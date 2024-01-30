Support road.cc

Cycle lane + hi-vis = Driver ploughing into cyclist on roundabout (and more social media victim blaming); Cyclists praise Deputy Lord Mayor for parking bike in ‘car’ space – but critics say it’s “celebrating wasted space” + more on the live blog

It’s the 108th Tuesday of January (and thankfully, the last), and Ryan Mallon is back with more cycling news and views on the live blog
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 09:58
34
Cycle lane + hi-vis = Driver ploughing into cyclist on roundabout (and more social media victim blaming); Cyclists praise Deputy Lord Mayor for parking bike in ‘car’ space – but critics say it’s “celebrating wasted space” + more on the live blogCyclist struck by motorist on roundabout (Warwickshire Cyclist, Twitter)
13:59
MPs call for urgent changes for victims of road violence

MPs from across parliament came together today to call for urgent changes for the victims of road violence, telling a Westminster Hall debate about harrowing cases of road violence from across the United Kingdom and urging action such as compulsory re-testing for disqualified driving, ensuring that exceptional hardship truly is exceptional, thorough investigation of major collisions, escalating penalties for repeat offences, and more.

Newmarket Road fatal collision sign, Norwich (credit: Peter Silburn)

Read more: > MPs call for urgent changes for victims of road violence

13:25
Young Dutch sprinter Casper van Auden pips Dylan Groenewegen and Tim Merlier on first stage of the AlUla Tour

Late January and early February mean only one thing in the cycling world – lunchtime sprint finishes!

And after a few weeks battling sleep to catch even a glimpse of the racing down under, must-watch-live viewers will be pleased to learn that the peloton has migrated to the Middle East, for some much more civilised stage finish times (apologies, Aussie cycling fans, I appreciate you have to put up with it all year round).

On today’s opening stage of the five-day race formerly known as the Saudi Tour, DSM-Firmenich PostNL’s promising young Dutch sprinter Casper van Auden surprised the big guns, as the 22-year-old launched early and held off the vastly more experienced Dylan Groenewegen and Tim Merlier for arguably the biggest win of his career.

Van Auden has shown his promise in fast finishes before, of course, taking wins at the Tour de Normandie, and coming close at both the Tour of Britain and Milano-Torino last year, but he’s certainly started his 2024 season with one or two prestigious scalps on the first day of the AlUla Tour.

Take a note of the name.

12:58
National time trial road bike Tamsin Miller - CTT
“If you have a bike, you can ride a time trial!” Road bike participation in time trials up 42 per cent, after TT governing body introduced new category last year

Cycling Time Trials’ decision to introduce a separate category for standard road bikes at all of its events last year appears to have paid dividends, as the governing body announced this week that road bike participation in TTs has risen by more than half, proving – according to CTT’s chairperson – that “if you have a bike, you can ride a time trial”.

Last April, in a bid to encourage more people to race solo against the clock, the governing body for time trials in England, Wales, and Scotland created a distinct road bike category, which meant riders without the fancy tech and aero bars could simply click the road bike option when entering a CTT-sanctioned event, with post-ride results listed and scored separately from those on TT bikes.

> Road bike category introduced by British time trial governing body to "get more people time trialling"

And according to CTT, which today announced its dates and courses for the 2024 season, the move has worked a treat, boosting road bike numbers by 42 per cent, with 83 per cent of the time trialling newbies trying out British cycling’s holiest of disciplines for the first time last year doing so on dropped bars.

“While I’m excited to see how the elite riders perform in this superb 2024 calendar, I’m also proud that time trialling is once again becoming a sport for everyone,” CTT’s chair Andrea Parish said today.

“Our data shows that road bike participation is up 42 per cent compared with last year and that 83  per cent of riders new to time trialling entered the road bike category exclusively.

“For me it’s essential that our sport doesn’t put up barriers. If you have a bike, you can ride a time trial!”

09:06
Cyclist struck by motorist on roundabout (Warwickshire Cyclist, Twitter)
Cycle lane + hi-vis = Driver ploughing into cyclist on roundabout (and motorists blaming the cyclist on social media)

Here at the road.cc HQ, by now you would think we’d be used to the extreme lengths motorists on social media will go to defend their fellow drivers and pin the blame for any and all road collisions on cyclists.

Last month on the live blog we covered the head scratching reaction to footage released by West Midlands Police, which showed the moment a 71-year-old cyclist was left with a bleed on the brain, a broken shoulder, and a broken ankle after a driver ignored give way markings and ploughed on into her.

Despite the motorist being jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving, anti-cycling Twitter on the other hand was convinced that it was the cyclist who was “irresponsible” and “shouldn’t have been going that fast”, and that they were “probably breaking the speed limit but clearly not proceeding towards a major crossing with caution”.

Coventry crash May 2023 (via West Midlands Police)

>  “I love it when drivers harass me for breaking rules they made up in their head”: Motorist tells cyclist he’ll “get a ticket for being in the bus lane”… while driving an untaxed car

Last February, drivers on social media reacted to the infamous crash on a Sheffield roundabout which left broadcaster and bike helmet advocate Dan Walker feeling “glad to be alive” by accusing the Channel 5 presenter of “putting himself in danger” by “ignoring” a nearby cycle lane – described by local cyclists as “filled with broken glass”.

And over the past weekend, a clip of a Belfast driver pulling across three lanes of rush hour traffic, hitting a cyclist in the process, even led some buck eejits on social media to boldly pronounce that the female commuter had deliberately pulled into the path of the motorist to cause the crash. As you do.

> “Looks like the cyclist deliberately made contact with the car”: Driver pulls across three lanes and hits cyclist – and motorists claim cyclist was at fault

So, it’s safe to say that it takes a lot to shock us when it comes to the ever-expanding genre of anti-cycling, pro-terrible driving social media excuses.

But the baffling response to this latest clip – posted yesterday by the Warwickshire Cyclist account – even managed to raise a few eyebrows in the road.cc offices.

For a start, let’s check to see if the cyclist was abiding by the holy ‘Fuming Motorist’s Arbitrary Code of Conduct for People on Bikes’.

Were they wearing hi-vis? Yes, indeed. A helmet? Check. Riding in the cycle lane? Yep.

But despite the cyclist abiding by these fundamental road safety commandments (at least in the eyes of victim blamers and more than a few police forces), the oblivious motorist still managed to pull out onto the roundabout and clip them.

> Near Miss of the Day 838: "Tell me again about hi-vis and lights!" — Cyclist narrowly avoids collision at mini roundabout

And the response on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter? Just as you’d expect, of course.

“Cyclists fault he should of been peddling faster,” said the grammatically-challenged Danny, whose understanding of road safety is right up there with his spelling and punctuation (what, too harsh?).

“I’m a cyclist... but he’s at fault here,” added FSD Bera Test Pilot, helpfully fulfilling our quota of ‘I’m a cyclist but…’ comments.

“Why was Paul the Peddler in the middle of a road for cars?” asked Andrew, failing to notice the red bike lane on the roundabout.

“Terrible cycling,” wrote Jean. “Never hug the edge in a roundabout. I believe the cyclist was in the driver’s blind spot. He didn’t yield properly, but it doesn’t help the cyclist...”

“He was riding in the red marked Cycle Lane FFS,” replied an understandably exasperated Warwickshire Cyclist, who later posted their own recommended alternative to hi-vis clothing, which they reckon would easily grab a careless driver’s attention:

I’ll just leave that there…

12:24
2023 Men's Ryedale Grasscrete Grand Prix (Craig Zadoroznyj/SWpix.com)
British Cycling’s elite road racing task force shares recommendations for “reinvigorating” flagging domestic scene

British Cycling’s elite road racing task force, set up last August to support the governing body as it attempts to “innovate and energise” local racing in Britain, has shared a list of 16 recommendations which it hopes will breathe new life into a flagging domestic scene suffering from setback after setback in recent years.

Chaired by Ed Clancy, the task force engaged with more than 250 people across the sport in the UK to consider the composition of the elite national calendar, the challenges facing the rapidly dwindling number of domestic teams, and opportunities to grow the reach and profile of local races.

Its 16 recommendations to the governing body – which aim to help create a varied, competitive, and sustainable National Road Series, as well as a National Circuit Series tailored for mass audiences which will generate local economic and societal benefits – are as follows:

Explore the creation of a centralised procurement function.

Produce a new branding, marketing and communications framework.

Undertake a full review of the digital strategy.

Develop event organiser succession plans for all national series events.

Develop a ‘Winning Pattern’ playbook based on existing successful races.

Consider a targeted sponsorship agreement for the National Series.

Review rider entry processes to stimulate early entries.

Develop best practice guidance for teams.

Undertake a full review of the National Circuit Series.

Prioritise National Circuit Series locations by audience size.

Review the entry criteria for WorldTour riders to enter the National Circuit Series.

Review the national road calendar and ensure more races are outside of the north of England.

All efforts should be made to ensure delivery of the Tour of Britain and a UCI Women’s World Tour stage race in 2024.

Explore opportunities to increase the number of UCI 1.2 and 2.2 races.

Undertake a full review of race distances and rider qualification criteria.

Consider a new range of jerseys for the National Road Series and a capped maximum entry cost.

“It’s been a real privilege to lead the Elite Road Racing Task Force through this process and I hope that the recommendations published today can help to galvanise the community and help domestic road racing to grow and flourish in the future,” Olympic champion pursuiter Clancy said in a statement yesterday.

“While the task force members have done a huge amount of work, our recommendations belong to the whole community. We’re hugely thankful to everybody who took time to engage with us through the process, and their experience and insight was vital in enabling us to paint a true picture of the current opportunities and challenges they see.

“Though this now concludes our work, the task force will continue to be a critical and supportive friend as British Cycling moves into its implementation phase, and we look forward to seeing the plans take shape.”

> How do we save UK bike racing? SweetSpot's PR Director on Women's Tour cancellation and staying positive for the future

Responding to the task force’s recommendations, British Cycling CEO Jon Dutton said: “I’d like to thank Ed and the task force members for their commitment to the process over the past four months as we collectively look to tackle a matter of real importance for our sport and our membership.

“While it is clear from the report that there are no easy answers, we have taken positive steps with our 2024 elite road calendar, and now have a clear long-term roadmap to propel our national level events towards sustainable growth in the future.

“This has been a new way of working for British Cycling, which demonstrates our commitment to openness and collaboration with our communities, and to finding solutions to our most pressing challenges. We look forward to sharing our progress over the months and years ahead.”

11:59
Bring me my arrows of desire, being me my spear (but just not next to the cycle lane, okay?)
St Oswald's Church, York (Google Maps)

> Church considers safety works amid concerns cyclists could be impaled on railing spikes next to cycle path

11:22
GB News Highway Code debate January 2024
Highway Code changes “passed me by”, says Eamonn Holmes – as GB News presenter calls for “regular” retests in shockingly balanced debate

Alright, don’t panic, but I think there’s been a glitch in the matrix somewhere near the GB News studios…

Because, after yesterday’s “concerning” report that more than half of motorists surveyed by the RAC are still unsure whether the Highway Code changes have made the roads safer for vulnerable road users, two years on from their implementation, this morning GB News decided to hold a debate on the changes and their effect on cyclists – and, rather shockingly, it was a pretty balanced affair.

> More Highway Code news: RAC research suggests half of drivers still unsure if Highway Code changes have made roads any safer for pedestrians

At the start of the segment, which in classic GB News style pitted cycling instructor and director of FlightFreeUK Anna Hughes and motorising journalist Danny Kelly against each other, presenter Eamonn Holmes (who has firmly enhanced his controversialist credentials in recent years) chose to flip things completely on their head by asserting that “I think the Highway Code is a good thing”.

“I just don’t think any of us pay any attention to it,” Ruth’s husband continued. “We should all be tested on it quite regularly, we should have revision courses.”

I have to admit, Eamonn Holmes calling for Highway Code revision courses – and, even, later in the segment bringing up the possibility of mandatory driving retests – wasn’t on my January 2024 bingo card.

Highway Code changes (Tier press release)

Even Danny Kelly admitted that he hasn’t adhered to the new guidelines on giving way to vulnerable road users on side roads – a problem shared by 25 per cent of drivers, according to the RAC’s survey – and said the Highway Code changes should have been publicised more widely through a leafleting campaign sent to all UK driving licence holders.

And, by the end, the presenters were highlighting the dangers posed on the roads to cyclists, Hughes and Kelly were agreeing that the ‘war’ on motorists was preposterous, and they all concurred that cycling, you know, wasn’t all bad.

I bet Darren Grimes is fuming…

10:58
Yet another example of why hi-vis clothing may not be a panacea for cyclists’ road safety, after all

Cue the obligatory ‘but, but cyclists’ comments... 

09:59
Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork parks bike in car space (Dan Boyle, Twitter)
“Symbol of road space wasted by cyclists” or a demonstration of “how much space a commuter actually needs”? Cyclists praise Deputy Lord Mayor for parking bike in designated ‘car’ space – but critics say it’s “celebrating wasted space”

So, what happens when you’re a cyclist, who rides their bike into work every day, and suddenly – just because you’re now the city’s Deputy Lord Mayor – the powers that be decide to bestow upon you a somewhat unnecessarily large parking space?

You just park your bike in it, don’t you?

Well, that’s exactly what Colette Finn, a Green Party councillor and the current Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, has chosen to do, as evidenced by this rather striking image – posted on Twitter by fellow Green councillor Dan Boyle – neatly depicting the vast chasm in space routinely provided for some commuters over others.

While several cyclists praised Finn’s decision to park her bike in her designated Deputy Lord Mayor’s spot, with different variations on “Love it” peppering the replies, the image did however strike up a rather heated debate (it is social media after all) on the use of so-called ‘car’ parking spaces for bikes – and whether designated parking spaces for officials should even still be the norm if we want to encourage active travel.

“Celebrating wasted space. Hilarious,” said Aodhán, while Orchard Man also described Finn’s bike parking as a “symbol of ‘road’ space wasted by cyclists”.

“If the space isn’t needed for cars, put in a bike rack,” he continued.

“Selfish though. Bet that same person will whine about a car taking up space on a cycle path,” added Nick, as if those two examples are directly comparable.

Meanwhile, Colum wrote: “I suppose it’s political humour but it’s wasteful. She could have requested removal of the sign.”

Others, naturally, were baffled by the backlash to a cyclist parking their bike in a reserved space for an elected official in an underground car park…

“People saying it’s a waste of space but no one can park in it but her so who cares if her bike is in it. That’s fine!” said greekman.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the issue of ‘wasted space’, some cyclists noted that another culprit could perhaps be responsible for taking up too much unnecessary room.

“I know, crazy how many bikes you can fit in the space of a car, isn't it?” wrote Tim. “Crazy waste of space, five empty seats and two tonnes of metal just to move somebody around when clearly this is all most of us need.”

“This makes you think how much space a commuter actually needs if we would be more conscious,” said the Cork Cycling Campaign.

Con, however, noted that the very concept of ‘privileged’ car parking was detrimental to the cause of active travel.

“As long as we dole out privileged parking places to an entitled few, we are never gonna see progress on the use of public transport or alternative transportation like cycling,” he said.

“The few isn’t the issue, it's a wider issue with council and civil service staff too,” added Cycling in Kilkenny. “How much will an entire council staff care about public transport if they get free parking?”

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

NOtotheEU | 29 min ago
1 like

GB News seems to be having a good day today as they also had an interview with Sarah Hope about killer drivers getting lenient punishments.

https://youtu.be/2vqVfKbtY1M?feature=shared

stonojnr | 47 min ago
0 likes

Is the "reinvigorating" in quotes ? because your impression is similar to mine that the road racing task force recommendations, are unlikely to reinvigorate a damn thing.

stonojnr | 50 min ago
0 likes

Somebody needs to check the archives to see if GB News or Eamonn Holmes covered the HC changes when they came in, because its absolutely the thing they would have covered for confusing the poor hard working motorists.

that Eamonn has forgotten about it, says far more about people's attitudes in general towards driving than it does about how much publicity the changes had.

redimp | 1 hour ago
0 likes

"I bet Darren Grimes is fuming…"

So fuming, he will have had to whack off a swifty

IanMK | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Danny Kelly is a motoring journalist? When did that happen? Mate of Danny Baker and formerly working for the NME and Q? That Danny Kelly?

Sorry, that was my only takeaway from that story.

Kendalred replied to IanMK | 54 min ago
0 likes

Different Danny Kelly. Thankfully.

Avatar
9 likes

Awful to see and, sadly, an all too common occurrence based on how many people bring bikes to me after similar collisions.
Apart from best wishes to the rider I'd just like to raise my concern with Ryan's article with regard to the description of the driver having pulled onto the roundabout and "clipped" the cyclist.
The reason I say this is that I'm certain that it didn't feel like a clip - and because without fail drivers who have admitted liability in collisions with my customers, but are trying to belatedly make their excuses, all have used the term "clipped" to describe the impact of their vehicle on a vulnerable road user.
I know for sure the victims used words such as "hit" or "struck" - because that's what it felt like, and that's what it was.
No one here wants to make excuses for the driver, but it's very easy to inadvertently do so by using words that are designed to soften the language used to describe a frightening, violent, and potentially lethal, impact caused by another person's negligence or aggression at the wheel.of their vehicle.

Matthew Acton-Varian replied to Martin Stevens | 1 hour ago
1 like

Agreed. A "clip" might mean at worst a slightly bent wheel and almost always scuffs from tarmac contact, but the bike is otherwise completely sound. And unless the rider is extremely unlucky will most likely escape with minor injuries.

A proper impact will almost definitely have consequences for componentry and the rider is much more likely to suffer more serious injury.

Surreyrider replied to Martin Stevens | 43 min ago
1 like

Agree. Similar incident. Woman in a car hit me - yes hit as in broke my left leg and sent me flying across the roundabout to gather a load of road rash. She admitted it in front of witnesses luckily because she later told her insuance company I just fell off. But it was definitely 'hit' because it bloody hurt and took six-odd weeks of recovery.

Matthew Acton-Varian | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Eamon Holmes said it, Highway Code revision courses should be done any time a photocard licence expires (eithwer photo renewal, information changes, end of a ban etc)

 

antigee | 2 hours ago
4 likes

..."oblivious motorist still managed to pull out onto the roundabout and clip them...."

I used to post suggesting road.cc stop using "punishment pass" and use "punishment pass AKA cowards pass" anyway what is being "clipped" ? It's a collision...driver steering a lump of metal into road user who has no protection...it's not being "clipped"

Steve K | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Sharing this because (a) I'm sure lots of us have al fresco wees when riding through the countryside and (b) it may be a unique case of Freeman's views getting majority support on here - https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/jan/29/english-council-litterin...

wycombewheeler replied to Steve K | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Steve K wrote:

Sharing this because (a) I'm sure lots of us have al fresco wees when riding through the countryside and (b) it may be a unique case of Freeman's views getting majority support on here - https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/jan/29/english-council-litterin...

needs to be contested in court, weeing in the wild on permeable surfaces cannot possibly be littering. Are the council going to require that dog owners take liquids as well as solids home?

If it is the case that urinating in the countryside is not allowed, then surely there is a requirement on councils to provide facilities, because "just hold it until you reach a town" is not viable. Further the policy of the majority of local councils to lock public conveniences at 16:00 -17:00 needs to be reassessed as a de facto curfew.

My rules for rural bladder emptying 1) not in view of a residence or normally occupied building (shop/office/warehouse), 2) not on an impermeable surface  3) not in a settlement of any kind.  4) preferably not in view of a road

hawkinspeter replied to wycombewheeler | 58 min ago
0 likes

wycombewheeler wrote:

Steve K wrote:

Sharing this because (a) I'm sure lots of us have al fresco wees when riding through the countryside and (b) it may be a unique case of Freeman's views getting majority support on here - https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/jan/29/english-council-litterin...

needs to be contested in court, weeing in the wild on permeable surfaces cannot possibly be littering. Are the council going to require that dog owners take liquids as well as solids home?

If it is the case that urinating in the countryside is not allowed, then surely there is a requirement on councils to provide facilities, because "just hold it until you reach a town" is not viable. Further the policy of the majority of local councils to lock public conveniences at 16:00 -17:00 needs to be reassessed as a de facto curfew.

My rules for rural bladder emptying 1) not in view of a residence or normally occupied building (shop/office/warehouse), 2) not on an impermeable surface  3) not in a settlement of any kind.  4) preferably not in view of a road

Also, there's plenty of people that suffer from bladder issues or even just old age that can struggle to find appropriate facilities in time. To my mind, free toilets and free drinking water (both 24h) should be a minimum of civilisation.

stonojnr replied to Steve K | 59 min ago
0 likes

I think he's wrong, legally speaking anyway, wild peeing as it's called, is a criminal offence under the public order act, so it's irrelevant if its littering or not.

Matthew Acton-Varian | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Regarding the Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork -

Who is (legally) going to take the space from him her, just because his her car isn't in it?

The space is noted as reserved specifically for the Deputy Mayor and therefore if (s)he rides his bike into office instead of driving his her car, (s)he can use his her space entirely how (s)he likes. It's not a space anyone else can use so how is it wasted? If it's wasted for a bike it's wasted for a car as a reserved spot.

*corrections. I did not read the article past the first line and missed the DM was female.

brooksby replied to Matthew Acton-Varian | 2 hours ago
4 likes

Exactly.  She could use it for storage or her pogo stick, or an old sofa, or anything else she wants.  It's a perk of the job.

chrisonabike replied to Matthew Acton-Varian | 2 hours ago
1 like

Alternatively - if the Deputy Lord Mayor drives to work in a car appropriate to their exalted status - which then completely filled or even slightly overflowed the space - would their be outcry?  Or would it be "we need to repaint the lines, the spaces aren't big enough"?

As others have said perhaps it's time we started rethinking the idea of having reserved parking spaces (or workplace provision of same) at all?  Maybe our more enlightened representatives (and / or those we aspire to) could even lead from the front by setting an example!  (As the Deputy Lord Mayor is apparently doing...)

Still hard to imagine much of that in the UK though where driving is the unexamined default, normal, "practical" choice.  And where it still is so linked with our social status / is seen as an essential tool to access social functions / demonstrates our responsibility and ultimately social worth.

Matthew Acton-Varian replied to chrisonabike | 1 hour ago
0 likes

chrisonabike wrote:

Alternatively - if the Deputy Lord Mayor drives to work in a car appropriate to their exalted status - which then completely filled or even slightly overflowed the space - would their be outcry?  Or would it be "we need to repaint the lines, the spaces aren't big enough"?

That would be a dangerous precedent considering many advocacy groups are claiming (with supported evidence) modern cars are unneccessarily getting wider and should be stopped - Making the spaces fit the cars instead of making the cars fit the spaces is the wrong way to go and would make the situation even worse.

chrisonabike wrote:

As others have said perhaps it's time we started rethinking the idea of having reserved parking spaces (or workplace provision of same) at all?  Maybe our more enlightened representatives (and / or those we aspire to) could even lead from the front by setting an example!  (As the Deputy Lord Mayor is apparently doing...)

Having reserved parking at all is a completely different debate, however abolishing them altogether is unlikely and also could be problematic (perhaps a debate for another time).

But unless you are explicitly advocating for abolishing reserved spaces as an argument this is a waste of space, the argument is moot.

chrisonabike wrote:

Still hard to imagine much of that in the UK though where driving is the unexamined default, normal, "practical" choice.  And where it still is so linked with our social status / is seen as an essential tool to access social functions / demonstrates our responsibility and ultimately social worth.

Making such a seismic change requires both infrastructure and attitude changes which aren't exactly going to happen overnight. But by getting small key areas right, where high car use is most damaging, you can show what is possible, and other regions may follow suit.

Both Manchester and London have greatly improved infrastructure and they have seen lower car use and traffic volumes where the schemes are safe and convenient. I am aware that not all infra amongst those schemes is actually fit for purpose but if there is high profile awareness of success then those areas will be brought up to standard sooner rather than later.

chrisonabike replied to Matthew Acton-Varian | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Obviously I agree, but while I hope this happens I would raise a note of caution about the following (highlighted):

Matthew Acton-Varian wrote:

chrisonabike wrote:

Still hard to imagine much of that in the UK though where driving is the unexamined default, normal, "practical" choice.  And where it still is so linked with our social status / is seen as an essential tool to access social functions / demonstrates our responsibility and ultimately social worth.

Making such a seismic change requires both infrastructure and attitude changes which aren't exactly going to happen overnight. But by getting small key areas right, where high car use is most damaging, you can show what is possible, and other regions may follow suit.

This is (ostensibly) what the UK has been doing for generations.  (As David Hembrow wryly points out in this article.) Witness e.g. Cycling UK noting that a quarter century on from The National Cycling Strategy a government was launching what appeared to be a repeat of the same, asking the same questions as if they were new and appearing to set themselves up for the same fate.  We had "Cycling Demonstration Towns" in 2005, extended in 2009 - and then Cycling England disappeared in 2011.  Witness funding for active travel in England/Wales being cut (under cover of "we have allocated x millions ...") - the government itself acknowledges this.  Scotland stalling on this despite setting a more sensible active travel funding stream (vastly greater than England and Wales).  The Road Safety Investigation Branch failing to launch...

Yet we were building cycling infra separated from motor traffic in the 1930s.  We've had things like modal filters, LTNs and bus stop bypasses for decades.  Wander around most UK cities and you can find the relics of cycle infra of the last century.

More optimistically perhaps some local level changes in a few places will continue.  As you say London and (perhaps) Manchester can show "real cities" (e.g. not like special cases - Cambridge etc.) can do this and the world doesn't end - indeed everyone benefits.

Hirsute | 3 hours ago
4 likes

The rantyhighwayman retweeted

"The driver is 100% at fault here, but this is a clear example of how badly designed infrastructure can significantly increase the risk of dangerous driving occurring. Any competent driver will look at the whole road, poor drivers don't. Infrastructure needs to accommodate that."

https://twitter.com/magnatom/status/1752271168889905660

 

stonojnr replied to Hirsute | 56 min ago
0 likes

I'd agree with that, I've been nearly hit by cars so many times entering roundabouts like that I won't ride those outer lines regardless of the infra in place.

Rendel Harris | 3 hours ago
10 likes

The most spectacular bit of victim blaming I saw on the cyclist on a roundabout story was somebody explaining that they didn't help themselves much because they didn't have any lights on in broad daylight and that would've helped the motorist to see them and avoid them. They'll just keep on piling on conditions until they find a way of making it the cyclist's fault, expect in the not too distant future to hear "I am a cyclist myself, but you have to admit that as he wasn't carrying an activated distress flare and playing a trombone he wasn't really doing the best he could to avoid a collision…"

chrisonabike replied to Rendel Harris | 3 hours ago
0 likes

Rendel Harris wrote:

"...as he wasn't carrying an activated distress flare and playing a trombone he wasn't really doing the best he could to avoid a collision…"

The latter would at least protect from the dreaded Lurgi though.

kamoshika replied to Rendel Harris | 1 hour ago
1 like

I've had similar myself. Riding home from work, in broad daylight, on my 2 metre long bright green and yellow cargo bike, wearing a bright red jacket, someone pulled out from a side road right in front of me. I slammed on my brakes to avoid going into the side of them and gave them a "what the...." shout. As she drove away  she shouted "where are your lights?" laugh

Kapelmuur replied to kamoshika | 1 hour ago
1 like

In my case the driver pulled out of her drive and slammed on the brakes when belatedly spotting me,  and then shouted "why aren't you thanking me".

Patrick9-32 | 3 hours ago
5 likes

That looks like it could be a constant bearing, reducing distance issue. The cyclist could have been hidden behind the A pillar of the car until they were in front of the bonnet. A competent driver avoids this by slowing down as they approach a roundabout and moving their head to make sure they have properly sighted the road they are trying to enter. This driver clearly did neither. 

mattw replied to Patrick9-32 | 2 hours ago
0 likes

 A competent driver wobbles their head to see round their blindspots !

ROOTminus1 replied to mattw | 1 hour ago
3 likes
mattw wrote:

 A competent driver wobbles their head to see round their blindspots !

A competent driver is observant of what's on the roundabout as they begin braking to approach it, when the entire junction is visible in their windscreen with no blind spots. If there is any doubt that something might be in their blind spot as they approach the give way line, they come to complete standstill before pulling out onto the roundabout.

eburtthebike | 3 hours ago
5 likes

It is clear, both from their behaviour and comments, that some people just do not understand that there are vehicles other than cars on the road.  IMHO, this makes them incapable of driving safely, and they should have their licences removed until they can demonstrate that they comprehend that others are allowed to ride, walk, drive on our highways.

I hope that driver suffered that fate, and is no longer in charge of a lethal weapon.

Pages

Latest Comments

 