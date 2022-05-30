Parked cars block cycle lane – while their owners ride static bikes in park

A ​cycle lane on a road through a park in Edinburgh is regularly being blocked by drivers parking there – with the vehicles’ owners then getting out and riding static bikes as part of open-air fitness classes they are attending, claims the person who took the above photographs.

Twitter user Dave McCraw, who says the issue highlights the lack of safe cycling provision in the city, posted pictures of cars parked in the cycle lane plus a fitness class with participants pedalling on static bikes.

“We're struggling to reduce soaring traffic volumes in Edinburgh,” he wrote.

“Something that doesn't help is making it legal to park over cycle lanes to do stationary bike riding in the park.”

Others found the whole spectacle rather bizarre.

Situated in Marchmont in the south of the Scottish capital, Melville Drive runs along the southern edge of The Meadows and the northern side of Bruntsfield Links.

A number of companies run fitness classes on The Meadows including Be Military Fit and Punk Fitness.

Fitness instructors operating in Edinburgh’s parks and other greenspaces are required to have permission from the council to hold classes there.

City of Edinburgh Council – now controlled by a minority Labour administration with the support of the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats – says that registration is required to enable it to better manage such facilities.

Cycle lanes are covered by Rule 140 of the Highway Code, which governs the use of so-called “mandator” cycle lanes, separated from the main carriageway by a solid white lane, and “advisory” cycle lanes, which have a broken white line.

Rule 140 says:

You must not drive or park in a cycle lane marked by a solid white line during its times of operation. Do not drive or park in a cycle lane marked by a broken white line unless it is unavoidable.

Local restrictions on parking and waiting also apply – in this case a single yellow line, with Mr McCraw pointing out in a response to a comment on his original post that the issue was not so much people parking where they are allowed to, but rather that it highlights the inadequacy of much of the cycling infrastructure in the city.

