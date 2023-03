Dan Walker hits back at Piers Morgan for accusing him of "milking" collision injuries like he had "survived a terror attack"; Fans divided over AG2R Citroën's denim; Have Bahrain Victorious found who Mohorič's stolen Garmin? + more on the live blog

Piers Morgan attracting criticism with controversial comments? Who'd have thought it? At least he was right about Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United and Lionel Messi... oh, wait a second...

This playground spat was, I'm sure Piers would tell the teacher, started by Dan Walker who hosted the Royal Television Society's awards night on Wednesday and apparently had a dig at the Talk TV 'personality' in his speech.

As with any good feud between adult males with a combined age of 102, word got back to Morgan who took to Twitter, saying Walker had been "kicked off Match of the Day and BBC Breakfast", was "washed up on Channel 5" and had been "milking" his "grazes" from being knocked off his bike by a driver in Sheffield like he had "survived a terror attack" (particularly tasteful when you read the front page of your morning paper today).

🤣🤣If I were Dan Walker, and I’d been kicked off Match of the Day & BBC Breakfast, then washed up on Channel 5 daytime, and only got press these days by falling off a bike, getting a few grazes, and milking it like I’d survived a terror attack, I’d be this bitter too. https://t.co/Be5kPPSOCq — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 2, 2023

In reply, Walker said: "What a laugh. Interesting idea of taking a lesson on bitterness from a fella who has written article after article attacking a woman who had one drink with him & thought he was a numptie. We missed you last night. You should have come."

At least we didn't get to hear Morgan's, I'm sure esteemed, contribution to the helmet debate...("Siri, remind me to pitch 'Piers Morgan: talking helmets' to Talk TV")...

> Why is Dan Walker's claim that a bike helmet saved his life so controversial?