Five cool bikes for road and gravel from Canyon, Enigma, Orro, Basso and Lapierre

These five bikes are the latest additions to our test list, and through this sneak peek you can discover what to expect from the full reviews that will be appearing on the site in the coming weeks. Some of the steeds have been only very recently launched, and the comprehensive, full reviews will soon provide you with all the insights you need to help you decide if you should invest in one of these bikes!

Basso Venta Disc 105 - £2,599

The Venta is Basso's entry-level carbon road bike, making it an appealing option for normal cyclists looking for a good deal on a classic Italian brand with a solid reputation.

Despite its more relaxed geometry, the Venta is still suitable for racing, offering a stiff oversized bottom bracket area. It's rather efficient and stiff overall, Basso says.

The Venta also enjoys some trickle-down design features from the more premium Diamante, Diamante SV and Astra models, such as some aero shaping on the tubes and an integrated seat post clamp.

​​Enigma Edge - £4,750

The Edge is the latest addition to Enigma's gravel bike range, and comes with some impressive off-road capability claims built onto the hand-crafted, 3al 2.5v titanium frame.

The Edge features clearance for up to 50mm tyres, a T47 threaded bottom bracket for easy internal cable routing, sculpted rear thru-axle dropouts for a super-smooth look and a single-side chainstay yoke for extra clearance. The Edge is available as a frame only (priced at £2,299) but our review bike is built with a Shimano GRX 810 1x groupset, Hunt Gravel X-Wide wheels, Maxxis Rambler tyres and a C-Six finishing kit.

Orro 2024 Gold STC Force D2 Etap AXS Tailormade

The all-new Gold STC from Orro is a high-performance road bike that prioritises both speed and comfort, according to the brand. Built with an STC (spread tow carbon) layup that purportedly offers superior ride dampening qualities, the frame has a claimed weight of 830g which should make it agile to ride and easy to power up hills.

Like most modern road bikes, the Gold STC comes with a fully integrated cockpit, and in addition to the new comfort-focused geometry, the bike can now take 32mm tyres.

Canyon Endurace CFR Di2

The Canyon Endurace has had a thorough revamp this year, and the brand's endurance bike now boasts more storage in the form of a little tool compartment inside the top tube. It can now also take up to 35mm tyres and - of course - there's a little (claimed) bump up in aerodynamic efficiency.

Canyon itself describes the CFR as “arguably the fastest endurance road bike ever made”. We'll tell you whether we reckon this is true or not in the upcoming, comprehensive review of this bike.

Lapierre Pulsium SAT ALLROAD 6.0 2023

The Lapierre Pulsium AllRoad, launched earlier this year, aims to bridge the gap between the brand's existing endurance bike, the Pulsium, and a dedicated gravel bike. The Pulsium AllRoad is marketed as a versatile "two-in-one bike" suitable for both smooth asphalt roads and rougher forest paths.

It comes in a standard carbon frame version and another with Lapierre's Shock Absorption Technology (SAT) system - which is what we're especially interested in testing. Similarly to the Canyon Endurace, the Pulsium has 35mm max tyre clearance, but unlike the Endurace there's no in-frame storage.