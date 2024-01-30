Support road.cc

2024 Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO wheels

Campagnolo makes Bora Ultra WTO and Bora WTO road wheelsets "lighter" and "more aerodynamic"

The Italians claim a new drop-shaped profile between the rim and the tyre optimises airflow and control, resulting in a 13% reduction in headwind resistance compared to previous models
by Emily Tillett
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 13:00
2

Campagnolo has revamped its Bora wheelset range, updating both the Ultra WTO and WTO road bike wheels. The Italian brand claims that they are lighter and more aerodynamic than their predecessors and like many modern wheels now feature a wider internal rim width, with prices starting at a hefty £2,200 a pair. 

2024 Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO wheels riding shot

It's been 30 years since the launch of Campagnolo’s Bora wheelset range, and the latest updates see some tweaks to the Bora Ultra WTO (Wind Tunnel Optimised) and WTO road race wheels for 2024. 

The range consists of 35mm, 45mm and 60mm rim depths. Thanks to several design tweaks, they are said to be lighter and more aerodynamic than the previous models. As we've seen with previous generations, there are two ranges, the range-topping Ultra WTOs and the (significantly cheaper but still rather expensive) WTOs.

2024 Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO rim and spokes

> Are expensive carbon wheels worth it? 

Previously, the 45mm and 60mm depths were equipped with 19mm internal widths, while the 33mm option featured a 23mm internal rim width. Now, across all three depths of both the Bora Ultra WTO and WTO road wheels, Campagnolo has standardised the internal rim width to 23mm which "benefits aerodynamics and trajectory control", according to Campagnolo. 

The rims also feature Campagnolo's 2-Way Fit technology allowing for the use of both clincher and tubeless tyres. 

The distinctive feature of Campagnolo’s top-end wheels has long been the G3 spoke pattern which according to Campagnolo, contributes to enhanced stiffness and control.

2024 Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO hub

> road.cc Recommends Wheels of the Year 2023/24

These updated wheelsets maintain the G3 spoke design, with the Bora Ultra WTO featuring seven groups of three spokes, while the Bora WTO boasts eight groups of three spokes.

Another distinction lies in the bearings; the Ultra WTO version uses CULT (Ceramic Ultimate Level Technology) bearings, which Campagnolo claims to produce lower friction compared to standard sealed bearings.

Aerodynamics 

2024 Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO internal rim

The latest iterations of these wheelsets feature a drop-shaped profile between the rim and the tyre which is said to optimise airflow and control. Campagnolo claims that this results in a 13% reduction in headwind resistance compared to the previous models, dropping to 80% in a 15-degree crosswind. 

Like the previous generation, the Bora Ultra WTO wheels utilise Campagnolo's Aero Mo-Mag technology whereby the nipples sit in a dedicated nipple seat with the guide chamber sitting inside the rim.

While internal nipples are a neat touch and generally come with a claim of aero savings, they can be a nightmare to work on.

Weight 

2024 Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO rim

The claimed weights for the preceding range were 1,385g for the 33mm depth, 1,425g for the 45mm depth, and 1,530g for the 60mm depth. While we await the confirmed weight for all of the depths of these new wheelsets, the brand says that these are "the lightest Bora ever at 1,285g", likely referring to the shallowest 35mm Bora Ultra WTO wheelset. 

The rims have undergone a weight reduction of 135 grams compared to the previous version, which is said to be from engineering solutions such as H.U.L.C (Handmade Ultra-Light Carbon) moulding to enable "an excellent balance of carbon fibre and resin". 

2024 Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO riding shot

The Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO and Bora WTO wheels are only available for disc brake bikes and prices start at $4,090/€3,690/~£3,146.50 and $2,790/€2,590/£2,208.50 respectively. 

Find out more on Campagnolo's website.

Emily Tillett

Emily is our track and road racing specialist, having represented Great Britain at the World and European Track Championships. With a National Title up her sleeve, Emily has just completed her Master’s in Sports Psychology at Loughborough University where she raced for Elite Development Team, Loughborough Lightning.

Emily is our go-to for all things training and when not riding or racing bikes, you can find her online shopping or booking flights…the rest of the office is now considering painting their nails to see if that’s the secret to going fast…

Rendel Harris | 2 min ago
Very disappointing not to see a claimed wattage saving or speed enhancement, I thought they were they were de rigeur?

SecretSam | 12 min ago
Complaints about lack of rim brakes option in 3, 2, 1...

