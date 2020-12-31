Support road.cc

news
Live blog

The “cycling mafia … a powerful, financially supported organisation” ... really?; Tom Pidock named Yorkshire Post's Sports Hero;Top races of 2020 + more on the live blog

Our final live blog of an extraordinary year, with Simon MacMichael
UPDATED Thu, Dec 31, 2020 11:04
Cycling Mafia
10:54
Tom Pidcock wins Yorkshire Post's Sports Hero award

Tom Pidcock has ended 2020 by being named Yorkshire Post's Sports Hero of the year.

The 21-year-old from Leeds, who will be racing for Ineos Grenadiers next year, has had a stellar season across a number of disciplines.

On the road, he won the under-23 Giro d'Italia, while in mountain biking he added two more rainbow jerseys to a growing collection, winning the E-MTB Cross Country and Under-23 Cross Country titles at the World Championships in Austria.

Earlier this month, at the Superprestige Gaver, he also took his first top-level international cyclo-cross victory, beating world champion Mathieu van der Poel.

Other names on the Yorkshire Post's shortlist included  from the Yorkshire sporting world, including rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield, Leeds United manager Marco Bielsa and wheelchair athlete Hannah Cockroft - although surprisingly, despite victories including La Course by Le Tour de France (see below), there was no place for Lizzie Deignan.

10:37
Top races of 2020 - Lizzie Deignan wins La Course

Today we'll be highlighting a few of our favourite races from a shortened and action-packed 2020 season, starting with Lizzie Deignan's stunning win at La Course by Le Tour de France in Nice, with the race bursting into life through an attack by Annemiek van Vleuten that only the strongest could go with, and Elisa Longo Borghini playing a huge role in team-mate Deignan's eventual victory ...

 

 

10:26
The “cycling mafia … a powerful, financially supported organisation”

Step aside, the Bicycle Lobby – there’s a new gang in town, the “Cycling Mafia,” and it’s “powerful, financially supported organisation” – or at least, that’s what anti-bike lane and low traffic neighbourhood Twitter account OneTowerHamlets would have you believe.

Unsurprisingly, the monicker has attracted a fair bit of derision on Twitter.

Though joking apart, there is a serious point in play here, with accounts such as this and others helping stoke anti-cyclist hatred ...

Simon MacMichael

