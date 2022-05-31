RideLondon is a "middle-class jamboree" comment sparks healthy discussion about event's merits; Close pass hipster; Former vicar to cycle from Cumbria to Rome...carrying a cello; "Humans gonna human"; Half term tumbleweed + more on the live blog

A team of cyclists and university friends who aimed to cycle 865 miles from John O’Groats to Land’s End on a seven-seater conference bike, and raise funds for Cyclists Fighting Cancer, have completed their challenge.

Setting off on Sunday 22 May, two core teams of riders cycled in shifts through the days and nights, on a 200kg seven-seater conference bike. The previous Guinness World Record for the same route travelled on a conference bike was set in 2010, by a team of 194 people taking over 28 days; but this group completed the challenge in five days, 21 hours with 15 core riders, and have raised over £18,000 so far.

"Despite most of the team being experienced riders, it took a lot of mental as well as physical energy to keep going – especially through the nights," one of the riders Colin Bolton said.

"The generous donations and the truly inspiring work that Cyclists Fighting Cancer does to support children and families living with cancer kept us pedalling until the very end!”