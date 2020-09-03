Tour de France Stage 6: Alexey Lutsenko wins from break, Adam Yates keeps yellow

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
I came here to say exactly this....
It does depend on the situation though - if a weaker team holds the jersey (and isn't expected to be fighting for it long term) it's more accepted...
And a footpath/pavement is not designed to bear the weight of a motor vehicle (just look at the state of footpaths which have been regularly parked...
Am I missing something here? It sounds as though they took journey start and end points, and then assumed that any route between those was equally...
I ride tubeless but can't say I agree with that statement. It all depends on the exact tyre/rim combo. I've ridden with sets of tubeless tyres...
Tend to agree with CAnstead....
If you don't consider asset depreciation a cost....
I'm loving the look of that front end.. and the top tube.. I must stop looking now or my other bike will get upset.
'To be honest, your list of ideas looks like a school project' that's unfair. Children are much more intelligent than this 'manifesto' is.
I suspect the link was intended to take you to one of the numerous comments below the main photo (specifically the one from Alex Brynner) -...