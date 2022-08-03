"We can't earn so lycra-clad 'athletes' can tootle around": NIMBY locals thrilled by Commonwealth Games road closures; Horrendous speed bump crash during Burgos sprint; Christoph Strasser wins Transcontinental; Dreamy bike path + more on the live blog

Nothing like a yellow jersey winner, former world champion, and pros fresh off the Tour de France racing outside your front door to light the NIMBY spirit in Facebook comments sections...

And, in fairness, there are just as many supportive comments here, and a few asking why the event couldn't be held at the weekend? The answer to that we assume is, as is standard at the Olympics and World Championships, the road races come at the weekend meaning — for adequate rest between events — the TTs end up being mid-week affairs.

Anyway, let's get down to why we're here...the excited locals who just can't wait for tomorrow's races...

Straight in with a cracker: "The only thing that surprised me is that Wolverhampton Council hasn't closed all the roads in Wolverhampton for months and built special extra-wide cycle lanes for the race. Funnily enough the worst congestion in Wolverhampton for months has been caused by the closure of much of Wednesfield Road at Heath Town to create sodding cycle lanes and it's not part of the race route.

What exactly is it with Wolverhampton and bikes?" A strong start...

> "Thanks Essex, we love you, from Surrey x": NIMBY locals love RideLondon relocation

"Lots in the news about 'Heat or Eat' and we can't earn so some lycra-clad 'athletes' can tootle around Wolverhampton and Dudley, neither are in Birmingham." It's good to hear Lycra-clad again, isn't it? We're guessing they mean Geraint Thomas, Rohan Dennis and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio...

Superb bit of bingoing worked into the next one... "Amazing for the area, pity the cyclists training tonight ran the red light and almost wiped us out in Sedgley. If the cars stopped think they should have too."

Refreshingly the top comment was more positive: "Lovely stuff. And great to see Wolverhampton and surrounding area getting a bit of the action for what is effectively a once-in-a-lifetime event."

The course certainly looks 'interesting', Scottish hope John Archibald summed it up on his Strava recon... "Never seen a course like it. Up, down, left, right, figure eight, dual carriageway, death descent, 20 per cent bergs and more." Good luck going down the descent at 4:25 on a TT bike...