Is cycling treated fairly in the media? BBC AntiSocial goes cycling discussed with ‘the cyclist'

In episode 76 of the road.cc Podcast, we're talking about... another podcast! Well, we'd like to think it goes a bit deeper than that, because our discussion with Lauren O'Brien - representing 'the cyclist' in a recent debate title 'Should cyclists stay in their lane?' with researcher and journalist James Woudhuysen - delves into how cycling is generally portrayed in the non-cycling media.

The topic of the BBC AntiSocial episode in question was inspired by a recent clip of Jeremy Vine on his penny-farthing being blocked off by a driver who ignored cyclist and pedestrian priority, and title itself led to a debate on our live blog last week, with some suggesting it was inflammatory.

Speaking to road.cc editor Jack, Lauren O'Brien felt that in spite of the allegedly divisive title, the episode was generally balanced and presented factual information fairly.

"I feel like [the show] was more on my side than his side. If there was a winner… I’d like to think it was the cycling side!" she said.

Do debates like this lead to progression, or just drag up disagreements that are already there? Was cycling fairly represented on the show? Tune in for a fascinating behind-the-scenes discussion.

In part 2, Dave sits down with George Gilbert, the founder of fledgling indoor cycling platform IndieVelo, and e-sports journalist Christopher Schwenker to discuss the progression of indoor cycling, and Indievelo itself. What can be done to take cycling e-sports to the next level at the elite level, and where is virtual cycling heading for the rest of us? If you’re partial to riding indoors, this chat is well worth a listen.

PS: You may have also seen Tony’s blog about our decision to stop flying out to bike/product launches, and there’s a bit of an explainer from George on this between our two main segments. Enjoy!

