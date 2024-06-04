Cyclist in critical condition after collision on major motorway, second cyclist also taken to hospital

An investigation is underway into a collision which saw two cyclists taken to hospital, one of the riders in a critical condition, after emergency services were called to a crash involving the two people on bikes and an Audi being driven on the M9 in Scotland.

While the circumstances around the incident remain unclear, police in Stirling say it occurred shortly after 5pm on Sunday evening with paramedics and police arriving on the scene near junction 7 for the M876 Falkirk.

One cyclist involved, aged 26, remains in a critical condition at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, while the second male cyclist, 29, was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for an assessment. The driver of the Audi involved was not injured.

In footage from the scene, published by STV, two closed lanes can be seen with police vehicles and officers in attendance. One bicycle is seen resting against the central reservation while a second can be seen in between the barriers. The vehicle believed to be involved is then stopped further up the motorway in the inside lane with its hazard lights on.

Two cyclists were taken to hospital following a crash with an Audi on a major motorway near Falkirk. https://t.co/oRrBNq6NOO pic.twitter.com/mYdvuKc5xa — STV News (@STVNews) June 3, 2024

The major motorway remained closed until after midnight on Monday morning, police appealing for anyone with information to get in touch via 101 and quote the incident 2738 of 2 June 2024.

"Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information to please come forward. We are particularly keen to speak with any motorists who were in the area around 5pm on Sunday and may have dashcam footage, which could prove useful to the investigation," Inspector Andrew Thomson from Stirling Road Policing Unit said.

While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, cyclists are not allowed to ride on motorways, numerous recent cases having been reported involving riders, sometimes following questionable sat-nav directions intended for motorists, being pulled off motorways by police concerned for their safety.

In August, a cyclist was stopped by police on the M27 in Hampshire and charged with using an excluded vehicle on a motorway.