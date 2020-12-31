The “cycling mafia … a powerful, financially supported organisation” ... really?; Tom Pidock named Yorkshire Post's Sports Hero;Top races of 2020 + more on the live blog

- News
I was wavering on getting the vielo v+1 which to me looks like an equally interesting ride. The only thing that put me off was the limited gear...
Sh*t! Have I overslept?
That really grinds my gears too....
Actually I think thats correct, I remember doing it a few years back when I started using Di2 with an external battery on my old Boardman SLR9.8....
Thank you Jo for a thought provoking article that has struck a cord with many of us. I was still quite young during the ‘Protect and survive’ era...
Jolly good point. I suppose its well and fine if you use a utility bicycle equpped with mudguards over winter and store your lovely racing machine...
greetings once again from the tail end of December 2020....
Thank you! I thought I'd really lost the plot there, I was sure Lopez won Col de la Loze on a Willier this year!
When will Oakley re release the Mframe with heater and hybrid lenses? Still the best cycling glasses ever in my opinion.