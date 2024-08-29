Support road.cc

Live blog

"It's a rough sport, but this was not an accident": EF boss accuses Vuelta leader's team of deliberately causing Richard Carapaz crash, as Ben O'Connor deletes Twitter account after slamming UCI warning + more on the live blog

Welcome back to the live blog, Dan Alexander ready to bring you all your cycling news, reaction and more this Thursday as we inch closer to the weekend
Thu, Aug 29, 2024 09:06
2
07:32
"It's a rough sport, but this was not an accident": EF boss accuses Vuelta leader's team of deliberately causing Richard Carapaz crash, as Ben O'Connor deletes Twitter account after slamming UCI warning

Big drama at La Vuelta yesterday evening, the fallout from Richard Carapaz's crash rumbling on and turning into everyone's favourite form of post-stage analysis — social media outrage.

The EF Education-EasyPost climber's crash was caught by the TV cameras with around 93km to go, Carapaz seen picking himself up and quickly getting back on the bike, a replay (frustratingly blocked by a tree at the crucial moment) showing the moment he fell from his bike having left the road. Why the rider, who dropped to fourth on GC, fell was a matter his team boss Jonathan Vaughters had an opinion on, taking to social media and sharing the footage with the caption: "Well, that was pretty mean."

Just 20 minutes later he shared a slightly longer video again, this time saying: "Accidents happen in cycling. We all know that. It's a rough sport. But this was not an accident."

The tree blocking the footage makes it hard to say if it was just a touch of wheels or something worse, although EF's team boss is fairly confident in his take on events. Race leader Ben O'Connor is fairly confident in his too, the Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale rider posting three minutes after Vaughters, and wrote: "We never tried to cause a crash, and never pushed someone off the road."

O'Connor's Twitter account has since been deleted, the Aussie climber's post also addressing the fact the UCI gave yellow cards to four of his teammates (Victor Lafay, Cyril Dessel, Bruno Armirail and Geoffrey Bouchard) for obstructing the road, the team spreading across the road in order to prevent more riders joining the breakaway.

Vuelta fines

It's fairly standard practice and while Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale may feel unfairly singled out for something that has gone unpunished more times than it's worth remembering, the fact is the UCI rules state it is an offence, namely: "Obstruction by a rider or vehicle in order to prevent or delay the movement of another rider or vehicle."

Plenty pointed this out to O'Connor during last night's social media discussion, the team not getting much sympathy from fans watching on. O'Connor tagged the UCI in his post and asked: "What kind of dangerous move do you think my teammates Bouchard, Lafay and Armirail [did] that merited a yellow card? The road was blocked by us, like in every race after the breakaway leaves. We never tried to cause a crash, and never pushed someone off the road."

Ben O'Connor deletes Twitter account
Deleted ben O'Connor post

The answer to O'Connor's question is likely the six words that begin his second sentence, although the team will probably still have questions about the consistency of enforcement of the 'blocking' rule considering, as O'Connor pointed out, they're far from the only team to have ever spread out across the road at the head of the peloton.

Quite amusingly, given all the drama elsewhere, Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale's social media admin summarised their team's day out as: "After a splendid job by the team to filter out the breakaway, Ben was unfortunately just a hair's breadth away from finishing the last climb with his rivals for the Red Jersey. He gives back 37s to Primož Roglič."

Needless to say, there were more than a few people responding to that post too...

10:08
"We want to create a bridge between prison and life outside and give people a second chance": Prison bike shop opens
Changing the Cycle bike shop (The Oswin Project/Facebook)

Changing the Cycle, a bike shop run by the Oswin Project charity and based in the grounds of HMP Northumberland will give prisoners and prison leavers bike maintenance training in the hope of giving "people a second chance".

The charity hopes it will help people with criminal records find employment, training and support, the BBC visiting to hear how it is hoped three people will be allowed to work in the shop at any one time, rotating every six months.

"All the prisoners tell us the one thing they need most when they get out is a job," the shop's manager James Teasdale, who will also train staff said. "We want to create a bridge between prison and life outside and give people a second chance. Many people who leave prison end up going back inside because they have so few opportunities to build a new life for themselves."

The shop will operate by accepting donations of pre-loved and unwanted bikes from the public that will then be refurbished and repaired before being sold on.

09:11
Your must-have tools (and some amusingly relatable comments about bike maintenance)

You might have seen Emily's tools feature on the site this week...

Beginners toolkit guide

> A beginner's guide to building your first bike tool set — the essentials you need to start your journey towards becoming a home cycling mechanic

Well, I thought I'd share some of your thoughts on the discussion starter, not least because a couple almost made me spit out my coffee. Very relatable indeed...

jaymack: "Don't forget a mobile phone so you can call your local bike shop from the privacy of your garage to organise an emergency appointment to sort out the mess you've just made of your pride and joy."

PRSboy: "Also useful for enthusiastically watching a video about the job you're about to do, then revisiting forlornly when surrounded by springs, ball-bearings and a mystery washer which you can't recall where it came from."

Yep, that sounds familiar. Interestingly, roboito suggested the "greatest investments" he made in the maintenance department weren't tools, but actually a couple of cheap second-hand bikes...

"The first one, a folder needed new tyres, tubes and chain. I was OK with tyres but the rest was new to me at the time. The next bike was a big old hybrid for carrying a child seat, needed the same as the folder, a new freewheel and wheel bearings. This was another jump for me. These bikes were important and in regular use so needed to work when I wanted them to but I wasn't as worried about having a go at working on them in the same was as I was on my more expensive road bike. They allowed me to build confidence, knowledge and skill without worrying about destroying my pride and joy."

Nice. And any excuse for a couple more bikes is always a win...

Tools feature comments
Tools feature comments

We'll also point you in the direction of a thread on the road.cc forum where plenty of you have been sharing your go-to tools.

08:51
Cyclist lucky to escape uninjured after near miss with falling tree during Wisconsin storm

Scary footage from the US city of Milwaukee where a doorbell camera captured the moment a tree fell during a storm, the cyclist riding along the street unable to react in time and crashing into it. The owner whose camera filmed the incident thankfully reported the rider was seen getting up and didn't appear to be injured.

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

It's fairly standard practice and while Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale may feel unfairly singled out for something that has gone unpunished more times than it's worth remembering, the fact is the UCI rules state it is an offence, namely: "Obstruction by a rider or vehicle in order to prevent or delay the movement of another rider or vehicle."

It's standard practice to issue fines, but the yellow card thing is new, and potentially more consequential. It seems like this is what O'Connor's complaining about - it's not that it's typically 'gone unpunished', but that the punishment here is higher, and one that's supposed to be more for dangerous actions, rather than just unsporting or technical infringements.

Matthew Acton-Varian | 22 min ago
1 like

I feel sorry for AG2R on the fact they are the first team to be rightfully punished for a widely used illegal tactic. Hopefully, if the UCI remains consistent going forward, their complaints will soften over time.

