Jhonatan Narvaez wins Stage 12; De Gendt feels Giro organisers are 'hiding things' regarding Covid-19 situation; 17 police motorbike racers associated with Giro-E test positive; Video: James May builds a bike; Giro latest + more

Between August 1 and September 8 a total of 27 bicycles were stolen from three locations across Marlow.

The thefts occurred from outside Sainsbury’s supermarket in West Street, from Higginson Park, and from outside Marlow Railway Station.

Sergeant Robin Hughes, of Marlow’s Neighbourhood Team, said: “As part of our enquiries, I would like to speak to the two men shown in the images as they may have information which could assist us. If you recognise them or believe you are either individual, please contact police.

“Many of the bicycles stolen were locked so if you have to leave your bicycle in public I would urge you to please ensure you double lock it as securely as possible in a recognised secure cycle parking area, which is well lit and is covered by CCTV. Use two good quality locks, at least one of which is a D-lock and remove or secure any removable parts.

“It is also advisable to get your bike securely marked and registering it at BikeRegister. Please take the same steps at home to ensure your bicycle is secure.”

If you have any information about the incidents please contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 quoting the reference 43200271523.