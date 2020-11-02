Cycling UK urges government to give clarity on new lockdown cycling rules

Cycling UK has called on the government to give clarity on how the revised National Restrictions for England, announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday and due to take effect on Thursday, will affect cyclists.

As we reported earlier today, under the latest rules designed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, cycling will be permitted for journeys such as commuting or essential shopping, as well as for daily exercise.

> What the new lockdown rules mean for YOU as a cyclist in England

The latter will only be permitted with members of your household or support bubble or, if you are on your own, with one other person who does not live with you, with the new rules more restrictive than the current “rule of six” regime.

But as in the nationwide lockdown earlier this year, to date there is little clarity on whether there is a limit on how long you can exercise for, or how far you can travel from home while undertaking it.

Alex Cuppleditch, Cycling UK’s head of volunteering, told road.cc: “As we prepare for a second lockdown in England, as per the earlier lockdown, cycling is still a legal and encouraged activity across the UK.

“With the new lockdown in England, there are still a number of question marks around issues such as amount of times and length of ride, which Cycling UK hopes to have the answer to in the coming days and will ensure is reflected via our advice pages for both groups and individuals.”

He added: “Cycling is still a safe and recommended activity, if public health advice is followed.

“Cycling UK is encouraging everyone out riding to respect and adhere to the guidelines across each of the home nations – if unsure what that means, check our website or road.cc for the latest updates.”

Later this week, once the latest set of regulations in England has passed through Parliament, we will be revising and republishing our article from earlier this year explaining exactly what the rules are in England, Scotland and Wales, and how they differ in each country.