"Don't ride safely, ride like a bit of a tw*t",says James May; "An accident waiting to happen": cyclists risk head-on collisions as cars overtake illegally parked taxis; Vigil for Deliveroo cyclist killed in hit-and-run + more on the live blog

The former Top Gear and current The Grand Tour presenter is considerably more bike-friendly than a certain colleague of his, and demonstrates further his love for the bicycle in this "boring bike maintenance" video for Drivetribe. It's not actually that boring if you're a fan of tinkering, as May explains to us rim brake aficionados how he believes setting your brake pads up so the front hits the rim first is preferable: "The leading edge of the block meets the rim first", he says.

"...and then as the rubber compresses and the brake flexes very slightly, the rest of the pad comes into contact. That gives you very nicely progressive, modulated braking and much better feel.

"Bicycles of course are all about feel. Nothing communicates with its user quite as feverishly as a bicycle does."

He then shows us how to set your brakes up as he suggested, with the help of a British Airways Executive Gold membership card. May's grand finale is this gem of a line: "Don't ride safely, ride like a bit of a twat - it's more fun."