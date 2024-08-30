Support road.cc

“Apparently cyclists don’t need protecting on bank holidays”: Jeremy Vine shows cycle lane blocked by SIXTY-EIGHT cars; Carapaz hits back at “arrogant” Decathlon-AG2R at Vuelta; Are London bus drivers trained to share the road? + more on the live blog

It’s Friday and the last four-day workweek until December (what, Labour could introduce a new law to fix that?), and Adwitiya’s celebrating it with delivering you the cycling news and views on the road.cc live blog
Fri, Aug 30, 2024 10:19
1
“Apparently cyclists don’t need protecting on bank holidays”: Jeremy Vine shows cycle lane blocked by SIXTY-EIGHT cars; Carapaz hits back at “arrogant” Decathlon-AG2R at Vuelta; Are London bus drivers trained to share the road? + more on the live blogKensington cycle lane, London (Twitter: @theJeremyVine)
08:23
“Apparently cyclists don’t need protecting on bank holidays”: Jeremy Vine shows cycle lane with SIXTY-EIGHT vehicles parked on it… and catches a phone-using driver holding up a fire engine

Feels like it’s been a while since we’ve had Jeremy Vine on our live blog, but he’s back with a video showing not just one, not just two, but a total of sixty-eight — yes 68 vehicles parked on a cycle lane, basically blocking it the whole way.

The cycle lane in question is the Kensington cycle lane, or “cycle lane”, in inverted commas as the BBC and Channel 5 presenter puts it in his short clip shared on Twitter. And despite the blasphemous stuff we’ve seen at road.cc regarding bike lanes, including the “BMX track” masquerading as one yesterday, this one is definitely up there in terms of being one of the worst offenders.

“Now don’t laugh”, says Vine in the video. “This is the start of the Kensington ‘cycle lane’… Look how many cars are parked in it, because apparently cyclists don’t need protecting on bank holidays.”

“But the thing is, people are cycling on bank holidays. And drivers are behaving the same!” he continues, as a couple more cyclists on Lime bikes pass him by. But that’s not where the drama ends, as we see the few-seconds old phrase “drivers behaving the same” repeated once again, with a motorist — face buried in their cell phone — holding up a fire engine. But yeah, it’s because of all the cycle lanes that emergency services are delayed, got it.

> “Car brain strikes again”: Motorist parked blocking shared cycle and pedestrian path tells cyclist to “get on the road”

Vine says: “So I head to the front of this line of cars and vans, we see a fire engine… and the fire engine is being held up by this guy, the fire engine hoots, and what do we think this guy is doing? Of course he’s on his phone.

“I counted 68 cars parked in the cycle lane! Compare it with this, a segregated lane, King Street, Hammersmith,” he says while cutting to a different video, showing him riding in the bike lane separated by wands while a Waitrose HGV passes him on the road. “That’s a massive truck, but I’m safe. Those beautiful wands keep us apart.

“This is why you have cycle lanes, in a nutshell, that’s it. Not just painted lines, Kensington… Kensington will never change, we know that. You just have to be very careful in that borough because on two wheels in Kensington, you’re in mortal danger.”

> Why don't cyclists use the cycle lane? Because a farmer has dumped hundreds of tonnes of sugar beet in it

One person wrote sarcastically: “This is why cyclists should be forced to use cycle lanes when they're there. Unless of course we're parked in them. Then they don't have to use them,” while CyclingMikey commented: “Playing at being the Royal Borough of Killing Children due to their ridiculously pro-car and anti-people policies.”

Meanwhile, David Kirkwood said: “The brutal reality is that key decision makers are carcentric. If we remember public highway is land the public had a right to use in reasonable safety - then ask why it’s been delivered up for use by motor vehicles that is so obviously obstructive & dangerous to the public?”

Well, the next time someone asks you why don’t cyclists use the bike lane, maybe just point them to this video, or this live blog. Or maybe, this one from February, where drivers got mad at cyclists and claimed that they’re “playing with traffic”, because cyclists didn’t feel like using this “perfectly good footpath that has a bike symbol on it and a bollard in the middle of it”.

Or maybe this one, where pretty similar to the Kensington bike lane, motorists turned Bristol’s *checks notes* Park Row into a… car park. Ah, the irony is too on the nose sometimes, isn’t it?

Motorists parking on Doncaster cycle lane (Nick Fletcher, Twitter)

Perhaps even more ironically, road.cc’s favourite politician, Nick Fletcher who’s built up quite a CV for himself spouting non-sense about everything, from 15-minute cities being a an “international socialist conspiracy” to the “rarely used” cycling infrastructure in Doncaster taking away from drivers and pedestrians, said in January this year that cyclists that are “unloved” by cyclists were finally being used in the town centre — but not by cyclists, but by motorists to park their cars… I told you, the irony writes itself!

11:01
Richard Carapaz crash at the Vuelta (Eurosport)
“There’s been nothing, and that’s the worst thing”: Richard Carapaz hits out at “arrogant” Decathlon-AG2R for defending Ben O’Connor’s Vuelta red jersey with “a lack of respect”

The fallout of that Richard Carapaz crash from two days ago is still continuing, with the EF Education-EasyPost rider hitting out at Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale, and being dismayed with the team not even issuing an apology.

The crash occurred in stage 11 on Wednesday with 93kms to go, as TV cameras picked up the Ecuadorian getting up from the ground and getting himself back on the bike. A replay, frustratingly blocked by a tree at the crucial moment, showed the moment he fell from his bike having left the road, with a Decathlon-AG2R rider swerving and meandering too close to Carapaz.

> "It's a rough sport, but this was not an accident": EF boss accuses Vuelta leader's team of deliberately causing Richard Carapaz crash, as Ben O'Connor deletes Twitter account after slamming UCI warning

It was followed by EF Education boss Jonathan Vaughters tweeting the clip of the crash replay with the harsh words: “Accidents happen in cycling. We all know that. It’s a rough sport. But this was not an accident.”

Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale’s Ben O’Connor, who finds himself in the red jersey with more than a three minutes’ lead over Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe’s Primož Roglič, was not very pleased with the UCI dishing out four yellow cards to his teammates, and speaking to Eurosport before yesterday’s stage, said: “I really think we did absolutely nothing wrong. We’ve spoken to EF together and everything is clear and it was absolutely zero animosity. Geoffrey [Bouchard] really did absolutely nothing. So, I don't really understand the sanctioning between all the other boys in my team as well because we didn't do anything wrong.

“Yeah, he [Carapaz] may have hit the pedal or the wheel, but my teammate did not move at all. He was there on the left, he didn't swing left, he was just riding. So, I don't think it's very fair to be honest.”

Richard Carapaz at La Vuelta 2024, stage 9 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Richard Carapaz at La Vuelta 2024, stage 9 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

But Carapaz had a different story to tell yesterday after the stage, outright claiming that his crash had been caused due to Decathlon’s blocking manoeuvre, adding that the TV replay was evidence enough to prove that.

"Yes. In the end, it was very clear,” said Carapaz, who ended up shipping crucial seconds to Enric Mas due to his crash and dropped down from third to fourth in the general classification, Mas leapfrogging him. “There are many ways of defending a jersey but the way they’re doing it is very sad to me because it's a lack of respect. I can’t judge it, everybody does what they do.”

The commissaries had paid a visit to the EF Education-EasyPost bus before the start to hear their account of Carapaz’s crash the previous afternoon, and they also held a parley with members of the Decathlon staff. There was, however, no clearing of the air between Carapaz and Decathlon ahead of the stage.

He added: “There’s been nothing, and that's the worst thing, you know. We’re waiting for that to happen. If you make a mistake, you should at least speak about it and say that you're sorry, it wasn't intentional. There is a lot of arrogance, I haven't heard anything else from them.”

It’s getting spicy at the Vuelta…

11:10
"An interesting point to make about this type of incident is that London bus drivers have had no specific training about sharing the road with cyclists"

This video, shared by cyclist Mark Newell, shows a London bus driver making a turn as he approaches the intersection, with Newell captioning it as: "An interesting point to make about this type of incident is that London bus drivers have had no specific training about sharing the road with cyclists".

One person, meanwhile, asked: "Why didn’t you just stop and let the bus through, car drivers would have," meanwhile, another said, reflecting a contrasting opinion: "All the driver needed to do is slow to a walking pace to remove the threat of harm....quite simple."

I'll leave this one for you all to discuss if the cyclist did the right thing or could he have waited and let the bus past...

10:02
Some custom bikes from La Vuelta, featuring Jhonatan Narváez's Dogma F and O'Connor's RCR Pro
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Velon CC (@veloncc)

09:20
Wout van Aert double disc set-up (SWpix.com)
Wout van Aert to skip time trial at the UCI World Championships in Zürich and instead aim for rainbow at Worlds road race

It's been another topsy-turvy season for Belgian's Wout van Aert. He started the season strongly with stage wins at Volta ao Algarve and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and then finishing third at the E3 Saxo Classic, before his season was derailed at the most critical time before Paris-Roubaix and Ronde van Vlaanderen, owing to that terrible crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Since his recovery, it hasn't been a rosy road, with a dismal showing at the Tour de France and the Olympic road race. However, he did bag a bronze medal at the Paris Olympic time trial, and now has three stage wins at Vuelta a España besides a comfortable lead in the points jersey. And with the Joshua Tarling's withdrawal, Van Aert would be licking his lips for a fourth stage win in final stage, that is the Madrid time trial.

Wout van Aert wins stage 10 of 2024 Vuelta a España (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Wout van Aert gets his third win of this Vuelta, stage 10 of 2024 Vuelta a España (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

But with that would come an end to Van Aert's time trial season, as he's decided not to do the time trials at the upcoming UCI World Championships in Zürich, reports HLN. Instead, he'll be going for the rainbow jersey in the road race in the Swiss city, a race that's expected to be an all-timer as double gold medallist at Paris Olympics Remco Evenepoel, three-time Tour winner Tadej Pogačar and now, Wout van Aert will aim to take the bands away from reigning champion (psst, and Van Aert's age-old rival) Mathieu van der Poel.

He said: "After the Vuelta, my preference is for the road race at the European Championships in Limburg and the road race at the World Championships in Zurich. In our opinion, adding the World Championship time trial would be too much. That may sound strange, in a period of three weeks, but in terms of training, adding such a time trial is completely different.

"Due to the three-week gap between the Vuelta and the World Championship road race, I will have to train hard during that period and it is too short notice and it requires too much focus to also add the World Championship time trial. After the Vuelta, I will and want to focus one hundred percent two more times to be as good as possible. That will be more than enough after such a tough and busy summer."

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

mctrials23 | 31 min ago
Cycle lanes are just extra parking lets be honest. There is zero enforcement so why wouldn't people use them? Same as the people that park on pavements and completely block it for anyone who is in a wheelchair or pushing children. They don't give a shit about anyone but themselves and they don't suffer any consequences for their selfishness. Perhaps, when councils are crying out for money, they should enforce their parking rules and bring in a load of money from the assholes of society. 

Latest Comments

 