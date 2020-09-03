Support road.cc

news
Racing
Tour de France Stage 6 Lutsenko

Tour de France Stage 6: Alexey Lutsenko wins from break, Adam Yates keeps yellow

Astana's Kazakh national champion distances fellow escapees on final climb...
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Sep 03, 2020 15:51
0
Astana's Alexey Lutsenko has won Stage 6 of the Tour de France at Mont Aiguoal this afternoon, the Kazakh national champion attacking his breakaway companions on the day's final climb to take a solo win.

On a day when the overall contenders were content to let the escapees go, Adam Yates of Mitchelton-Scott, 10th today, came over the line in the GC group a little under three minutes later and keeps the yellow jersey.

Full report, result and reaction to follow.

