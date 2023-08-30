Vuelta director apologises for "small mishap" of Remco Evenepoel finish crash, admits "we would have liked a better start" after weekend carnage + more on the live blog

One completely normal, boring, uneventful stage of La Vuelta a España — is that really too much to ask? Rain, rider complaints, flooding, protests, crashes, high winds, crashes, more crashes... just give me a sprint stage suitable for an afternoon siesta please.

Following on from yesterday's live blog, where we brought you Remco Evenepoel's comments about the post-finish line crash which left him bloodied following stage victory, now the Vuelta's director Javier Guillén has apologised to the Belgian and admitted "we all would have liked a better start" to the race.

[Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency]

"We are sorry for what happened at the finish line and we apologise," he told Marca. "We will look into it." However, from a sporting perspective, Guillén believes "everything went well"...

"Everything went well. We had a small mishap as soon as we crossed the finish line with Evenepoel. We will analyse what happened. Possibly a better management could have been done. Organisational issues cannot be escaped.

"In the big tours they always have starts that you never know how they are going to be. We depend on the weather circumstances and we have had rain in Barcelona after three months when everything was very dry. We had to deal with water and the next more rain We had to deal with the cyclists, but the stages are taking place, beyond that we all would have liked a better start.

"A stage from a sporting point of view that has been perfect. The classification is very well prepared for us. A very well dimensioned stage. Arinsal is a very demanding climb with very hard ramps. The strongest has won. It was the first mountain stage and Andorra is a guarantee of success. It was a very exciting finish with a high-quality breakaway that was selected as we entered the Principality. Fortunately, the favourites fought for the stage. It was a great finish."