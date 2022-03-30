Support road.cc

Lutsenko’s Teide crash video; Ride with Egan Bernal – on Zwift + more on the live blog

It’s Wednesday on the live blog and Ryan Mallon has got the popcorn at the ready as van der Poel and Pogačar finally take to the cobbles at Dwars door Vlaanderen
Wed, Mar 30, 2022 09:15
09:02
Ride with Egan – on Zwift

Egan Bernal’s recovery from the potentially life-threatening injuries he sustained in a training crash in January has been one of the more remarkable stories of 2022 so far.

The 2019 Tour de France winner – who suffered fractured vertebrae, a fractured right femur, fractured right patella, chest trauma, a punctured lung and several fractured ribs when he collided with a parked bus while training on his time trial bike – is already back out on his home roads in Colombia, just two months after being in intensive care with a reported 95 percent chance of becoming paraplegic.

Earlier this week, Bernal posted photos and videos of his return to the bike with the caption: “The happiest day of my life. After 2 months and 20 broken bones, here I am, and I want more! See you guys on the road.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Egan Bernal (@eganbernal)

While the Colombian star promised to see everyone out on the open road, Bernal is also giving fans the opportunity to ride with him on the virtual roads of Zwift this weekend.

The ‘Ride with Egan’ mass participation event will take place on Saturday 2 April at 4pm BST, allowing the 25-year-old the chance to thank fans for the overwhelming support they’ve offered him during his rehabilitation.

“This has been, and still is, the biggest challenge I’ve ever had to deal with in life, and to be able to be back on my bike already so soon after my accident is something that I have been dreaming about for the last few weeks,” Bernal said in a statement.

“I can’t describe how happy it has made me. But not being at the races I miss the fans and the support and energy they all give me, that’s why I want as many as possible to come join me on Zwift this Saturday and for us to ride along together for an hour.”

The link to the Zwift ride, which will also include some of Bernal’s Ineos Grenadiers teammates, can be accessed here.

Might be worth getting some last-minute training in beforehand, judging by Bernal’s turn of pace at this town sign sprint…

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Egan Bernal (@eganbernal)

As they say, class is permanent. 

08:14
Astana’s Lutsenko shares footage of crash on Mount Teide

Ouch.

Just like the mystery bug that has made its way around the peloton since Paris-Nice, training crashes on time trial bikes are becoming a bit of an unfortunate habit this season among the pros.

This latest incident, which saw Astana Qazaqstan’s Alexey Lutsenko fracture a collarbone and shoulder, however owes less to the perceived safety hazards of extreme aero positions and more to a sudden gust of wind blowing across the third-highest volcano in the world.

Lutsenko was riding with Samuele Battistella on Tenerife’s Mount Teide, a popular altitude training haunt for the pros, when the gusting wind on a descent caused him to hit the deck, taking down his Italian teammate in the process.

The 29-year-old Kazakhstani rider, who finished seventh in the Tour de France in 2021, fractured his collarbone and shoulder, and was transferred to a Belgian hospital for surgery on Monday.

Those injuries mean Lutsenko will miss the upcoming Ardennes Classics, though he is expected to return in time for the Tour, where he will be looking to build upon his surprise GC performance last year.

Sharing the footage of the crash on Instagram, Lutsenko wrote: “It's cycling, sometimes you fall sometimes you win. As a result, a broken collarbone…

“It's a pity to miss important races again. I'm sure I'll come back stronger.”

Ineos Grenadiers rider Laurens De Plus replied under the post: “Get well soon man”, while Astana leader Vincenzo Nibali wished his teammate well, writing: “Bad luck haunts us”.

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

