standard at a competitive weight for the price, albeit at the cost of rim depth. But, not everybody wants deep aero rims for a whole host of reasons, and if that's what you're after these are a good option.

There are cheaper competitors, though – the Roval Rapide C38s are £999, and Scribe's Elan Wide 42s are £1,190. Again, both offer a slightly deeper rim, but a comparable width.

For a little more money, Hunt has a couple of offerings worth a look, too – its 32 Aerodynamicists, which Liam reviewed in 2022 and thought were excellent, are £1,499 and its 44 UD Carbon Spoke Disc wheels are £1,489.

Conclusion

Overall, the AR25s are pretty good. I wouldn't say I was blown away by them, but they ride well and feel very solid. If you're a smaller rider who suffers in crosswinds, their shallow rims would serve you very well. Likewise, if you just love climbing and having a bike that feels nimble and responsive, the AR25s are a good option. However, if you like swapping around tubeless tyres a lot – either with the race calendar or with the seasons – you might want to look elsewhere, as I think these would be tough to live with day-to-day.

Verdict

Perfectly good to ride, but there are lighter options with deeper rims for the same price, and tubeless setup can be tricky