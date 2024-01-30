Cycle lane + hi-vis = Driver ploughing into cyclist on roundabout (and more social media victim blaming); Cyclists praise Deputy Lord Mayor for parking bike in ‘car’ space – but critics say it’s “celebrating wasted space” + more on the live blog

So, what happens when you’re a cyclist, who rides their bike into work every day, and suddenly – just because you’re now the city’s Deputy Lord Mayor – the powers that be decide to bestow upon you a somewhat unnecessarily large parking space?
You just park your bike in it, don’t you?
Well, that’s exactly what Colette Finn, a Green Party councillor and the current Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, has chosen to do, as evidenced by this rather striking image – posted on Twitter by fellow Green councillor Dan Boyle – neatly depicting the vast chasm in space routinely provided for some commuters over others.
While several cyclists praised Finn’s decision to park her bike in her designated Deputy Lord Mayor’s spot, with different variations on “Love it” peppering the replies, the image did however strike up a rather heated debate (it is social media after all) on the use of so-called ‘car’ parking spaces for bikes – and whether designated parking spaces for officials should even still be the norm if we want to encourage active travel.
“Celebrating wasted space. Hilarious,” said Aodhán, while Orchard Man also described Finn’s bike parking as a “symbol of ‘road’ space wasted by cyclists”.
“If the space isn’t needed for cars, put in a bike rack,” he continued.
“Selfish though. Bet that same person will whine about a car taking up space on a cycle path,” added Nick, as if those two examples are directly comparable.
Meanwhile, Colum wrote: “I suppose it’s political humour but it’s wasteful. She could have requested removal of the sign.”
Others, naturally, were baffled by the backlash to a cyclist parking their bike in a reserved space for an elected official in an underground car park…
“People saying it’s a waste of space but no one can park in it but her so who cares if her bike is in it. That’s fine!” said greekman.
Meanwhile, when it comes to the issue of ‘wasted space’, some cyclists noted that another culprit could perhaps be responsible for taking up too much unnecessary room.
“I know, crazy how many bikes you can fit in the space of a car, isn't it?” wrote Tim. “Crazy waste of space, five empty seats and two tonnes of metal just to move somebody around when clearly this is all most of us need.”
“This makes you think how much space a commuter actually needs if we would be more conscious,” said the Cork Cycling Campaign.
Con, however, noted that the very concept of ‘privileged’ car parking was detrimental to the cause of active travel.
“As long as we dole out privileged parking places to an entitled few, we are never gonna see progress on the use of public transport or alternative transportation like cycling,” he said.
“The few isn’t the issue, it's a wider issue with council and civil service staff too,” added Cycling in Kilkenny. “How much will an entire council staff care about public transport if they get free parking?”
GB News seems to be having a good day today as they also had an interview with Sarah Hope about killer drivers getting lenient punishments.
https://youtu.be/2vqVfKbtY1M?feature=shared
Is the "reinvigorating" in quotes ? because your impression is similar to mine that the road racing task force recommendations, are unlikely to reinvigorate a damn thing.
Somebody needs to check the archives to see if GB News or Eamonn Holmes covered the HC changes when they came in, because its absolutely the thing they would have covered for confusing the poor hard working motorists.
that Eamonn has forgotten about it, says far more about people's attitudes in general towards driving than it does about how much publicity the changes had.
"I bet Darren Grimes is fuming…"
So fuming, he will have had to whack off a swifty
Danny Kelly is a motoring journalist? When did that happen? Mate of Danny Baker and formerly working for the NME and Q? That Danny Kelly?
Sorry, that was my only takeaway from that story.
Different Danny Kelly. Thankfully.
Awful to see and, sadly, an all too common occurrence based on how many people bring bikes to me after similar collisions.
Apart from best wishes to the rider I'd just like to raise my concern with Ryan's article with regard to the description of the driver having pulled onto the roundabout and "clipped" the cyclist.
The reason I say this is that I'm certain that it didn't feel like a clip - and because without fail drivers who have admitted liability in collisions with my customers, but are trying to belatedly make their excuses, all have used the term "clipped" to describe the impact of their vehicle on a vulnerable road user.
I know for sure the victims used words such as "hit" or "struck" - because that's what it felt like, and that's what it was.
No one here wants to make excuses for the driver, but it's very easy to inadvertently do so by using words that are designed to soften the language used to describe a frightening, violent, and potentially lethal, impact caused by another person's negligence or aggression at the wheel.of their vehicle.
Agreed. A "clip" might mean at worst a slightly bent wheel and almost always scuffs from tarmac contact, but the bike is otherwise completely sound. And unless the rider is extremely unlucky will most likely escape with minor injuries.
A proper impact will almost definitely have consequences for componentry and the rider is much more likely to suffer more serious injury.
Agree. Similar incident. Woman in a car hit me - yes hit as in broke my left leg and sent me flying across the roundabout to gather a load of road rash. She admitted it in front of witnesses luckily because she later told her insuance company I just fell off. But it was definitely 'hit' because it bloody hurt and took six-odd weeks of recovery.
Eamon Holmes said it, Highway Code revision courses should be done any time a photocard licence expires (eithwer photo renewal, information changes, end of a ban etc)
..."oblivious motorist still managed to pull out onto the roundabout and clip them...."
I used to post suggesting road.cc stop using "punishment pass" and use "punishment pass AKA cowards pass" anyway what is being "clipped" ? It's a collision...driver steering a lump of metal into road user who has no protection...it's not being "clipped"
Sharing this because (a) I'm sure lots of us have al fresco wees when riding through the countryside and (b) it may be a unique case of Freeman's views getting majority support on here - https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/jan/29/english-council-litterin...
needs to be contested in court, weeing in the wild on permeable surfaces cannot possibly be littering. Are the council going to require that dog owners take liquids as well as solids home?
If it is the case that urinating in the countryside is not allowed, then surely there is a requirement on councils to provide facilities, because "just hold it until you reach a town" is not viable. Further the policy of the majority of local councils to lock public conveniences at 16:00 -17:00 needs to be reassessed as a de facto curfew.
My rules for rural bladder emptying 1) not in view of a residence or normally occupied building (shop/office/warehouse), 2) not on an impermeable surface 3) not in a settlement of any kind. 4) preferably not in view of a road
Also, there's plenty of people that suffer from bladder issues or even just old age that can struggle to find appropriate facilities in time. To my mind, free toilets and free drinking water (both 24h) should be a minimum of civilisation.
I think he's wrong, legally speaking anyway, wild peeing as it's called, is a criminal offence under the public order act, so it's irrelevant if its littering or not.
Regarding the Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork -
Who is (legally) going to take the space from
himher, just because hisher car isn't in it?
The space is noted as reserved specifically for the Deputy Mayor and therefore if (s)he rides his bike into office instead of driving
hisher car, (s)he can use hisher space entirely how (s)he likes. It's not a space anyone else can use so how is it wasted? If it's wasted for a bike it's wasted for a car as a reserved spot.
*corrections. I did not read the article past the first line and missed the DM was female.
Exactly. She could use it for storage or her pogo stick, or an old sofa, or anything else she wants. It's a perk of the job.
Alternatively - if the Deputy Lord Mayor drives to work in a car appropriate to their exalted status - which then completely filled or even slightly overflowed the space - would their be outcry? Or would it be "we need to repaint the lines, the spaces aren't big enough"?
As others have said perhaps it's time we started rethinking the idea of having reserved parking spaces (or workplace provision of same) at all? Maybe our more enlightened representatives (and / or those we aspire to) could even lead from the front by setting an example! (As the Deputy Lord Mayor is apparently doing...)
Still hard to imagine much of that in the UK though where driving is the unexamined default, normal, "practical" choice. And where it still is so linked with our social status / is seen as an essential tool to access social functions / demonstrates our responsibility and ultimately social worth.
That would be a dangerous precedent considering many advocacy groups are claiming (with supported evidence) modern cars are unneccessarily getting wider and should be stopped - Making the spaces fit the cars instead of making the cars fit the spaces is the wrong way to go and would make the situation even worse.
Having reserved parking at all is a completely different debate, however abolishing them altogether is unlikely and also could be problematic (perhaps a debate for another time).
But unless you are explicitly advocating for abolishing reserved spaces as an argument this is a waste of space, the argument is moot.
Making such a seismic change requires both infrastructure and attitude changes which aren't exactly going to happen overnight. But by getting small key areas right, where high car use is most damaging, you can show what is possible, and other regions may follow suit.
Both Manchester and London have greatly improved infrastructure and they have seen lower car use and traffic volumes where the schemes are safe and convenient. I am aware that not all infra amongst those schemes is actually fit for purpose but if there is high profile awareness of success then those areas will be brought up to standard sooner rather than later.
Obviously I agree, but while I hope this happens I would raise a note of caution about the following (highlighted):
This is (ostensibly) what the UK has been doing for generations. (As David Hembrow wryly points out in this article.) Witness e.g. Cycling UK noting that a quarter century on from The National Cycling Strategy a government was launching what appeared to be a repeat of the same, asking the same questions as if they were new and appearing to set themselves up for the same fate. We had "Cycling Demonstration Towns" in 2005, extended in 2009 - and then Cycling England disappeared in 2011. Witness funding for active travel in England/Wales being cut (under cover of "we have allocated x millions ...") - the government itself acknowledges this. Scotland stalling on this despite setting a more sensible active travel funding stream (vastly greater than England and Wales). The Road Safety Investigation Branch failing to launch...
Yet we were building cycling infra separated from motor traffic in the 1930s. We've had things like modal filters, LTNs and bus stop bypasses for decades. Wander around most UK cities and you can find the relics of cycle infra of the last century.
More optimistically perhaps some local level changes in a few places will continue. As you say London and (perhaps) Manchester can show "real cities" (e.g. not like special cases - Cambridge etc.) can do this and the world doesn't end - indeed everyone benefits.
The rantyhighwayman retweeted
"The driver is 100% at fault here, but this is a clear example of how badly designed infrastructure can significantly increase the risk of dangerous driving occurring. Any competent driver will look at the whole road, poor drivers don't. Infrastructure needs to accommodate that."
https://twitter.com/magnatom/status/1752271168889905660
I'd agree with that, I've been nearly hit by cars so many times entering roundabouts like that I won't ride those outer lines regardless of the infra in place.
The most spectacular bit of victim blaming I saw on the cyclist on a roundabout story was somebody explaining that they didn't help themselves much because they didn't have any lights on in broad daylight and that would've helped the motorist to see them and avoid them. They'll just keep on piling on conditions until they find a way of making it the cyclist's fault, expect in the not too distant future to hear "I am a cyclist myself, but you have to admit that as he wasn't carrying an activated distress flare and playing a trombone he wasn't really doing the best he could to avoid a collision…"
The latter would at least protect from the dreaded Lurgi though.
I've had similar myself. Riding home from work, in broad daylight, on my 2 metre long bright green and yellow cargo bike, wearing a bright red jacket, someone pulled out from a side road right in front of me. I slammed on my brakes to avoid going into the side of them and gave them a "what the...." shout. As she drove away she shouted "where are your lights?"
In my case the driver pulled out of her drive and slammed on the brakes when belatedly spotting me, and then shouted "why aren't you thanking me".
That looks like it could be a constant bearing, reducing distance issue. The cyclist could have been hidden behind the A pillar of the car until they were in front of the bonnet. A competent driver avoids this by slowing down as they approach a roundabout and moving their head to make sure they have properly sighted the road they are trying to enter. This driver clearly did neither.
A competent driver wobbles their head to see round their blindspots !
A competent driver is observant of what's on the roundabout as they begin braking to approach it, when the entire junction is visible in their windscreen with no blind spots. If there is any doubt that something might be in their blind spot as they approach the give way line, they come to complete standstill before pulling out onto the roundabout.
It is clear, both from their behaviour and comments, that some people just do not understand that there are vehicles other than cars on the road. IMHO, this makes them incapable of driving safely, and they should have their licences removed until they can demonstrate that they comprehend that others are allowed to ride, walk, drive on our highways.
I hope that driver suffered that fate, and is no longer in charge of a lethal weapon.
