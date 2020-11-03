Jonathan Shubert's sub-three-hour RRA 100-mile TT on Strava; Vuelta: Primoz Roglic wins stage 13 to reclaim race lead; £11.8 million investment for 'UK's first' joined-up cycle and walking network + more on the live blog

Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) have approved £11.8 million to improve five cycling schemes in Manchester, Salford and Stockport. The 'Bee Network' will offer the "UK's first" joined-up cycling and walking network with construction set to begin before the end of the year. Cycling and walking commissioner Chris Boardman said: "During the lockdown, while a huge number of people took to their bikes and enjoyed the quieter roads, GM’s councils were working hard behind the scenes to get their cycling and walking proposals ready for delivery.

"These five schemes signify further progress on our commitment to providing safe spaces for the people of Greater Manchester, enabling them to rethink how they make their journeys.

"Many significant schemes will be completed during 2021 and these latest additions will add even more mileage to our Bee Network, enabling an ever-increasing number of Greater Manchester residents to leave the car at home if they choose."