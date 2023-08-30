Support road.cc

news
Vuelta director apologises for "small mishap" of Remco Evenepoel finish crash, admits "we would have liked a better start" after weekend carnage + more on the live blog

It's the Wednesday that feels like a Tuesday live blog for you today, Dan Alexander at the helm to bring you all the updates from the world of cycling...
Wed, Aug 30, 2023 09:10
Vuelta director apologises for "small mishap" of Remco Evenepoel finish crash, admits "we would have liked a better start" after weekend carnage + more on the live blogRemco Evenepoel post-finish line crash at Vuelta a España (Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
07:59
Vuelta director apologises for "small mishap" of Remco Evenepoel finish crash, admits "we would have liked a better start" after weekend carnage

One completely normal, boring, uneventful stage of La Vuelta a España — is that really too much to ask? Rain, rider complaints, flooding, protests, crashes, high winds, crashes, more crashes... just give me a sprint stage suitable for an afternoon siesta please.

> Police uncover Vuelta a España protest plot to pour "400 litres of liquid" onto route

Following on from yesterday's live blog, where we brought you Remco Evenepoel's comments about the post-finish line crash which left him bloodied following stage victory, now the Vuelta's director Javier Guillén has apologised to the Belgian and admitted "we all would have liked a better start" to the race.

Remco Evenepoel left bloodied after post-finish line crash at Vuelta a España (Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)

[Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency]

"We are sorry for what happened at the finish line and we apologise," he told Marca. "We will look into it." However, from a sporting perspective, Guillén believes "everything went well"...

"Everything went well. We had a small mishap as soon as we crossed the finish line with Evenepoel. We will analyse what happened. Possibly a better management could have been done. Organisational issues cannot be escaped.

> More safety concerns as Vuelta a España pros left to ride through Barcelona in dark after "ridiculous" opening stage

"In the big tours they always have starts that you never know how they are going to be. We depend on the weather circumstances and we have had rain in Barcelona after three months when everything was very dry. We had to deal with water and the next more rain We had to deal with the cyclists, but the stages are taking place, beyond that we all would have liked a better start.

"A stage from a sporting point of view that has been perfect. The classification is very well prepared for us. A very well dimensioned stage. Arinsal is a very demanding climb with very hard ramps. The strongest has won. It was the first mountain stage and Andorra is a guarantee of success. It was a very exciting finish with a high-quality breakaway that was selected as we entered the Principality. Fortunately, the favourites fought for the stage. It was a great finish."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

