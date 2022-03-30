Lutsenko’s Teide crash video; Ride with Egan Bernal – on Zwift + more on the live blog

Egan Bernal’s recovery from the potentially life-threatening injuries he sustained in a training crash in January has been one of the more remarkable stories of 2022 so far.

The 2019 Tour de France winner – who suffered fractured vertebrae, a fractured right femur, fractured right patella, chest trauma, a punctured lung and several fractured ribs when he collided with a parked bus while training on his time trial bike – is already back out on his home roads in Colombia, just two months after being in intensive care with a reported 95 percent chance of becoming paraplegic.

Earlier this week, Bernal posted photos and videos of his return to the bike with the caption: “The happiest day of my life. After 2 months and 20 broken bones, here I am, and I want more! See you guys on the road.”

While the Colombian star promised to see everyone out on the open road, Bernal is also giving fans the opportunity to ride with him on the virtual roads of Zwift this weekend.

The ‘Ride with Egan’ mass participation event will take place on Saturday 2 April at 4pm BST, allowing the 25-year-old the chance to thank fans for the overwhelming support they’ve offered him during his rehabilitation.

“This has been, and still is, the biggest challenge I’ve ever had to deal with in life, and to be able to be back on my bike already so soon after my accident is something that I have been dreaming about for the last few weeks,” Bernal said in a statement.

“I can’t describe how happy it has made me. But not being at the races I miss the fans and the support and energy they all give me, that’s why I want as many as possible to come join me on Zwift this Saturday and for us to ride along together for an hour.”

The link to the Zwift ride, which will also include some of Bernal’s Ineos Grenadiers teammates, can be accessed here.

Might be worth getting some last-minute training in beforehand, judging by Bernal’s turn of pace at this town sign sprint…

As they say, class is permanent.