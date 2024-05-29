“A step in the right direction or a nice bit of greenwashing?” Shell-backed British Cycling aiming to halve carbon emissions in six years and achieve net zero by 2035 – as governing body says partnership with oil giant is key to “positive progress”

British Cycling says it is aiming to achieve net zero by 2035 and halve its carbon emissions by 2030, as part of the national governing body’s first environmental sustainability strategy – a document published just weeks after “hacked” billboards were placed across the country accusing British Cycling of “fast tracking the apocalypse” thanks to its partnership with oil and gas giant Shell.

However, the governing body, which this month agreed a lead sponsorship deal with Lloyds Bank, says its hugely controversial partnership with Shell is “helping accelerate” its journey to net zero and enabling the uptake of more low and zero-carbon forms of transport.

Developed alongside sustainability consultants Think Beyond, British Cycling’s sustainability strategy sets out the body’s plans to reduce its environmental footprint, through its travel and supply chains, to “become leaders” in sustainable events, and to influence people’s behaviour by encouraging fewer short car journeys and more trips by bike.

According to the governing body’s research, British Cycling’s total carbon emissions equate to 10,824 tonnes CO₂e, the equivalent annual emissions of over 850 UK citizens. Of those almost 11,000 tonnes, 55 per cent are derived from British Cycling’s supply chain, 34 per cent from business travel, and four per cent from electricity used at the National Cycling Centre.

Along with its ambition to reach net zero by 2035, British Cycling says it hopes to reduce those carbon emissions by 50 per cent within the next six years, while also eradicating avoidable waste.

Part of this strategy involves addressing its supply chain issues by choosing to work with more sustainable partners and suppliers, such as cycle insurance firm Bikmo, component company Renishaw, and eyewear brand Coral, and introducing British Cycling’s first waste policy to cover outdated and used kit, event materials, and food.

(Alex Broadway, SWpix.com)

It’s in the sphere of energy and travel, however, where British Cycling’s oft-criticised partnership with Shell appears to be most apparent.

“A key pillar of our partnership with Shell UK is in helping accelerate British Cycling’s journey to net zero and encouraging the uptake of more low and zero-carbon forms of transport, such as cycling and electric vehicles,” the report says.

Shell is also supporting, the governing body says, British Cycling and Skoda’s plans to transition its fleet of vehicles to low and zero-carbon cars and vans.

“In the meantime,” the report continues, “to help tackle some of British Cycling’s fleet carbon emissions, Shell UK has provided support through its carbon offsetting programme against the fuel used. By the end of April 2024 over 45,000kg of CO₂ from British Cycling vehicles have been offset in full via Shell UK’s nature-based solutions.”

Shell was also credited in the report with supporting British Cycling with the replacement of diesel derny bikes with new electric models in four velodromes across the country.

(Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Meanwhile, the oil giant’s Avelia platform, which contributes to the cost of sustainable aviation fuels, will also reduce British Cycling’s emissions from air transport, the report says, insetting 353 tonnes of CO₂e and abating all of Team GB’s projected air travel in 2024.

The second part of British Cycling’s strategy centres on delivering cycling events and activities “that are the most sustainable in the world”, by introducing a “Planet Positive” package of support to race and event organisers later this year.

The governing body hopes its new programme for events will build on the example of the Otley Grand Prix, where a secure bike park exists for spectators and partnerships are agreed for a minimum of three years to reduce waste when it comes to event branding.

Finally, the report also includes a broader commitment to get more people on bikes and, by working with the likes of Cycling UK, to normalise cycling as everyday transport.

“Our first sustainability strategy is a celebration of the brilliant work already taking place in all corners of our community, and reflects our ambition to become a truly world-leading sports body in the fight against the impacts of climate change,” British Cycling’s External Affairs and Marketing Director, Caroline Julian, said announcing the strategy’s publication.

“Working alongside our partners we’ve already made some really positive progress, and look forward to sharing this with our community over the years ahead. We’re grateful to the team at Think Beyond, who have provided invaluable support throughout the strategy’s development.”

While many within the cycling community have welcomed British Cycling’s commitment to reducing its emissions and building a more sustainable, bike-friendly community, others questioned Shell’s role in helping it do so.

“A step in the right direction, but also a nice bit of greenwashing for Shell by mentioning their sustainable aviation fuels, but not their historic contribution to climate change or their historic contribution to stopping climate action,” wrote Mark Doidge on X, formerly Twitter, following the report’s publication.

British Cycling’s new sustainability strategy has also emerged just weeks after a striking billboard campaign condemned its partnership with Shell – with one of those behind the campaign describing it as a response to Shell “co-opting the emotional connections we have with sports to launder their dirty brand”.

The fake, or “hacked”, adverts – which popped up all over the country in the middle of May, including near the National Cycling Centre in Manchester – included one featuring a cyclist dressed in a mocked-up version of the Team GB kit drinking from a barrel of Shell-brand oil, with the slogan: “We’ve teamed up with British Cycling to help us fast track the apocalypse”. British Cycling’s logo, meanwhile, was modified to read “Official Partner in Crime.”

Another poster showed a cyclist slipping on oil and falling from his bike, with the tag line: “Shell, pedalling lies since 1970. Now proudly polluting British Cycling.”

The campaign won praise from cyclists and climate activists who have been critical of British Cycling’s association with Shell, since the governing body agreed an eight-year sponsorship deal with the multinational oil and gas company in 2022, a partnership that attracted accusations of greenwashing, protests at the governing body’s HQ, and led to many cyclists revoking their British Cycling memberships.