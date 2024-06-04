Cyclist in critical condition after collision on major motorway, second cyclist also taken to hospital

An investigation is underway into a collision which saw two cyclists taken to hospital, one of the riders in a critical condition, after emergency services were called to a crash involving the two people on bikes and an Audi being driven on the M9 in Scotland.
While the circumstances around the incident remain unclear, police in Stirling say it occurred shortly after 5pm on Sunday evening with paramedics and police arriving on the scene near junction 7 for the M876 Falkirk.
One cyclist involved, aged 26, remains in a critical condition at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, while the second male cyclist, 29, was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for an assessment. The driver of the Audi involved was not injured.
In footage from the scene, published by STV, two closed lanes can be seen with police vehicles and officers in attendance. One bicycle is seen resting against the central reservation while a second can be seen in between the barriers. The vehicle believed to be involved is then stopped further up the motorway in the inside lane with its hazard lights on.
The major motorway remained closed until after midnight on Monday morning, police appealing for anyone with information to get in touch via 101 and quote the incident 2738 of 2 June 2024.
"Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information to please come forward. We are particularly keen to speak with any motorists who were in the area around 5pm on Sunday and may have dashcam footage, which could prove useful to the investigation," Inspector Andrew Thomson from Stirling Road Policing Unit said.
While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, cyclists are not allowed to ride on motorways, numerous recent cases having been reported involving riders, sometimes following questionable sat-nav directions intended for motorists, being pulled off motorways by police concerned for their safety.
In August, a cyclist was stopped by police on the M27 in Hampshire and charged with using an excluded vehicle on a motorway.
8 comments
Not sure where abouts this was, but the M9/A9 goes from dual carriageway to A-road and back again a few times. This might be a factor in why the cyclists ended up on the road.
Did anyone imagine otherwise?
Not entirely sure what a difference the brand of vehicle would make to the outcome in this kind of situation.
The driver had an Audi, therefore they were a Very Important Person?
You're going to have to explain it I'm afraid, I appreciate we don't know all of what the circumstances are in this story, however I'm not sure how the brand of car made a difference to the fact that the two cyclists involved in a collision on a motorway were injured and the driver of said car was not.
One thing I do know is that a couple of people have been injured, one seriously, and regardless of whether or not they should or should not have been on the motorway, all you can do is make a sweeping generalisation regarding the driver, who, while not physically injured, is probably in a bad place themselves after this.
OK.
Two cyclists were hospitalised following a collision between them and a motor vehicle on a motorway.
The point I was trying to make was that, regardless of what happened, I was wondering why on earth the police had felt it necessary to confirm that the motorist was unharmed.
OF COURSE they were unharmed. That's the point of all of the safety equipment fitted in a modern car - to keep the occupants unharmed for so long as they haven't driven into a vehicle bigger than their own.
If this is really related to satnavs that's just mad... Motorists blindly following directions with no regard to reality, let alone other peoples safety and health, ok, that's to some degree the inherent egotism and stupidity of being a motorist (the sheer existence of motorways is part of the same arrogance of space /otherwise).
But cyclists doing this shit, and thus sort of justifying even the most extreme forms of victim blaming...
Come on people, we're better than that!
Drivists keep failing to follow the the laws & Highway Code & they've notionally had to pass a test!
Some other European country's motorway signs are green & not blue. Also, entering motorways by slip road, there are no excluded vehicles signage, so not that hard to use one in error, especially if one's destination is only shown via the motorway.