Surrey Bike Park plans moving at a snail's pace; Emotional Cav video; 900km drive to give TdF race leader a special front wheel; G on Cav's win; & more on the Live Blog

Local residents opposed to the development of a free-to-use BMX track into what will be known as Surrey Bike Park have, Get Surrey reports, expressed their horror at the potential loss of habitat for rare Roman snails.

We first covered the potential Surrey Bike Park earlier this month when councillor Professor Patricia Wiltshire suggested that the development could attract child molesters, a claim that she clarified later as simply expressing the fear of a resident that had contacted her.

The area is already a popular spot with mountain bikers, but maintenance of the BMX track and trails that had been carried out by volunteers cannot be picked up by the council, as it says it can't afford to shell out for the work.

Plans are moving sluggishly and a recent agenda item to discuss the project was removed after it was decided that an ecological survey was needed to assess the site.

Some residents are also keen to keep the site as a free-to-use facility for families to use. Bike Park projects are nothing new, and users are generally expected to shell out a pay-to-ride or annual fee.

Really, the question is... what have the Roman snails ever done for us?