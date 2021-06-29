Support road.cc

Live blog

Luke Rowe fined for 'insults' after commissaires don't allow Thomas help after stage 3 crash; Boardman first in line for National Cycling Commissioner role; Here's the TdF situation after another day of crashes; And more on the Live Blog

It's Tuesday and Liam Cahill is still in control of the Live Blog with help from Jack Sexty...
Tue, Jun 29, 2021 08:45
1
1 millionth Oxford Road cycle journey - Chris Boardman (credit - Chris Foster).jpg
08:17
The Times names Chris Boardman as favourite to oversee active travel in England
Chris Boardman in Copenhagen (copyright Britishcycling.org_.uk)

The Times' Transport Editor, Nicholas Hellen reports that Chris Boardman is currently favourited to become England's first National Cycling and Walking Commissioner.

If accurate, the claim, which appeared in the print version of the Sunday Times, would see the former Olympic champion aim to take the successes and knowledge gained during his time as Greater Manchester's Cycling Commissioner and apply it on a national scale. 

Hellen suggests that one of the main aims will be to entice a portion of school run parents out of their cars, with safe cycles lanes being key to this aim.

Back in February, Grant Shapps said that the government wants “half of all journeys in towns and cities to be walked or cycled by 2030,”  however, Shapps lacked information regarding the funding that would be made available past 2025 to make this possible.

The move to appoint a Walking and Cycling Commissioner in a national role could be one step towards achieving this goal.

07:30
TDF situation update

Yesterday's stage was another that was marred by big crashes with Roglic's mountain domestique Robert Gesink and GC hopeful Jack Haig failing to finish. Aussie sprinter Caleb Ewan is also out after a high-speed crash in the closing meters. Here's where things stand.

Ineos Grenadiers look to have come through the carnage with the best GC placing. Giro winner Richard Carapaz is in third, just 31" down on yellow. Wilco Kelderman is quietly sitting at 38" while last year's winner Tadej Pogacar is at 39". Geraint Thomas is at 1'07" while Primoz Roglic had a disastrous day, slipping to 1'35". 

Tour de France 2021 stage 4

It's another sprint stage today and given their dominance yesterday, Alpecin-Fenix will be feeling confident about launching Belgian Tim Merlier to a second stage win. 

07:17
Rowe wasn't happy with race officials' decision to allow Geraint Thomas no help

Ineos Grenadiers rider Luke Rowe has been handed a 300CHF fine and docked 20 UCI points for "assault, intimidation, insults, threats, or improper conduct."

Rowe said in a tweet that once he had helped Thomas back to the peloton, he "spoke to the jury and said this was not correct under the extreme circumstances of a nasty crash and a mangled shoulder."

Rowe admitted that "I shouted at the jury and said some words I shouldn’t of."

Rowe has a very valid point and you can see why he was angry when Primoz Roglic crashed with 10km to go. The Jumbo Visma team car came past Roglic and his teammates and proceeded to sit in front of the group, towing them up to what was the second group on the road and limiting the time that Roglic lost in the general classification.

While Rowe was indeed wrong to speak in the way that he did, the lack of consistency in which the rules are applied must be incredibly frustrating.

Liam Cahill

