Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“I don’t think it should be open for cyclists”: Reaction to Oxford Street’s cycling ban (including Ned Boulting); New tandem LEJOG record; Roglič felt he didn’t “need to be part of cycling world” after Tour de France crash + more on the live blog

It’s the middle of the week live blog and Adwitiya is your host to bring you all the news and views from the cycling world
Wed, Sep 18, 2024 10:34
16
“I don’t think it should be open for cyclists”: Reaction to Oxford Street’s cycling ban (including Ned Boulting); New tandem LEJOG record; Roglič felt he didn’t “need to be part of cycling world” after Tour de France crash + more on the live blogCyclist on Oxford Street (image: jpellgen on Flickr, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
13:21
Oxford Street, London (image: Damien Walmsley on Flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0)
“I don’t think it should be open for cyclists”: Ned Boulting speaks on Oxford Street cycling ban

Ned Boulting, British sports journalist and the smart, serene voice on ITV’s coverage of Tour de France, has spoken up about Sadiq Khan’s Oxford Street pedestrianisation plans announced yesterday, which road.cc confirmed would ban cycling on the central London high street during the day.

“Oxford Street as a pedestrian zone (not for cyclists) is thirty years too late. But it's so clearly the right thing to do,” Boulting wrote on Twitter, inviting others to reply under complaining “about cyclists and also where will the buses go and how do people go shopping ever again without door to door taxis.”

A few minutes later, he quote tweeted the original post, saying: “Should clarify here - I do not think that a truly pedestrianised Oxford Street should be open for cyclists.”

There were lots of reaction under Boulting’s initial post, with some pointing out the tube system which has three servicing stations on the 0.7 mile road — Oxford Circus, Bond Street and Marble Arch.

Arthur Hammond wrote: “I'm a cyclist Ned and I'm quite in favour of it being not for cyclists. The Barbican is strictly pedestrian and all the better for it. Bikes don't need to be everywhere.”

Jonathan Roberts said: “I will interested in how the crossing roads are going to be managed. It could be great or a dog’s dinner,” to which Boulting replied, saying: “The dog's dinner is right now. I fail to see how it could be worse.”

Meanwhile Mike Love asked: “How would you go shopping in Oxford Street without getting a bus or a taxi? That only leaves the tube and I wouldn’t take shopping bags on that.” Boulting responded saying: “You probably aren't going to like my answer, but I’d cycle. I’d lock my bike up adjacent to Oxford St and walk. I appreciate not everyone can do this, however… but you did ask.”

When Mike wondered how would you hold all the shopping stuff on a bike, Boulting said: “Two panniers holds a huge amount. You're arguing with my reality. I've been doing this for years. Besides, I am not going to go food shopping (which is kind of what you're getting at) in Oxford Street.”

Zoe Kennedy also joined in: “I live in central London and sometimes even go to buy food on Oxford Street and manage it with my Brompton. It’s surprising how much you can carry on a bike. In fact, I prefer it to carrying shopping as I have a serious neck issue and struggle with bags.”

11:43
Women's tandem pair set new world record for LEJOG, completing it in under 67 hours!

Chapeau Hannah Fawcett and Ede Harrison, the women's tandem duo who have soared to a brand new world record for cycling from Land's End to John o' Groats, commonly abbreviated to LEJOG, by completing it in 66hr 49min 52sec.

Fawcett, a doctor and Harrison, endurance cyclist, set off from Land's End in Cornwall on their fluoroscent yellow Dolan tandem at 6am on Sunday. Their aim was to beat, or at least match the 84-hour standard cycling time set by the Road Records Association (RRA), which they ended up smashing by over 23 hours!

Upon reaching Scotland and on their way to John O'Groats, they were cheered on by the women's LEJOG record holder Christina Mackenzie, while the men's holder of the record Michael Broadwith was posting updates about their attempt on Twitter.

The pair were using the ride to raise money for Kidney Care UK. At the time they completed the attempt, they had raised £2,628 – more than twice their £1,000 target.

13:37
On today's edition of silly stuff on the road.cc live blog: Is Sadiq Khan right in comparing Oxford Street to Times Square, Champs-Élysées et al?

Interesting comment from road.cc reader Rendel Harris on yesterday's news story about the cycling ban on Oxford Street, amidst Mayor Sadiq Khan's larger pedestrianisation plans in a bid to transform the high street into a “beautiful public space” and and compete with other international high street destinations, such as Times Square in New York, the Champs-Elysees in Paris and Las Ramblas in Barcelona.

Comment about Oxford Street

According to stonojnr, the Times Square comparisons would suit better with Picadilly Square — of course, with the huge, blinding (and kitsch, in my opinion) digital billboard doing the heavylifting.

So as you know, there's only one way to settle this... a road.cc poll!

Poll Maker

09:24
Oxford Street, London (image: Damien Walmsley on Flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0)
“It isn’t world class if it excludes people”: Cyclists ask if disabled people using cycling as mobility aids will be allowed on Oxford Street after Sadiq Khan’s pedestrianisation plans

The headline news from yesterday, in case you missed it, was Sadiq Khan’s announcement that Oxford Street, the central London high street, will be pedestrianised. When road.cc reached out to the Mayor of London’s office, it confirmed to us that cyclists will not be allowed on to ride on the street during the day, with potential for access at night and alternative routes and enhanced provisions being worked on to be provided.

The pedestrianisation plan, part of the London mayor’s 2016 election manifesto, had been in the making for a while, having been blocked a couple of times by the Conservative-led Westminster City Council. Now, with the UK Government backing the decision, it looks like the mayor’s dream of turning Oxford Street, that’s been overrun by vape and American candy shops, into a world class shopping area and public space seems to be finally taking shape.

However, with cyclists now allowed to access the major east-west road, there are concerns about how is the cycling ban going to be implemented, and what real alternative routes will be offered to cyclists — which will have to be shared with the rest of the diverted motor traffic as well.

Oxford Street (licensed CC BY 2.0 by Oatsy40 on Flickr).jpg

> Cyclists to be banned from Oxford Street as part of Sadiq Khan’s pedestrianisation plans, but could be allowed to cycle at night

Khan, speaking to an Evening Standard reporter yesterday evening, said: “I’m quite clear — that part of the street is going to be pedestrianised. I want it to be for people to walk around in. There will be placed of course to lock up your bike, there will be alternative routes for you to go around in relation to getting from one side of the street to the other.

“I don’t want buses in this part of the Oxford Street, cars, mini cabs, taxis or racing cyclists, but what I do want is pedestrians, walking around, going to the shops. This would be a world class public space in which we can curate leisure events, cultural events to encourage people to come here.”

Andrew Gilligan, London’s former cycling commissioner under Boris Johnson, had claimed in 2017 that banning cyclists from Oxford Street represented “an unqualified disaster for cycling in London.”

He had warned that the lack of suitable parallel routes for safe infrastructure for bike riders means an Oxford Street cycling ban would be ignored by many, and that the road will become “London’s biggest unofficial example of the notorious failure that is shared space.”

The same concern seems to be reiterated and shared by many on social media, with some even questioning what about those who use cycling as a mobility aid. On Twitter, the account going by the name of Beyond the Bicycle wrote: “Will people using cycling as mobility aids be permitted? It isn’t world class if it excludes people.”

However, a lot of cyclists seemed to be completely fine with the announcement as well, describing it as “perfectly reasonable and fair” and a “great update to Oxford Street”.

One person commented on road.cc’s Facebook post, saying: “Oxford Street isn't exactly a good cycling route as it is, and would potentially be even less suitable if full of tourists window-shopping all across the street. Any sensible cyclist is going to prefer an alternative parallel.”

Some more reaction from comments under our news story:

brooksby: “This would only be 'fair' if some sort of safe alternative routes for cyclists are put in place.*
*Except they won't be - after Oxford Street is closed to all traffic, the motor traffic which is diverted along parallel routes will take up so much of the road space that there Just Won't Be Room to put cycle routes in place…”

Rome73: “I completely agree with this. Oxford Street should be completely pedestrianised and free of motor vehicles and cycles. It will hugely improve the area. There are alternatives, if one wants to cycle between TCR and Marble Arch. Some of them are a bit 'round the houses' so they must be improved and made more direct. Improvements have already been made in reducing traffic on Tottenham Court Rd and Charing X road so making Oxford Street pedestrian only will be a huge bonus for London. It should also mean that Regents Street and Great Portland Street will become traffic free or at least less. At the moment they are gnarled up with belching traffic queues.  

Paul J: “As a recent tourist to Oxford st, and as someone who spent a month or so working in London before and had that street on his cycle commute - good idea. As it is, it sucks for cycling along, cause of all the tourists - better to take some other parallel roads; and it sucks for the tourists with the vehicle traffic.
A major shopping street should be for pedestrians.”

Groadie: “It'll take a lot more than pedestrianisation to turn Oxford Street back into some kind of elite shopping street. That ship sailed a long time ago. It would have been an opportunity to create a traffic free cycling route across the centre and it's a pity that's been ruled out, particularly in view of the fact that more motorised traffic is going to be forced onto the already busy alternative parallel roads alongside the cyclists who will also have to use them. I can imagine Piccadilly becoming more choked up than it already is. Waste of public money to make things worse for all road users, imo.”

11:06
Primož Roglič, stage 15, 2024 Vuelta a España (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Primož Roglič reveals he felt he doesn't "need to be part of the cycling world anymore and suffer all this" after Tour de France crash

It's been an interesting year for Primož Roglič. The Slovenian had a tumoultous Tour de France, battling with the likes of Remco Evenepoel, Jonas Vingegaard and his countryman and eventual winner Tadej Pogačar, before that unfortunate crash in stage 12 would force him to pull out of the Grand Tour. 

A few weeks later, he would come back and put up a dogged performance, snatching away the lead of the general classification from Ben O'Connor in the final days and win his fourth Vuelta a España, equalling the record set Roberto Heras and cementing his status as one of the best GT riders of his generation.

Now, the 34-year-old, who's had his fair share of misfortunes, crashing in the decisive 2020 Tour de France time trial after wearing the maillot jaune for eleven days, has opened up about his struggles in an interview with Slovenian newspaper Delo. “When it happened to me again, which it did, my thoughts went in the direction of what do I need this for, I don't need to be part of the cycling world anymore and suffer all this,” Roglič said. “After all, I'm only human.”

After he withdrew from the Tour this year, and was later diagnosed with a fracture in his lower back. With the Vuelta just a little over a month away, he was even unsure if it was wise to try to return to competition so quickly.

Primož Roglič, stage 14, 2024 Vuelta a España (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

He added: "What followed was a look ahead and the realisation that I never run out of new challenges. Of course I feel the pain, it's not pleasant. 

"On the other hand, all these unpleasant events in my career, which I wished would not have happened to me, brought me also a lot of positive things. The support of my family and other loved ones, which I feel when picking up after falls, is exceptional," he admits. He used to to it's best, taking a few stage wins and a red jersey that will stand the test of time.

"Despite this support, it's not easy to pedal with pain, but this support makes it much easier for me to make decisions about how to proceed. So the decision to start the Vuelta again after another crash at the Tour was, in the end, quite easy," he concluded.

“The key was that I didn't want to jeopardise my health by returning to training, but I was advised that the only obstacle would be the pain, which would not go away for some time. At that time, I was quite happy, because I perceived it as nothing bad and I could keep going.

“It's always very tiring towards the end of a three-week race. I didn't feel the best, but my competitors weren't exactly fresh and rested either,” Roglič said. “I wouldn't make too big a deal about it now and complain [about the injury]. We did the job we had to do, and the race went the way we wanted.”

10:41
Some "super" cycling bingo

May I interest you in a new game of "take a shot everytime a cyclist says super"? Don't call me if you have a hazy memory of the night next morning...

09:41
Wout van Aert wins stage 10 of 2024 Vuelta a España (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
"A commitment that has no expiration date": Wout van Aert signs "lifelong" contract with Visma-Lease a Bike and will race for the Dutch team until the end of his active career

In a surprising development, Belgian rider Wout van Aert has signed a "lifelong" contract tying him with Visma-Lease a Bike until the end of his active pro cycling racing career.

The Dutch team has announced the news with one of its trademark update videos with cinematic lighting and the blandest copyright-free background music, as Van Aert writes what looks like a letter to fans (surely they're not making him write the contract?), while also recounting his highs and lows with the team that he joined in 2019, and since then has won nine Tour de France stages, besides the points jersey in 2022, as well as the Milan-San Remo monument in 2020.

"Dear friends of Team Visma-Lease a Bike, with a heart full of nostalgia, I've been reflecting on the beautiful moments we've shared together," Van Aert says. "Our journey so far is filled with cherished memories. As I look back, I feel the warmth of special rides in the Tour and the joy we've experienced in  victories, such as my stage win in the Vuelta, my first monument in San Remo, the Strade Bianche, the sprint on the Champs-Élysées, the Mont Ventoux, and that unforgettable sprint against Viviani — my first-ever victory in the Tour de France.

"But also the pain of loss and setbacks, like the crash in the time trial in Pau and Dwarns door Vlaanderen this year. Together, we have endured those difficult moments and have come back stronger. We've shared so much, laughed, cheered and cried together. We've built something beautiful, something that feels like a love that will last forever. Eternity... that's a word full of promise.

"In the spirit of our team, there's no limit to what we can achieve as long as we dare to dream and are determined to make those dreams come true. This team is my safe haven, my home. Here, I feel loved and cherished, just like with my family.Thanks to your support, the hunger for success and progress, and my fantastic colleagues, I have become the rider I am today.

"You have given me so much, and I feel a deep sense of gratitude. That's why I've decided to stay with you forever. Maybe not literally until eternity, but at least until the end of my active career, and that moment is still in the distant future. Dear friends of Team Visma-Lease a Bike, thank you for your trust. I'm glad we're continuing together with a commitment that has no expiration date. Here, I feel at home. Here, I want to stay forever. True love lasts forever."

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Add new comment

16 comments

Avatar
pockstone | 14 min ago
0 likes

Some mistake surely? 'The smart, serene voice on ITV’s coverage of Tour de France,'  is Matt Rendell.

Avatar
SimoninSpalding replied to pockstone | 12 sec ago
0 likes

After reacquainting myself with Kirby, Kelly et al for La Vuelta, I am not picking favourites, I just want the ITV team for every race!

Avatar
Miller | 2 hours ago
1 like

I actually did a video of what it's like cycling on Oxford St earlier this year. I was coming back from a work meeting on a sunny early evening. Many taxis, many buses, many pedestrians and yes, many cyclists. 

This my viewpoint, no commentary, just ambient audio, see for yourself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNqoeMqM49s

 

Avatar
redimp replied to Miller | 2 hours ago
3 likes

A few red lights ignored there

Avatar
quiff replied to redimp | 1 hour ago
5 likes

They said no commentary!

Avatar
mitsky | 1 hour ago
4 likes

"A 12-year-old girl was hit by a car. It had $19,770 in unpaid tickets."

https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2024/09/17/dc-child-struck-drive...

(Having red the article all I have to say is "holy crap, if we think we have it bad here (UK), the US is infinitely worse".
Yes, I knew the road safety/enforcement situation in the US is bad, but I didn't realise it is as bad as the article shows.)

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to mitsky | 2 hours ago
7 likes

mitsky wrote:

"A 12-year-old girl was hit by a car. It had $19,770 in unpaid tickets."

https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2024/09/17/dc-child-struck-drive...

(Having red the article all I have to say is "holy crap, if we think we have it bad here (UK), the US is infinitely worse".
Yes, I knew the situation in the US is bad, but I didn't realise it is as bad as the article shows.)

The situation in the US is so bad, that when people are presented a choice between Kamala Harris and convicted felon, sexual abuser, con-man and racist Trump, some of them are undecided!

Avatar
HLaB replied to hawkinspeter | 1 hour ago
1 like

Unbelievably a lot seems because they think that they need to take the moral higher ground and disagree with Kamala Harris's stance on abortion (Thankfully I don't follow US politicts closely enough to know what that actual stance is!)

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to HLaB | 34 min ago
1 like

HLaB wrote:

Unbelievably a lot seems because they think that they need to take the moral higher ground and disagree with Kamala Harris's stance on abortion (Thankfully I don't follow US politicts closely enough to know what that actual stance is!)

I looked it up and she appears to be pro-abortion rights.

I don't understand how a voter can think that voting for Trump has any moral ground whatsoever - I mean he's not known for treating his marriage with any kind of monogamy. Also, if someone is against abortions (likely to follow religious dogma), then they can simply not have any abortions, unless of course their opinion is more about trying to control other people rather than actually following all of their religion's rules. (e.g. Christians hoarding money)

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to hawkinspeter | 1 hour ago
2 likes

As the great David Sedaris said at the last election (from memory so forgive errors): if you're still undecided that's like being asked on your flight if you want the chicken or the human excrement with shards of glass in it for your meal and saying, "Well, can you tell me how the chicken is cooked?"

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 3 hours ago
6 likes

Quote:

“I don’t want buses in this part of the Oxford Street, cars, mini cabs, taxis or racing cyclists"

Agreed, anyone holding a licence above Cat 5 shouldn't be allowed…

Avatar
Wolfcastle50 replied to Rendel Harris | 2 hours ago
1 like

So Tadej couldn't go there, even if he wasn't on his bike? Where will he get his American sweets?

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to Wolfcastle50 | 2 hours ago
1 like

Wolfcastle50 wrote:

So Tadej couldn't go there, even if he wasn't on his bike? Where will he get his American sweets?

America?

Avatar
brooksby replied to Wolfcastle50 | 1 hour ago
1 like

Those American sweet shops in the UK are allegedly just a tax fraud vehicle.  A lot of investigations into their financial activities.  Allegedly.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to brooksby | 23 min ago
1 like

brooksby wrote:

Those American sweet shops in the UK are allegedly just a tax fraud vehicle.  A lot of investigations into their financial activities.  Allegedly.

Quite a bit of money laundering going on through them as well, also allegedly?

Avatar
mdavidford replied to Rendel Harris | 11 min ago
1 like

Is that why all the chocolate coins seem to have been replaced with chocolate bank notes recently?

Latest Comments

 