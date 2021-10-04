Smell of the North: That wasn't mud on Matteo Jorgenson's shorts; Mario Kart or bike racing? + more on the live blog

- News
Sort of sums the world up.. PR media publisher gives industry award to Advertising Agency then push out the news to the wider press. Also it looks...
Sorry about that! Official run-times are here http://www.ravemen.com/CR/CR600.html ...
It feels like the site ought to have a 'like' for forum posts so people can register their approval for an article rather than just being able to...
Brilliant brillaint ride from Lizzy.. and what an amazing top four.. Lizze, Vos, Elisa Borghini and Lisa Brennauer.. amazing!
Brilliant race.. the close ups of Greg's face summed it up perfectly.
By that interpretation, mixed use zones covers nearly every road in the country. Wheras mixed use is conventionally applied to areas where...
Crazy event that was great to watch, just as exciting if not more than the mens. Obviously work needs to be done on the populisation on the women's...
While somewhere around 8million americans will be freemasons or close relatives of freemasons. out of a popultion of 330m, so around 2.5%
Not all bugs see the same colours, let alone have preferences for them. Bee vision for instance uses different primary colours to human vision, so...
Not wanting to pour scorn on what is a fantastic achievement , but if a relatively unknown rider - and certainly not world class Time Trial...