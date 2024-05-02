Is cycling treated fairly in the media? BBC AntiSocial goes cycling discussed with ‘the cyclist'

In episode 76 of the road.cc Podcast, we're talking about... another podcast! Well, we'd like to think it goes a bit deeper than that, because our discussion with Lauren O'Brien - representing 'the cyclist' in a recent debate title 'Should cyclists stay in their lane?' with researcher and journalist James Woudhuysen - delves into how cycling is generally portrayed in the non-cycling media.
The topic of the BBC AntiSocial episode in question was inspired by a recent clip of Jeremy Vine on his penny-farthing being blocked off by a driver who ignored cyclist and pedestrian priority, and title itself led to a debate on our live blog last week, with some suggesting it was inflammatory.
Speaking to road.cc editor Jack, Lauren O'Brien felt that in spite of the allegedly divisive title, the episode was generally balanced and presented factual information fairly.
"I feel like [the show] was more on my side than his side. If there was a winner… I’d like to think it was the cycling side!" she said.
Do debates like this lead to progression, or just drag up disagreements that are already there? Was cycling fairly represented on the show? Tune in for a fascinating behind-the-scenes discussion.
In part 2, Dave sits down with George Gilbert, the founder of fledgling indoor cycling platform IndieVelo, and e-sports journalist Christopher Schwenker to discuss the progression of indoor cycling, and Indievelo itself. What can be done to take cycling e-sports to the next level at the elite level, and where is virtual cycling heading for the rest of us? If you’re partial to riding indoors, this chat is well worth a listen.
PS: You may have also seen Tony’s blog about our decision to stop flying out to bike/product launches, and there’s a bit of an explainer from George on this between our two main segments. Enjoy!
The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast.
BBC News.... or as its also known: "The media wing of the Tory party."
Time to defund the BBC News via the licence fee. If you want Tory propoganda, either buy a subscription or watch adverts. I see no reason why I should have to pay when I don't watch their far right nonsense. You want it.... you pay!
Which BBC far right nonsense aren't you watching?
Except that the Tories want to defund it because they think it is biased AGAINST them.
Haha, try floating that notion in The Torygraph!
The BBC is by no means perfect but I travel out of the UK a lot and see TV overseas and I can tell you I would rather have the BBC's TV output than any of the TV stations I've seen in the last two months in France, the Netherlands, Italy and the US. And that's without mentioning the BBC's excellent radio output, which I'm listening to now (R6). The licence fee is very cheap if you compare it to Sky or Netflix for example. If you ask me, there's a seriously dangerous right wing cabal pressing to defund the BBC and that's far, far more insidious than any links to the BBC and whichever party is in government.
The Cure, 1989 day was fantastic, what little I got to hear.
I think the BBC is wonderful, not perfect, but I'm so glad we have it.
the press in this country is so bias, because it's cool to be anti cycling. instead of getting behind something that solves many of modern day lifes problems.
Economy: Improved by cycling as cyclists tend to shop more often and spend more locally rather than sending their money abroad, improving tax spend
NHS: Improved by cycling as cyclists tend to have less illness
Traffic: improved by cycling as cyclists take up less space on the road
Environment: Improved by cycling as cyclists produce less emissions
Equality: Improved by cycling as its cheap compared to driving
The government: "WhY IS tHeRE a WAr oN mOToRiSTS?? (That, even if it existed, we would have overseen over the last 15 years...)"
You forgot:
Places: improved by cycling as urban areas aren't loud, motor vehicles (including electric ones at say 20mph and above) are loud. Facilitating a very convenient local travel mode (far more efficient than walking) can - over the longer term, with the help of other measures - assist in creating local areas which are vibrant, as opposed to giant estates or lifeless dormitory towns and suburbs.
Local Connectivity: improved by cycling as it's way more efficient than walking and you can carry more. Also with another personal, private transport mode the volume of motor traffic can be reduced. As that occurs we should also be able to reduce the size of roads. That, and reducing speed limits make it easier and safer to cross roads thus reduce local barriers to (active) travel
Accessibility: improved by cycling because the real dangers and obstacles to people with disabilities or sight impediments (or even hearing issues) are motor vehicles. Note: this needs a careful, partnership approach. Currently many people with disabilities are so marginalised by effectively hostile public infra - or just crowded out or pushed to the back of the queue by those with fewer issues - that any change is a concern. Also the specifics of infrastructure design and how areas with cyclists are marked are also valid concerns. However good cycle infra (and active travel infra generally) can be an enabler for those who may have trouble driving.
Independent mobility for children and older people: see accessibility above.
Its nothing to do with being cool. Its popular. Its devisive. It gets strong responses from both sides of the argument. Basically its perfect for engagement.
Nobody knows what it means but its provocative!
Gets the people going!
It depends what you read. Try reading the Guardian.