The “cycling mafia … a powerful, financially supported organisation” ... really?; Tom Pidock named Yorkshire Post's Sports Hero;Top races of 2020 + more on the live blog

Tom Pidcock has ended 2020 by being named Yorkshire Post's Sports Hero of the year.

The 21-year-old from Leeds, who will be racing for Ineos Grenadiers next year, has had a stellar season across a number of disciplines.

On the road, he won the under-23 Giro d'Italia, while in mountain biking he added two more rainbow jerseys to a growing collection, winning the E-MTB Cross Country and Under-23 Cross Country titles at the World Championships in Austria.

Earlier this month, at the Superprestige Gaver, he also took his first top-level international cyclo-cross victory, beating world champion Mathieu van der Poel.

Other names on the Yorkshire Post's shortlist included from the Yorkshire sporting world, including rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield, Leeds United manager Marco Bielsa and wheelchair athlete Hannah Cockroft - although surprisingly, despite victories including La Course by Le Tour de France (see below), there was no place for Lizzie Deignan.