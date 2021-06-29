Luke Rowe fined for 'insults' after commissaires don't allow Thomas help after stage 3 crash; Boardman first in line for National Cycling Commissioner role; Here's the TdF situation after another day of crashes; And more on the Live Blog

The Times' Transport Editor, Nicholas Hellen reports that Chris Boardman is currently favourited to become England's first National Cycling and Walking Commissioner.

If accurate, the claim, which appeared in the print version of the Sunday Times, would see the former Olympic champion aim to take the successes and knowledge gained during his time as Greater Manchester's Cycling Commissioner and apply it on a national scale.

Hellen suggests that one of the main aims will be to entice a portion of school run parents out of their cars, with safe cycles lanes being key to this aim.

Back in February, Grant Shapps said that the government wants “half of all journeys in towns and cities to be walked or cycled by 2030,” however, Shapps lacked information regarding the funding that would be made available past 2025 to make this possible.

The move to appoint a Walking and Cycling Commissioner in a national role could be one step towards achieving this goal.