Decathlon to launch "Second Life Marketplace" selling refurbished bikes in stores

Decathlon has announced plans for a “Second Life Marketplace,” in its stores where refurbished second-hand bikes will be available for purchase. “Nothing will go to waste,” said the firm’s appropriately-named UK cycling leader, Pete Lazarus, when outlining the plans.

“The Decathlon Second Life Marketplace is due this year across Europe and it will apply to adult and kids’ bikes,” Lazarus told Cycling Industry News. “The idea is to generate more of a circular economy and various options will be available to customers who may wish to cycle but also not buy new every time.”

In June of last year, Decathlon UK CEO Eric Mazilier had to apologise for bike shortages following very high demand during the first lockdown.

The firm said this wasn’t a direct motivation for the new plans, but the move should still help reduce the impact of any future supply chain issues.

“We as a company are looking to recycle parts where possible,” said Lazarus. “If we get a defective bike it’s an option to strip it down and re-use the working parts. For the customer, it’s an option to participate in upcycling work and save money. There will be a much bigger effort to repair over replacement where possible.”

He continued: “Sometimes wheels, for example, may be buckled in transit. These will be switched out, perhaps even with better wheels and the old ones will be repaired. The key is that nothing will go to waste and the bikes sold will be given a full [pre-delivery inspection] and safety check before they’re displayed and they’ll carry a warranty.”

The firm is also set to offer customers a buy-back option on old Decathlon bikes, in exchange for money or vouchers to spend in store.