"It's absolutely ridiculous": Residents blame cycle path works as flat complex infested with rats because bin lorries could not collect rubbish for three months

Over the years we have heard about cycling infrastructure being blamed for just about everything, but never for causing a rat infestation as bin lorries were unable to visit an apartment complex for three months due to works on the active travel project.
That was until today, residents speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News to hit out at the "ridiculous" and "horrific" state of affairs with a rat infestation in the flats' rubbish collection area since the works started at the end of October on an active travel route through the Western Villages housing developments, part of a £1.3 billion Granton Waterfront regeneration plan.
As part of the works the contractor CCG Scotland fenced off parts of the area, prompting concerns about emergency vehicle access, followed by vermin concerns when the bins were no longer collected and rubbish overflowed in the collection bins.
The council has come in for some criticism at the way the entire episode was handled, the bins finally being collected for the first time in three months last week.
Edinburgh City Council transport convener Scott Arthur said the local authority was "aware" of some issues and would work with the contractor and waste department to ensure no future active travel projects result in a similar situation.
One resident told the local press "it's absolutely ridiculous" and "you can imagine the vermin that's gathered there since October".
"We weren't consulted. There wasn't a letter put through the door or anything. It's absolutely ridiculous the way they've went about it. They've just basically not cared about the residents," he said.
"My mum actually stays across the road, she's elderly and I go down to see here quite a bit. All you saw on the way was rats and it was like that for a while. It's horrific."
Councillor Arthur responded: "We're aware there were previously some access issues in the area and have worked with the waste department and contractor to ensure access is maintained for waste collection and emergency services throughout the duration of the works period.
"We have now completed the main section and removed fencing, and works in the section will be complete by the end of next month. In the meantime we will discuss the matter with the contractor to investigate further solutions if required."
In November, a cyclist elsewhere in Edinburgh reported that one of the city's most popular cycle paths was "teeming" with "brazen" rats.
Grr - false advertising... Local to me. Here's what is proposed.
First - just because the council has screwed up bin collection around a new development what has that to do with active travel. Actually disruption here due to the site development has been ongoing for years (with some extra for the city broadband rollout and very recently gas / water works).
Second - labelling this "route" "active travel" is somewhere between hype and hogwash. There are several roads right next to this which have space for decent cycle infra and could really benefit from it. Some have none, others it's paint and signs (with some Covid-era blocks as "protection").
Even if they just patched the truly awful road surfaces ... (can you guess where the worst places are? Yup, the cycle lanes - where they exist).
Of course - in an ideal world we'd be looking at the networks here and working out what routes we need to best serve functions (e.g. access, distributor roads). And prioritising active travel networks. Nope - none of that! We're even unplugging the connector from 3 cycle paths to the West End / Haymarket station south of Craigleith (you wonder whether there will even be a way to cycle to the retail park there...). Apart from statements that "we'll provide a replacement, because part of why we're doing this is that the path wasn't good enough for cycling (!)" no clue what that might be.
There are several large variously-deprived estates and lots of immigrants live here though, so perhaps there are more important people's interests to consider...
The biggest issue in this area, by far, is the abandoning of construction vehicles all Marine Drive and West Shore Road. The loop around Silverknowes GC is one of my go to routes, especially when I'm time-pressured but it has become an awful lot less pleasant because of the mud and constant stopping when you get round to that area.
That'll be the same Scott Arthur who wants to remove the Roseburn cycle path that links the centre down to this area to install a tram line.
Aye, a great piece of joined up thinking.
RE: Roseburn path - I believe there is a petition out. If you're bothered by this consider supporting these and please write to your councillor to express your opinions on this. The campaign group Spokes has lots of information on this plan including evaluation of the little that is known of plans for cycling, plus suggestions on ways forward.