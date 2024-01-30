MPs call for urgent changes for victims of road violence

MPs from across parliament came together today to call for urgent changes for the victims of road violence, telling a Westminster Hall debate about harrowing cases of road violence from across the United Kingdom and urging action such as compulsory re-testing for disqualified driving, ensuring that exceptional hardship truly is exceptional, thorough investigation of major collisions, escalating penalties for repeat offences and more.

The debate was attended by 15 MPs and followed on from the report launched in September 2023 by the All Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling and Walking (APPGCW) which outlined recommendations to improve safety on Britain's roads, and was sponsored by British Cycling and Leigh Day law firm.

Opening the debate, the APPGCW's co-chair Selaine Saxby, Conservative MP for North Devon, raised the key recommendations of the report, such as compulsory re-testing for disqualified driving, ensuring that exceptional hardship truly is exceptional, thorough investigation of major collisions, and escalating penalties for repeat offences.

She also referenced the 2021 campaign, supported with more than 167,000 signatures on a petition calling for 'Ryan's law' and named after Ryan Saltern who was killed by a hit-and run driver, calling for the widening of the offence of 'death by dangerous driving' to include failure to stop.

Described as "powerful", Saxby's opening speech told the debate that driving should be viewed as a privilege, not a right, and questioned whether it is right that if you kill someone when driving that you should ever be allowed to drive again.

APPGCW treasurer, Labour MP Fabian Hamilton, raised the case of Ian Winterburn, a cyclist killed in 2017 by a driver turning across his path on the A6120. Hamilton has previously raised the case in parliament, saying Mr Winterburn's family had been failed by West Yorkshire Police, the coroners and the justice system.

The 51-year-old driver involved had previously served a 14-month suspension for a drink driving offence, and was sentenced to a four-month suspended prison sentence, a £200 fine, 200 hours of community service and a two-year driving ban.

Other MPs, including Wendy Morton, Paulette Hamilton, James Wild and Jonathan Gullis told of other relevant cases. In Morton's case this involved recalling the death of an 18-day-old baby in her constituency, an incident which saw the driver responsible handed a sentence considered unduly lenient.

The APPGCW has committed to continuing to campaign on the issue and said it will work with RoadPeace to raise awareness more widely.

Responding to the debate, shadow minister Bill Esterson and Guy Opperman, on behalf of the government, addressed what they had heard. Opperman said is it a cross-departmental issue and explained that he had been the victim of a road traffic collision while cycling in London in 2019.

On the issue of compulsory re-testing, the minister confirmed the last update to the guidance on this was 2015 and this is something that is being looked at. With regard to increasing the sentence for dangerous driving, he noted that there is a case for reviewing sentencing and updating guidance accordingly.

On exceptional hardship, the minister reminded that losing your licence in itself is not a hardship and that it must be truly exceptional, while it was noted that many members referred to the fact that driving is a privilege and not a right during the debate.

On the issue of consistency in the investigation of road traffic collisions, Opperman said there are efforts from chief constables to change this and that he would encourage the Home Office to take this forward.

"This is a work in progress, I totally accept this," he said. "This is a work in progress on a cross-departmental basis, I can assure the Honourable Lady (Selaine Saxby MP) and this house that we will be meeting as the three key departments to try and drive forward an integrated policy on all these matters. It is not for one department to fix this, it is on a cross-departmental basis."

Saxby added: "Today was an important opportunity for members across the house to raise the issue of road traffic offences and the justice system. The stories we heard are a stark reminder of the avoidable tragedies that occur every single day on our roads.

"We need to see progress on some of the key recommendations from our report, to ensure that the severity of the punishment for committing acts of road violence matches the awful outcomes. I will continue to work with colleagues on a cross-party basis and look forward to following up with the Ministry of Justice, Department for Transport and the Home Office."