“Apparently cyclists don’t need protecting on bank holidays”: Jeremy Vine shows cycle lane blocked by SIXTY-EIGHT cars; Carapaz hits back at “arrogant” Decathlon-AG2R at Vuelta; Are London bus drivers trained to share the road? + more on the live blog

Feels like it’s been a while since we’ve had Jeremy Vine on our live blog, but he’s back with a video showing not just one, not just two, but a total of sixty-eight — yes 68 vehicles parked on a cycle lane, basically blocking it the whole way.

The cycle lane in question is the Kensington cycle lane, or “cycle lane”, in inverted commas as the BBC and Channel 5 presenter puts it in his short clip shared on Twitter. And despite the blasphemous stuff we’ve seen at road.cc regarding bike lanes, including the “BMX track” masquerading as one yesterday, this one is definitely up there in terms of being one of the worst offenders.

“Now don’t laugh”, says Vine in the video. “This is the start of the Kensington ‘cycle lane’… Look how many cars are parked in it, because apparently cyclists don’t need protecting on bank holidays.”

“But the thing is, people are cycling on bank holidays. And drivers are behaving the same!” he continues, as a couple more cyclists on Lime bikes pass him by. But that’s not where the drama ends, as we see the few-seconds old phrase “drivers behaving the same” repeated once again, with a motorist — face buried in their cell phone — holding up a fire engine. But yeah, it’s because of all the cycle lanes that emergency services are delayed, got it.

How the hell did I count SIXTY-EIGHT cars parked in the Kensington cycle lane on one commute this week?

Vine says: “So I head to the front of this line of cars and vans, we see a fire engine… and the fire engine is being held up by this guy, the fire engine hoots, and what do we think this guy is doing? Of course he’s on his phone.

“I counted 68 cars parked in the cycle lane! Compare it with this, a segregated lane, King Street, Hammersmith,” he says while cutting to a different video, showing him riding in the bike lane separated by wands while a Waitrose HGV passes him on the road. “That’s a massive truck, but I’m safe. Those beautiful wands keep us apart.

“This is why you have cycle lanes, in a nutshell, that’s it. Not just painted lines, Kensington… Kensington will never change, we know that. You just have to be very careful in that borough because on two wheels in Kensington, you’re in mortal danger.”

One person wrote sarcastically: “This is why cyclists should be forced to use cycle lanes when they're there. Unless of course we're parked in them. Then they don't have to use them,” while CyclingMikey commented: “Playing at being the Royal Borough of Killing Children due to their ridiculously pro-car and anti-people policies.”

Meanwhile, David Kirkwood said: “The brutal reality is that key decision makers are carcentric. If we remember public highway is land the public had a right to use in reasonable safety - then ask why it’s been delivered up for use by motor vehicles that is so obviously obstructive & dangerous to the public?”

Well, the next time someone asks you why don’t cyclists use the bike lane, maybe just point them to this video, or this live blog. Or maybe, this one from February, where drivers got mad at cyclists and claimed that they’re “playing with traffic”, because cyclists didn’t feel like using this “perfectly good footpath that has a bike symbol on it and a bollard in the middle of it”.

Or maybe this one, where pretty similar to the Kensington bike lane, motorists turned Bristol’s *checks notes* Park Row into a… car park. Ah, the irony is too on the nose sometimes, isn’t it?

Perhaps even more ironically, road.cc’s favourite politician, Nick Fletcher who’s built up quite a CV for himself spouting non-sense about everything, from 15-minute cities being a an “international socialist conspiracy” to the “rarely used” cycling infrastructure in Doncaster taking away from drivers and pedestrians, said in January this year that cyclists that are “unloved” by cyclists were finally being used in the town centre — but not by cyclists, but by motorists to park their cars… I told you, the irony writes itself!