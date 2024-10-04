“Amazing to see the BBC getting this wrong”: Camera cyclist “disappointed” after BBC calls him “vigilante” in now-corrected mistake; Uber’s cycling pub with £5.50 Happy Hour pints; Pogačar’s rainbow jersey; WTF electrical box bike? + more on the live blog

They say you work hard, but the PR industry works harder — and now in Uber’s latest PR move, you are invited to be a part of a carbon-negative pop-up cycling pub, where you can pedal while sipping on overpriced pints to generate electricity.
The pop-up called 55k Tonnes is set to open in Westminster for two days between October 7-9, claims to be the first-of-its-kind that is capable of generating more electricity than it uses. And it’s aiming to do so by inviting the drinkers to sit on a power bike and pedal — besides being equipped with Pavegen floor, which apparently transforms footsteps into electricity. Oh, and also, there’s “carbon neutral” beers.
The company said that the name 55k Tonnes is to celebrate the 55,000 tonnes of air pollution reduced in London due to Uber's electrification efforts since 2021, with almost 30 per cent of its journey taking place through electric cars in London.
But let’s get to the point, what’s on the tap, you ask? Well, it’s Swell, brewed by South London’s Gipsy Hill Brewing, on draft, a lager made from regeneratively grown, bio-diverse barley from Wildfarmed. The beer app Untappd tells me, Swell is “light and crisp, with refreshing florals and a lick of melon. Everything you want from a lager… just a little bit better for the planet.”
And if you make your way after 5:50pm, you can get yourself a cheeky discount and grab a pint for… £5.50. Yep, that’s London beer prices for you!
So tell me if I’m getting this wrong, it’s basically the infamous beer bikes which appeared in Belfast and Bristol (and Edinburgh too, before it ended up being seized by the police), but you just… sit in one place while reminding yourself to pedal — otherwise you’re not doing your bit to be a good citizen of planet earth and generate some electricity?
> “A bitter end to their day?”: Beer bike seized by Police Scotland citing “safety concerns” and “road traffic offences”
For context, in 2023, each mile that a passenger travelled on Uber resulted in an average generation of 191 grams of CO₂ in Europe (or 119 grams of CO₂ per kilometre), while a 2020 study also found that ride-hailing trips resulted in an estimated 69% more climate pollution, on average, than the trips they displace.
But I’ll give it to them, they tried and it’s an interesting concept… maybe not just for everyone — although, every cyclist who’s dreamed of downing a drink while on your Zwift or Peloton (I say dreamed because if you’ve already done it, why? And yes, we’d definitely like to speak to you), you can now do it with your mates too.
But either way, let us know what do you make of it? If you're in London, are you planning to go down (on a bike, I imagine) and have a pint? Or are you going to give it a skip and stick to the good ol', same ol' ale at your local pub?
Add new comment
20 comments
"When drivers think they can be faster than cyclists on London roads"
Can anyone else make out the vehicle reg?
Looks illegal to me.
Just got round to reading the BBC article about vigilante camera cyclists.
"Police forces in England and Wales have revealed the public is sending them 150,000 clips every year, with an estimated 90% resulting in drivers being sanctioned."
I wonder where the 90% figure is from, given we know many forces ignore video evidence and the Met police is now failing to do anything on most reports due to the volume of them coming in.
I think that's an error. It does say "Around 90% of videos sent to West Midlands Police's traffic investigations unit result in sanctions against drivers." which is what was said in the interview, so I guess they have misapplied that to all forces.
Given the BBC's incorrect use of the word ("vigilante" cyclist)... and how almost none of us (camera cyclists) actually attempt to issue our own punishment on drivers...
Is it worth pointing out that there are actually a lot of VIGILANTE DRIVERS around, as seen by the numerous clips online showing drivers doing punishment passes and other actions that would count as taking the law/punishment into their (driver's) own hands when they incorrectly think cyclists have done something wrong?
Travis Bickle dressed from head to toe in lycra.
I wouldn't go anywhere near another Uber product if you already use them for something else ..
Couple had a claim following a crash and life changing injuries in a Uber ... it was rejected because of an Uber Eats agreement forces arbitration and removes ability to claim through courts.
[Article explains far better than me]
https://www.npr.org/2024/10/02/nx-s1-5136615/uber-car-crash-lawsuit-uber...
I think Disney also tried this recently - your injury at Disneyland is covered by the arbitration agreement you signed when you got a free one week trial of Disney+
Pedantry corner: that's not a decoy e-bike; it's a camouflaged e-bike*. A decoy e-bike would be something that looked like an e-bike, but wasn't (or was, but was a cheap, duff one) deployed to distract people from nicking your actual e-bike.
Also, isn't £5.50 cheap for a pint pretty much anywhere these days?
[* Edit: except OnYerBike is correct - it's a camouflaged e-moped/e-motorbike]
More for pedantry corner.
Thats not Pogs World Championship Jersey --- its his World Champs Skinsuit.
Pedantry corner #3
Bless the UCI, they have 20 pages of rules on where the logos can go:
RE the electrical box "e-bike" - to be clear, I very much assume this would not qualify as an EAPC (for one thing it doesn't appear to have pedals) and so would, in the UK, be considered an electric motorbike.
I've got a thing against cycle generated electricity despite it seeming like a great idea. The problem is the economics and that people are rubbish at producing power - solar panels are almost always cheaper and far more effective. As a gimmick, it works okay, but reminds me too much of a Black Mirror episode.
Wait - are you saying I have to ditch all my dynamo-powered lights?! (Well - "magneto" properly I think?)
Also agree that this is perhaps a fun gimmick but nonsense in general, although there may be specific instances where very inefficient human power is actually a good idea (e.g. because working together fulfils a social function, or having to put effort into something means people value it more, or for reasons of resilience and sustainability it's just not a good idea to start on some high-tech solutions).
More anti cycling bollocks from the BBC
Although they have corrected it.
No comment on the cyclist using the motorway though.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cly29m5rrd4o
I believe the cyclist in question is on here at 0715 (and 30 secs)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m0023gjg
The corrected version of the article and the piece on BBC Breakfast (which also featured Mikey) are more balanced - though the Breakfast presenters were desperately trying and failing to make it a wedge issue.
I wonder what prompted the amendment.
I hope they learn the meaning of vigilante and how it does NOT apply to most of us.
Where does the cyclist use the motorway?
It was a quip from twitter - the headline is about a cyclist and underneath is a photo of dangerous driving - so the cyclist must have been on the A38(M) !
Christmas Day 2020, being unable to see the family due to the pandemic Mrs H and I did a 200 mile ride on Zwift for charity (100 miles each, alternating 20 mile segments) to which many road.cc readers generously subscribed, helping raise over £1450 for the charity Toilet Twinning which builds sanitary facilities in some of the poorest areas on earth. Anyway, the last five miles of my final stint were definitely accompanied by a Christmas pint of real ale and indeed a festive cigar!
Chapeau. Did my first Festive 500 (indoors only; does it even count) last year. Not a big drinker anymore, but did enjoy eating yule log on the trainer.