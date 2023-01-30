Support road.cc

review
Gilets
Galibier GrandTour Foul Weather Gilet2022 Galibier GrandTour Foul weather Gilet.jpg

Galibier GrandTour Foul Weather Gilet

8
by josh price
Mon, Jan 30, 2023 09:45
0
£69.25

VERDICT:

8
10
Galiber's Foul Weather gilet is a great piece of kit and is now my go-to choice for the worst winter days
Keeps you amazingly warm
Looks excellent worn with the GrandTour Jacket
Has three full-size pockets
Very well made
Heavy-duty design makes it hard to fit in a pocket
Weight: 
235g
Contact: 
www.galibier.cc
The Galibier GrandTour Foul Weather Gilet pairs perfectly with Galibier's GrandTour Jacket and is an excellent piece of kit for tackling the worst of Britain's winter weather. It's one of the thickest gilets I've used and has quickly become a must-have for a winter wardrobe.

Galibier created the GrandTour Foul Weather Gilet to work in conjunction with its GrandTour Jacket to overcome the worst weather conditions you're likely to encounter. And though Galibier's designers really have nailed it, our best cycling gilets buyer's guide shows there are a lot of very good options out there.

The GrandTour Foul Weather Gilet is the thickest and most substantial gilet I've ever worn. It is made from the same material Galibier uses for its GrandTour Jacket, which makes it more like a winter jacket that has had its arms cut off than a conventional gilet. And what is in effect an extra layer of weatherproofing keeps you very warm when you're riding.

2022 Galibier GrandTour Foul weather Gilet - sleeve.jpg

Galibier has used laser finishing for precise cutting, so there are no hems or collar stitching, and the fabric ends are clean with nice, sharp edges.

2022 Galibier GrandTour Foul weather Gilet - back.jpg

The gilet has a snug, close-to-the-body fit that also helps with aerodynamics and cuts out any flapping sounds – but it isn't tight to the point of being restrictive or pinching. And no matter how long I wore it, the gilet was always comfortable.

2022 Galibier GrandTour Foul weather Gilet - shoulders.jpg

Worn together with the GrandTour jacket, I have ridden in some of the worst weather a British winter could throw at me, and when I added a baselayer to the mix, rides were comfortable even in sub-zero conditions. If you feel the cold, this gilet really helps to stop rides becoming unpleasant.

The back panel has a slight mesh to it, which aids breathability and helps to reduce sweat build-up on milder days.

2022 Galibier GrandTour Foul weather Gilet - gripper.jpg

The gilet comes in a really nice sky-grey colourway that is designed to complement the GrandTour jacket, with a small patch of burgundy along the top of the back that's the same colour as the GrandTour Jacket.

2022 Galibier GrandTour Foul weather Gilet - hem.jpg

The only potential issue with this colour is that if you were to get grease on your hands – from a roadside repair or dropped chain – this could lead to staining.

The gilet's two-way zip is a nice touch and allows you easy access to pockets in clothing underneath your gilet. You can easily pull up the zip a little from the bottom to grab a snack or your phone, and it's a little detail that makes a real difference on those grim days that have been so common this winter.

2022 Galibier GrandTour Foul weather Gilet - zip detail.jpg

The main zip is well made with a large grab tag that's easy to grip even if you're wearing thick winter gloves, which is another very welcome touch on foul-weather days.

About my only issue is that when I did get too warm and wanted to take the gilet off, its substantial nature made fitting it in my back pocket a squeeze. It does fit in the GrandTour Jacket's pocket – but only just – and this is something to bear in mind when you're working out what to wear on a ride.

2022 Galibier GrandTour Foul weather Gilet - back pockets.jpg

The gilet has three full-size rear pockets, which is great for loading up on snacks for longer winter hauls.

2022 Galibier GrandTour Foul weather Gilet - chest pocket.jpg

There's also a small chest pocket for your valuables.

2022 Galibier GrandTour Foul weather Gilet - rear reflective.jpg

The middle rear pocket, the trim along the tops of all three pockets and shoulder details feature extremely effective 3M reflective material, which gives road users behind a heads-up that you're in front.

2022 Galibier GrandTour Foul weather Gilet - chest.jpg

I have found this gilet an excellent addition to my winter wardrobe – and I think you'd be hard pushed to find another gilet to rival its performance. Once again Galibier has managed to make a top-notch piece of cycling kit at an attractive price.

Value

At £69.25, the Galibier gilet isn't super cheap, but the Rapha Classic Gilet that George really liked cost £100 and the Spatz BurnR Gilet that Neil tested is yours for a salty £134.99. The Galibier Foul Weather gilet is much less expensive than either of those two and is arguably a more substantial piece of kit too.

Even the Lusso Essential Thermal Gilet that Steve found fantastically warm is a fair bit dearer at £90.

I'd say the cut of the gilet and the quality of the material result in a gilet that feels nicer than some top-brand gilets I've used in the past. If this had Castelli's name on it – or that of a similar brand – you could easily pay twice the price.

Verdict

Galiber's Foul Weather Gilet is a great piece of kit and is now my go-to choice for the worst winter days

road.cc test report

Make and model: Galibier GrandTour Foul Weather Gilet

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

A weatherproof top-garment with a breathable rear panel, engineered for racing and riding in unpredictable spring and fall conditions.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Windproof 2-WAY anti-stick zip.

At least 2 metres of Pressure Weave fabric in each smooth garment.

Articulated, seam free collar to gently wrap around the neck in every cycling position

Rear pockets, with 3M reflective trim to increase visibility and Mesh drainage feature.

Silicone waist band to keep the jacket locked in place.

Double stitching throughout.

Reflective 3M shoulder highlights.

Phone/valuables chest pocket.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

The laser-cut hems give crisp edges to round out a great piece of cycling kit.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

Super-warm item of winter clothing.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

The only potential issue is getting grease on the grey colour.

Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10

The cut fits perfectly, with no flapping excess.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

It fits true to size.

Rate the product for weight:
 
5/10

As a substantial winter piece, it isn't designed to be light, so there is a bit of weight to it.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10

I found the gilet consistently comfortable regardless of the length of ride.

Rate the product for value:
 
8/10

The quality of the material and overall design make this is a high-quality cycling garment and, typical of Galibier, it comes in at a reasonable price too.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Washing has not only kept it nice and clean – it has also kept its water-resistant properties.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Perfectly, it has helped keep me nice and warm regardless of the weather.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Just how well it worked shrugging off winter weather – and I think it looks good too.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Its bulk makes it tricky to fit in a rear pocket and it can get very warm.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It is cheaper than a lot of its competitors – especially when you consider the Galibier's quality.

Did you enjoy using the product? Absolutely

Would you consider buying the product? Certainly

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The GrandTour Foul Weather Gilet performs admirably in the foul weather it is designed for, and it is now my go-to layer for the worst weather.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 22  Height: 174  Weight: 72

I usually ride: Canyon Aeroad   My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Semi pro

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

Latest Comments

 