“I don’t think it should be open for cyclists”: Reaction to Oxford Street’s cycling ban (including Ned Boulting); New tandem LEJOG record; Roglič felt he didn’t “need to be part of cycling world” after Tour de France crash + more on the live blog

The headline news from yesterday, in case you missed it, was Sadiq Khan’s announcement that Oxford Street, the central London high street, will be pedestrianised. When road.cc reached out to the Mayor of London’s office, it confirmed to us that cyclists will not be allowed on to ride on the street during the day, with potential for access at night and alternative routes and enhanced provisions being worked on to be provided.

The pedestrianisation plan, part of the London mayor’s 2016 election manifesto, had been in the making for a while, having been blocked a couple of times by the Conservative-led Westminster City Council. Now, with the UK Government backing the decision, it looks like the mayor’s dream of turning Oxford Street, that’s been overrun by vape and American candy shops, into a world class shopping area and public space seems to be finally taking shape.

However, with cyclists now allowed to access the major east-west road, there are concerns about how is the cycling ban going to be implemented, and what real alternative routes will be offered to cyclists — which will have to be shared with the rest of the diverted motor traffic as well.

Khan, speaking to an Evening Standard reporter yesterday evening, said: “I’m quite clear — that part of the street is going to be pedestrianised. I want it to be for people to walk around in. There will be placed of course to lock up your bike, there will be alternative routes for you to go around in relation to getting from one side of the street to the other.

“I don’t want buses in this part of the Oxford Street, cars, mini cabs, taxis or racing cyclists, but what I do want is pedestrians, walking around, going to the shops. This would be a world class public space in which we can curate leisure events, cultural events to encourage people to come here.”

Andrew Gilligan, London’s former cycling commissioner under Boris Johnson, had claimed in 2017 that banning cyclists from Oxford Street represented “an unqualified disaster for cycling in London.”

He had warned that the lack of suitable parallel routes for safe infrastructure for bike riders means an Oxford Street cycling ban would be ignored by many, and that the road will become “London’s biggest unofficial example of the notorious failure that is shared space.”

The same concern seems to be reiterated and shared by many on social media, with some even questioning what about those who use cycling as a mobility aid. On Twitter, the account going by the name of Beyond the Bicycle wrote: “Will people using cycling as mobility aids be permitted? It isn’t world class if it excludes people.”

However, a lot of cyclists seemed to be completely fine with the announcement as well, describing it as “perfectly reasonable and fair” and a “great update to Oxford Street”.

One person commented on road.cc’s Facebook post, saying: “Oxford Street isn't exactly a good cycling route as it is, and would potentially be even less suitable if full of tourists window-shopping all across the street. Any sensible cyclist is going to prefer an alternative parallel.”

Some more reaction from comments under our news story:

brooksby: “This would only be 'fair' if some sort of safe alternative routes for cyclists are put in place.*

*Except they won't be - after Oxford Street is closed to all traffic, the motor traffic which is diverted along parallel routes will take up so much of the road space that there Just Won't Be Room to put cycle routes in place…”

Rome73: “I completely agree with this. Oxford Street should be completely pedestrianised and free of motor vehicles and cycles. It will hugely improve the area. There are alternatives, if one wants to cycle between TCR and Marble Arch. Some of them are a bit 'round the houses' so they must be improved and made more direct. Improvements have already been made in reducing traffic on Tottenham Court Rd and Charing X road so making Oxford Street pedestrian only will be a huge bonus for London. It should also mean that Regents Street and Great Portland Street will become traffic free or at least less. At the moment they are gnarled up with belching traffic queues.

Paul J: “As a recent tourist to Oxford st, and as someone who spent a month or so working in London before and had that street on his cycle commute - good idea. As it is, it sucks for cycling along, cause of all the tourists - better to take some other parallel roads; and it sucks for the tourists with the vehicle traffic.

A major shopping street should be for pedestrians.”

Groadie: “It'll take a lot more than pedestrianisation to turn Oxford Street back into some kind of elite shopping street. That ship sailed a long time ago. It would have been an opportunity to create a traffic free cycling route across the centre and it's a pity that's been ruled out, particularly in view of the fact that more motorised traffic is going to be forced onto the already busy alternative parallel roads alongside the cyclists who will also have to use them. I can imagine Piccadilly becoming more choked up than it already is. Waste of public money to make things worse for all road users, imo.”