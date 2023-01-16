Win! Entry and accommodation for the Stelvio Weekender worth £849!

It's January, it's miserable out there... but thanks to the folks at Sportive Breaks, you could have something seriously exciting to look forward to by entering our latest comp: a four-night trip to Italy for the Stelvio Weekender* to take on some of the most legendary climbs in cycling, including the Gavia and the stunning Stelvio Pass itself!

Check out the details of the Stelvio Weekender here, then enter the competition below

Sportive Breaks offer the biggest selection of European Gran Fondo and Cyclo-Sportive events, and this trip is surely one of the finest of the lot. Our lucky winner will spend four days in the lovely spa town of Bormio, with daily rides including both sides of the Stelvio, the mighty Mortirolo and stunning Gavia.

With two fully supported route options each day, the riding will be suitable for all abilities as long as you're prepared for a bit of climbing. On the road you will be looked after by Giro d’Italia stage winner Andrea Ferrigato and his team of local riders.

Sportive Breaks are also members of ABTA and ATOL, with a team of highly experienced professionals who have been organising cycling trips for over 25 years, so you know you're in safe hands.

There are dates for this trip in June and September, and our lucky winner can choose the dates of the one they would like to book onto. The rides and accommodation are all taken care of, so you just need to handle flights, visas and a bike to ride around this truly epic part of the world.

Now we're clear on the terrific prize up for grabs... what are you waiting for? All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is fill out the entry form below. The competition is open to residents of the UK and Europe and you have until noon on the 30th January to get your entries in. Very best of luck to all!

*This prize is for one person only, with one entry and accommodation for one. Any additional travellers’ cost will need to be covered. The winner can choose a Stelvio Weekender date of their choice, availability permitting. No additional extras included. This includes flights, visas, insurance, bike hire and any other additional cost. Winners are chosen at random and will be contacted via the email provided. Entrants must be 18 years or over and be a resident of the UK or Europe. The prize is none-refundable or transferable.