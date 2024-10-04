“Amazing to see the BBC getting this wrong”: Camera cyclist “disappointed” after BBC calls him “vigilante” in now-corrected mistake; Uber’s cycling pub with £5.50 Happy Hour pints; Pogačar’s rainbow jersey; WTF electrical box bike? + more on the live blog

The Beeb’s done a report on the cyclist some might know by his Twitter username 'Tim on two wheels', titled: ‘The cyclist helping to catch hundreds of bad drivers’, and it’s already stirred up a pothole-sized controversy.

Although they have edited to make the correction, the original edition of the report described Tim as a “vigilante cyclist” — something that was pointed out in the live blog comments by road.cc reader Hirsuite, as well as on Twitter by Adam Tranter, the former walking and cycling commissioner for West Midlands.

Tranter wrote: “A vigilante is someone who attempts to apprehend and punish someone who has committed a crime, without the involvement of law enforcement.

“A person who encounters a potential crime and passes evidence to police is called a witness. Amazing to see the BBC getting this wrong.”

It's even more disappointing when you're the cyclist involved. Thank you for raising this Adam. Very poor show from BBC Online. — Tim on two wheels (@2wheelsgoodBrum) October 4, 2024

Tim himself has also replied to Tranter’s post, saying: “It's even more disappointing when you’re the cyclist involved. Thank you for raising this Adam. Very poor show from BBC Online.”

He added: “The article has now been changed. They were very apologetic. It's a journalistic cliche.”

In case you missed it, CyclingMikey also appeared on the BBC Breakfast morning show, and had to correct the presenters when they once again referred to camera cyclists as “vigilantes”.

Other cyclists were also critical of the BBC, one person writing: “Oh they know what they're doing, it’s deliberate clickbait anti-cycling misinformation.”

Another cyclist pointed out that the image used as the lead picture for the BBC’s report is not even one from the helmet cam — or any camera of a cyclist, but instead taken from a car’s dash cam.

Neil Tattersall wrote: “More ridiculous when you consider that the image used has clearly been captured by a car driver. Fancy, another driver shopping ‘one of their own’. The ‘us and them’ narrative is pathetic. It’s not journalism, it’s not even ‘reporting,’ it’s just low-ball, clickbait ‘othering’.”