Police use close pass footage to highlight dangerous driving... but insisted "no offence was committed" when incident was reported

Cheshire Police have conceded that they didn’t take action on an incident that they themselves are using as an example of an unsafe pass of a cyclist. When this was pointed out to them by the cyclist who’d actually shot the footage, an officer explained that while the overtake provided an opportunity to highlight the kind of inconsiderate driving that cyclists are subjected to, “no offence was committed.”
Earlier today, Wilmslow Police tweeted the below image while linking to Highway Code rules on overtaking.
This was spotted by Richard from Macclesfield, from whose video the image was taken.
When he'd submitted the footage to the force, he was told: "The footage you’ve supplied doesn’t meet the minimum threshold of an offence so unfortunately on this occasion no action will be taken against another party."
Somewhat put out to see the incident being used in this way given the response he’d had, Richard replied: “Dear Police. That’s my photo. Your dashcam PC said no offence was committed so the driver didn’t even get a warning. Ironic that you are using it in your campaign.”
Another user asked Richard if the force was pretending it had taken action against an unsafe driver.
Wilmslow Police responded: “Sorry that you've miss read [sic] our tweet as at no point does it say or imply that we took action.
“As Richard said no offence was committed, it did however provided us with an opportunity to highlight some of the inconsiderate driving that cyclists have to put up with.”
That would be ridiculous...... especially to a team with such a focus on developing young talent!
Councillor Cem Kemahli might not believe in segregation but as he represents the RBKC he's pretty much a poster boy for economic segregation...
I tried one of those from AliExpress, with a very thin cover and a totally genuine SelleItalia logo. Impressed that is pretty comfortable -...
>> British cars in the 70s were a sick joke....
It's rather misleading to quote the price of the "groupset" at £1100 when that's just the price of the upgrade to the wide gear range.
A step in the right direction. Thank you for all your efforts and I hope you can keep it up. I'd really like to think we'll get there in the end.
I would be pretty certain 85kg is absolutely fine. If you ride on the flats and not in a windy area, go for the 60s. But conventional wisdom is...
Just watched the Danny video, just WOW!
The driver uses his vehicle in a dangerous and aggressive way, following no provocation. ...
Don't think it is meant for one the bike use, it even states it on their site, so fine for a hat.