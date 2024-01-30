"It's absolutely ridiculous": Residents blame cycle path works as flat complex infested with rats because bin lorries could not collect rubbish for three months

Over the years we have heard about cycling infrastructure being blamed for just about everything, but never for causing a rat infestation as bin lorries were unable to visit an apartment complex for three months due to works on the active travel project.

That was until today, residents speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News to hit out at the "ridiculous" and "horrific" state of affairs with a rat infestation in the flats' rubbish collection area since the works started at the end of October on an active travel route through the Western Villages housing developments, part of a £1.3 billion Granton Waterfront regeneration plan.

As part of the works the contractor CCG Scotland fenced off parts of the area, prompting concerns about emergency vehicle access, followed by vermin concerns when the bins were no longer collected and rubbish overflowed in the collection bins.

The council has come in for some criticism at the way the entire episode was handled, the bins finally being collected for the first time in three months last week.

Edinburgh City Council transport convener Scott Arthur said the local authority was "aware" of some issues and would work with the contractor and waste department to ensure no future active travel projects result in a similar situation.

One resident told the local press "it's absolutely ridiculous" and "you can imagine the vermin that's gathered there since October".

"We weren't consulted. There wasn't a letter put through the door or anything. It's absolutely ridiculous the way they've went about it. They've just basically not cared about the residents," he said.

"My mum actually stays across the road, she's elderly and I go down to see here quite a bit. All you saw on the way was rats and it was like that for a while. It's horrific."

Councillor Arthur responded: "We're aware there were previously some access issues in the area and have worked with the waste department and contractor to ensure access is maintained for waste collection and emergency services throughout the duration of the works period.

"We have now completed the main section and removed fencing, and works in the section will be complete by the end of next month. In the meantime we will discuss the matter with the contractor to investigate further solutions if required."

In November, a cyclist elsewhere in Edinburgh reported that one of the city's most popular cycle paths was "teeming" with "brazen" rats.