"It's a rough sport, but this was not an accident": EF boss accuses Vuelta leader's team of deliberately causing Richard Carapaz crash, as Ben O'Connor deletes Twitter account after slamming UCI warning + more on the live blog

Big drama at La Vuelta yesterday evening, the fallout from Richard Carapaz's crash rumbling on and turning into everyone's favourite form of post-stage analysis — social media outrage.

Accidents happen in cycling. We all know that. It’s a rough sport. But this was not an accident: pic.twitter.com/0PorhVlASy — Jonathan Vaughters (@Vaughters) August 28, 2024

The EF Education-EasyPost climber's crash was caught by the TV cameras with around 93km to go, Carapaz seen picking himself up and quickly getting back on the bike, a replay (frustratingly blocked by a tree at the crucial moment) showing the moment he fell from his bike having left the road. Why the rider, who dropped to fourth on GC, fell was a matter his team boss Jonathan Vaughters had an opinion on, taking to social media and sharing the footage with the caption: "Well, that was pretty mean."

Just 20 minutes later he shared a slightly longer video again, this time saying: "Accidents happen in cycling. We all know that. It's a rough sport. But this was not an accident."

The tree blocking the footage makes it hard to say if it was just a touch of wheels or something worse, although EF's team boss is fairly confident in his take on events. Race leader Ben O'Connor is fairly confident in his too, the Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale rider posting three minutes after Vaughters, and wrote: "We never tried to cause a crash, and never pushed someone off the road."

O'Connor's Twitter account has since been deleted, the Aussie climber's post also addressing the fact the UCI gave yellow cards to four of his teammates (Victor Lafay, Cyril Dessel, Bruno Armirail and Geoffrey Bouchard) for obstructing the road, the team spreading across the road in order to prevent more riders joining the breakaway.

It's fairly standard practice and while Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale may feel unfairly singled out for something that has gone unpunished more times than it's worth remembering, the fact is the UCI rules state it is an offence, namely: "Obstruction by a rider or vehicle in order to prevent or delay the movement of another rider or vehicle."

Plenty pointed this out to O'Connor during last night's social media discussion, the team not getting much sympathy from fans watching on. O'Connor tagged the UCI in his post and asked: "What kind of dangerous move do you think my teammates Bouchard, Lafay and Armirail [did] that merited a yellow card? The road was blocked by us, like in every race after the breakaway leaves. We never tried to cause a crash, and never pushed someone off the road."

The answer to O'Connor's question is likely the six words that begin his second sentence, although the team will probably still have questions about the consistency of enforcement of the 'blocking' rule considering, as O'Connor pointed out, they're far from the only team to have ever spread out across the road at the head of the peloton.

Quite amusingly, given all the drama elsewhere, Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale's social media admin summarised their team's day out as: "After a splendid job by the team to filter out the breakaway, Ben was unfortunately just a hair's breadth away from finishing the last climb with his rivals for the Red Jersey. He gives back 37s to Primož Roglič."

Needless to say, there were more than a few people responding to that post too...