Live blog

"Don't ride safely, ride like a bit of a tw*t",says James May; "An accident waiting to happen": cyclists risk head-on collisions as cars overtake illegally parked taxis; Vigil for Deliveroo cyclist killed in hit-and-run + more on the live blog

Welcome to Thursday's live blog, with Jack Sexty at the controls and Simon MacMichael checking in later tonight...
Thu, Sep 03, 2020 11:06
15
14:42
Lutsenko wins stage 6

The Kazakh dominated the stage in his biggest professional win to date - full story to follow. 

14:30
TDF: Alexey Lutsenko is away

The 27-year-old Astana rider looks like he's away, more than three minutes up on the peloton and now over 30 seconds clear of Jesús Herrada in second with less than 5km to go - will Lutsenko avoid disaster to take a solo victory? 

12:13
"Don't ride safely, ride like a bit of a tw*t", says James May in brake maintenance video

The former Top Gear and current The Grand Tour presenter is considerably more bike-friendly than a certain colleague of his, and demonstrates further his love for the bicycle in this "boring bike maintenance" video for Drivetribe. It's not actually that boring if you're a fan of tinkering, as May explains to us rim brake aficionados how he believes setting your brake pads up so the front hits the rim first is preferable: "The leading edge of the block meets the rim first", he says. 

"...and then as the rubber compresses and the brake flexes very slightly, the rest of the pad comes into contact. That gives you very nicely progressive, modulated braking and much better feel. 

"Bicycles of course are all about feel. Nothing communicates with its user quite as feverishly as a bicycle does." 

He then shows us how to set your brakes up as he suggested, with the help of a British Airways Executive Gold membership card. May's grand finale is this gem of a line: "Don't ride safely, ride like a bit of a twat - it's more fun." 

10:41
Worcester cyclist films head-on traffic driving towards him in cycle lane

The footage shows cars coming in the opposite direction, and dangerously close, to Andy Foster, which he says is being caused by illegal taxi ranking on the opposite side. According to Worcester News, taxi drivers who park outside of designated ranks causing them to overspill could be fined up to £500 in the city centre; but a lack of enforcement is allowing the situation to continue. 

Cycling advocacy group Bike Worcester described the area as "an accident waiting to happen", adding: "The taxi rank system needs a review. It’s clearly not working."

Mr Foster said yesterday that after his complaint, Worcester Regulatory Services have promised "an increase in the number of enforcement visits to this area, at various times of the day."

09:54
Deliveroo workers hold vigil for rider who was killed in hit-and-run

Conor McCrave, a reporter for The Journal, added: "a colleague and friend of Thiago tells me he was a “friendly guy who would do anything for his community” - now his community want justice for their friend."

Thiago Cortes was hit by a driver on Monday, and later died of his injuries in hospital. Newstalk report that the driver failed to stop at the scene, and the car wad recovered by Gardaí a short distance away. 

The 28-year-old Brazilian had only started working for Deliveroo ten days before he was killed, and his fiancé Teresa Dantas has appealed for information in finding the driver responsible. 

She told Newstalk: "If you did it, please come forward, be brave to do this.

"You were driving a car, you hit someone and you left him there to die. Just please face what you did, come forward - and if you know something, if you have any information, please call the Guards."

10:19
Cycling UK launch 'AA for cyclists', offering bike maintenance tips, directions and more
cycling uk pumped up

There's no tow truck and no fee, but Cycling UK's new service to improve the confidence of new cyclists will get more people back on the road, according to the cycling charity The pilot Pumped Up service launched in Manchester and Birmingham today, with volunteers in the 'Pumped Up Crews' helping new cyclists feel more supported on the roads. 

The crew members can help with bike knowledge, maintenance and directions, and will be wearing bright t-shirts with the Pumped Up logo to make them easily identifiable. Cycling UK added: "The volunteer crews are in response to the huge increase in new cyclists since lockdown and aim to help the extra 1.3 million people who bought a bike since March feel more confident and happy on the roads."

10:29
Tour de France stage 6: an early breakaway has formed

Some big names are in there including Greg Van Avermaet, Nicholas Roche and Edvald Boasson Hagen. 

10:30
Had any experience with the Fix Your Bike voucher scheme? We want hear from you
Halford - Fix your bike voucher

The voucher scheme hasn't been without its teething problems according to numerous reports, so we'd like to hear from people who have experienced the scheme for themselves... so if you've had a bike repaired using a voucher, you want a voucher but didn't get one or you're a repairer signed up to it, do hit us up on info [at] road.cc to tell us more. 

09:41
A school bus of bikes
09:51
Our 2020 Tour de France content is powered by Zwift
zwift-tdf

zwift.com/uk

Jack Sexty

Jack Sexty 

