RideLondon is a "middle-class jamboree" comment sparks healthy discussion about event's merits; Close pass hipster; Former vicar to cycle from Cumbria to Rome...carrying a cello; "Humans gonna human"; Half term tumbleweed + more on the live blog

RideLondon is a big enough event that, along with thousands of satisfied participants, you're always going to attract comments suggesting it might not be all that. This self-professed 'unpopular opinion' goes further, however, and labels it the "Park Run of active travel"...the horror...
The comment from Jon Burke prompted a (strangely for Twitter) healthy discussion about the event and the RideLondon FreeCycle (a circuit of closed roads in central London on the same day as the sportive aimed at getting kids and families who otherwise might not cycle in the capital the opportunity to do so).
Outspoken active traveller Jeremy Vine disagreed saying he'd "happened upon it" and thought it was "glorious".
"Happy, not pushy, not even sporty. Good vibes," he tweeted.
A few of you got in touch yesterday with your experience of the day...
tigersnapper said: "Seeing John O'Connell's tweet, I went up to London yesterday with the wife to tootle around on the FreeRide. It was great to see so many people of all ages and abilities on their bikes. I also noticed the team members of the parked up team buses stood clapping those of us chugging along past them which I thought was a real encouragement to keep people riding."
zeeridesbikes added: "Really great to see the locals cheering us on during RL yesterday. The atmosphere was good and I though it was really well organised. Route was a bit dull and the amount of littering was really disappointing. Other than that I really enjoyed it although won't be signing up for 2023."