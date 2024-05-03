Cycling group calls for stronger enforcement against illegal parking to ensure no “knock-on impact” on cyclists’ safety from council’s proposal of parking charges

A cycling group has given its support to the council’s proposal to introduce a parking charge in all car parks in Kirklees, but has also highlighted the unwanted effects it could have on people cycling and walking as more drivers start parking illegally, calling for stricter enforcement against such behaviour.

Kirklees Council launched a 21-day consultation period last month to introduce a parking fee across 57 different free car parks in the borough this week, with drivers being generally required to pay 80p for one hour of car parking from Mondays to Saturdays.

The decision, taken by the council to encourage the use of more public transport and active travel modes, has brought the wrath of opposition councillors as well as residents upon the council, many claiming that this could spell the end for local shops and businesses.

However, Cycle Kirklees has offered what it describes as “guarded support” to the proposal, reports Huddersfield Hub. On one hand, the group says any scheme to reduce car dependency is welcome, but it’s also worried that one unwanted outcome of the rule could be an increase in roadside and pavement parking, making walking and cycling both more difficult than they already are.

The group’s chair Chris Knight said: “We agree with the principle of charges where they incentivise the use of public transport and active travel which we hope will be underlined by proposed changes to Huddersfield town centre, giving better connectivity to walkers and cyclists and faster journeys for bus passengers.”

“Motorists seeking to avoid parking fees will resort to parking on main roads and residential side streets and on the pavements – an increasing trend in all parts of Kirklees.

“Such a change of behaviour would have a detrimental impact on people walking and cycling and on communities, particularly where effective enforcement measures are not in place.

“This then has a knock-on impact on road safety incidents. We do not see recognition of this in Kirklees Council’s impact assessments. While Cycle Kirklees supports the objective of introducing and uplifting parking charges, we urge careful consideration of the unintended impacts.

“We will want to see the implementation of enforcement measures against illegal and inconsiderate parking to mitigate adverse effects on communities and local economies and on those who choose to walk or cycle.”

Knight also recognised the impact car parking charges could have on local businesses, wondering if the charges could also mean that more people go to out-of-town retail parks instead of shopping locally.

He suggested that this could be solved to some extent by making the first 30 minutes of parking free. However, he suggested that one way to solve the problem entirely is to move away from car-dependent mindset of urban planning.

He said: “There is also potential for a negative impact that increased tariffs in our main town centres may have on local economies. Such increases will drive more traffic to out-of-town developments offering free parking or drive-in food and drink.

“To mitigate this trend it’s imperative that future planning decisions do not facilitate car-based shopping with free parking and drive-in catering. Planning arrangements for retail developments need to align with these charging principles to ensure fairness.”

Cycle Kirklees also added people are being put off from using bikes by what Chris describes as “the absence of secure cycle parking in Kirklees which inhibits the use of bicycles for commuting, shopping and social purposes. Cyclists need parking facilities in town and village centres, close to key travel destinations.”

In the past, we’ve seen that car parking spaces can drive quite passionate arguments, as seen in Rochdale village of Castleton a few weeks ago. Business owners from the village claimed sales are down 50 per cent and the area has been “killed” by the installation of a new cycle lane as part of a £4.4 million road improvements scheme.

The council told the BBC it is “too early to judge the success”, some locals infuriated by the fact the road space which was scrapped to make way for the infrastructure was on-street parking, that despite the scheme also seeing 80 new off-street spaces created.

And last year in York, a council proposal which would see the “front of York Station transformed to create a new and improved gateway to the city”, with safe cycling infrastructure, improved pedestrian facilities and better access for bus users, has attracted objections from some residents who do not want to lose the parking spaces in front of their homes.

In 2021, Huddersfield motorists were left baffled by Kirklees Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority's plans to promote sustainable alternatives to driving. Part of the measures included in the consultation would see an end to informal parking arrangements on Wakefield Road and new segregated cycle lanes built instead.