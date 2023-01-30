The Galibier GrandTour Foul Weather Gilet pairs perfectly with Galibier's GrandTour Jacket and is an excellent piece of kit for tackling the worst of Britain's winter weather. It's one of the thickest gilets I've used and has quickly become a must-have for a winter wardrobe.

Galibier created the GrandTour Foul Weather Gilet to work in conjunction with its GrandTour Jacket to overcome the worst weather conditions you're likely to encounter. And though Galibier's designers really have nailed it, our best cycling gilets buyer's guide shows there are a lot of very good options out there.

The GrandTour Foul Weather Gilet is the thickest and most substantial gilet I've ever worn. It is made from the same material Galibier uses for its GrandTour Jacket, which makes it more like a winter jacket that has had its arms cut off than a conventional gilet. And what is in effect an extra layer of weatherproofing keeps you very warm when you're riding.

Galibier has used laser finishing for precise cutting, so there are no hems or collar stitching, and the fabric ends are clean with nice, sharp edges.

The gilet has a snug, close-to-the-body fit that also helps with aerodynamics and cuts out any flapping sounds – but it isn't tight to the point of being restrictive or pinching. And no matter how long I wore it, the gilet was always comfortable.

Worn together with the GrandTour jacket, I have ridden in some of the worst weather a British winter could throw at me, and when I added a baselayer to the mix, rides were comfortable even in sub-zero conditions. If you feel the cold, this gilet really helps to stop rides becoming unpleasant.

The back panel has a slight mesh to it, which aids breathability and helps to reduce sweat build-up on milder days.

The gilet comes in a really nice sky-grey colourway that is designed to complement the GrandTour jacket, with a small patch of burgundy along the top of the back that's the same colour as the GrandTour Jacket.

The only potential issue with this colour is that if you were to get grease on your hands – from a roadside repair or dropped chain – this could lead to staining.

The gilet's two-way zip is a nice touch and allows you easy access to pockets in clothing underneath your gilet. You can easily pull up the zip a little from the bottom to grab a snack or your phone, and it's a little detail that makes a real difference on those grim days that have been so common this winter.

The main zip is well made with a large grab tag that's easy to grip even if you're wearing thick winter gloves, which is another very welcome touch on foul-weather days.

About my only issue is that when I did get too warm and wanted to take the gilet off, its substantial nature made fitting it in my back pocket a squeeze. It does fit in the GrandTour Jacket's pocket – but only just – and this is something to bear in mind when you're working out what to wear on a ride.

The gilet has three full-size rear pockets, which is great for loading up on snacks for longer winter hauls.

There's also a small chest pocket for your valuables.

The middle rear pocket, the trim along the tops of all three pockets and shoulder details feature extremely effective 3M reflective material, which gives road users behind a heads-up that you're in front.

I have found this gilet an excellent addition to my winter wardrobe – and I think you'd be hard pushed to find another gilet to rival its performance. Once again Galibier has managed to make a top-notch piece of cycling kit at an attractive price.

At £69.25, the Galibier gilet isn't super cheap, but the Rapha Classic Gilet that George really liked cost £100 and the Spatz BurnR Gilet that Neil tested is yours for a salty £134.99. The Galibier Foul Weather gilet is much less expensive than either of those two and is arguably a more substantial piece of kit too.

Even the Lusso Essential Thermal Gilet that Steve found fantastically warm is a fair bit dearer at £90.

I'd say the cut of the gilet and the quality of the material result in a gilet that feels nicer than some top-brand gilets I've used in the past. If this had Castelli's name on it – or that of a similar brand – you could easily pay twice the price.

Galiber's Foul Weather Gilet is a great piece of kit and is now my go-to choice for the worst winter days

