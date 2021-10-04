Support road.cc

Smell of the North: That wasn't mud on Matteo Jorgenson's shorts; Mario Kart or bike racing? + more on the live blog

Happy Monday! There's loads to get through today, and that's just the Paris-Roubaix reaction...Dan Alexander will be doing his best to stay at the head of the race...
Mon, Oct 04, 2021 08:42
07:55
Mario Kart or a bike race? AG2R Citroën team car ends up in a ditch at Paris-Roubaix

The Hell of the North lived up to its title. The first wet edition in 19 years was as brutal/ chaotic/ hectic/ epic as expected. It even made getting out on the bike at half seven in full winter gear worth it. There were crashes, motorbike falls, punctures, Adam Blythe meltdowns, Christophe Laporte using his foot as a brake, Matteo Jorgenson ditch dumping, finish line scenes, and that's just the stuff we saw. 

AG2R Citroën's team car taking a spill was one of the many incidents the TV cameras missed, but thankfully a well-positioned fan didn't let this prime content go to waste.

07:20
Smell of the North: That wasn't mud on Matteo Jorgenson's shorts...Movistar rider apologises to families who saw him pulling a Dumoulin at Paris-Roubaix

Everyone had brown shorts by the end of Roubaix...

Matteo Jorgenson's place in the front group was lost thanks to "six hours of cow shit and mud in the mouth taking my stomach for a ride and a half". The young American took to Instagram to tell the tale of how he scarred several young families for life by adding to the Roubaix sludge...

The Movistar rider was in the same group as Mathieu van der Poel after the infamous Trouée d'Arenberg sector, but waddled home a few pounds lighter in 65th place after an unfortunate pit stop.

"Sometimes, nature calls and you have literally no choice but to answer," Jorgenson laughed. "Apologies to all the women and children who just wanted a wholesome day out watching Paris-Roubaix, but this is the Hell of the North. Six hours of cow shit and mud in the mouth took my stomach for a ride and a half. Maybe next time I can stay in the winning move once I make it."

The jokers in the comments had fun with Matteo's misfortune, one dubbing it the "winning movement", another congratulating him on being a "hitter"...well, it rhymes with hitter. Ask Tom Dumoulin, it happens to the best of us...

