"You must stop driving and surrender your licence to the authorities": Jeremy Vine in disbelief at people blaming cyclist for shocking crash which saw driver jailed; Pidcock's bike-handling masterclass; Richie Porte's new bike day + more on the live blog

The final live blog of the year! Apparently it's a Friday, but by this point who knows? What we do know is that Dan Alexander is here, full of Quality Street, Baileys and roast potatoes, and ready for a day of live blogging ...
Fri, Dec 29, 2023 09:13
"You must stop driving and surrender your licence to the authorities": Jeremy Vine in disbelief at people blaming cyclist for shocking crash which saw driver jailed; Pidcock's bike-handling masterclass; Richie Porte's new bike day + more on the live blogWest Midlands Police video
12:14
"You must stop driving and surrender your licence to the authorities": Jeremy Vine in disbelief at people blaming cyclist for shocking crash which saw driver jailed

It'll never cease to surprise me (although it probably should have by now) that no matter how obviously not a cyclist's fault a collision can be, there'll still be a queue of people claiming to the contrary. Exhibit A:

Coventry crash May 2023 (via West Midlands Police)

> Shocking footage released by police shows driver crashing into cyclist, catapulting her into the air (+ video)

This is the footage, released by West Midlands Police, showing the moment a 71-year-old cyclist was left with a bleed on the brain, a broken shoulder and a broken ankle after a driver — who was jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving — ignored give way markings and caused the collision.

As Traffic Sergeant Jordan Keen from West Midlands Police pointed out: "She [the victim] is an experienced cyclist and a member of a local cycling club, but it's clear from the footage that Freeman's careless driving when crossing the junction meant she stood no chance."

And yet, the top responses to West Midlands Police's post? 

"Wow the cyclist shouldn't have been going that fast though?!"

"The cyclist should have been extra vigilant approaching that junction. The cyclist is the more vulnerable road user. Given the speed, it was probably an electric bike. That would have been 100 per cent fatal if they weren't wearing a helmet!"

"Cyclist is going way too fast. Probably breaking the speed limit but clearly not proceeding towards a major crossing with caution. Irresponsible."

Give me strength...

BBC and Channel 5 presenter Jeremy Vine, who cycles around London and posts videos of his travels on social media, has also commented on the footage too, saying: "Watch the red car. Watch the cyclist. Now ask yourself, 'Was the woman on the bicycle to blame in any way for that collision? Should she have avoided it?' If your answer is any version of yes, YOU MUST stop driving and surrender your driving licence to the authorities."

11:36
11:17
AA president calls for more traffic police to "increase the perception" thousands of people driving while disqualified "are more likely to be caught"
Ealing traffic (via Better Ealing Streets Twitter)

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency has raised safety concerns after issuing statistics, reports by Sky News, which show thousands of "selfish" motorists are "brazenly" ignoring driving bans, with one person caught 20 times in four years.

More than 37,500 people have been convicted of driving while disqualified in the last four years, 8,000 of those being repeat offenders. DCS Andy Cox said the actions of those who drive while disqualified are "selfish".

"The public understandably expects these serious offences to be recognised as such when habitual disqualified drivers are brought to justice," he said. "Via deterrence we can reduce danger on our roads and ultimately save lives."

Likewise, AA president Edmund King commented on the figures, and said an increase in traffic police numbers would "increase the perception they are more likely to be caught".

11:08
Nah, I think I'll pass

@bradsimmss

That was stressful 😅😅

♬ original sound - Brad Simms

10:44
Richie Porte's flash new bike day makes us jealous

Must be nice being a retired, top-level professional cyclist. Your money and wins in the bank, free to ride whatever whenever. Of course, we'll avoid thinking about the years and years of suffering, sacrifice, crashes and just generally living like a monk... yep, just focus on the shiny S-Works and sunny rides, that's the way. It's a beauty...

Richie Porte Specialized (Strava)

Porte retired at the end of 2022, the Tour of Britain cancelled early due to the Queen's death his final race. Last January, his wife hit out at trolls having a pop at his 'post-retirement weight gain'.

> Richie Porte's wife "already tired of seeing comments about his weight" after rider's retirement

I put that 'post-retirement weight gain' in quotation marks because quite frankly a professional athlete put through years of the most strict dieting, reaching the limits of health and performance, returning to a more normal life post-retirement is probably something to be celebrated... oh, and he's still in better shape and faster than 99.9% of us...

Richie Porte's 'first ride as a MAMIL' (Richie Porte, Instagram)

Yep, definitely faster...

Richie Porte Strava
09:59
How to watch cyclocross (and all the other racing) now GCN+ has closed
GCN+ 2023

09:58
The year in cycling — all the biggest and best moments from the past 12 months
road.cc 'Year in cycling 2023'

09:04
Bike-handling from another planet: Mathieu van der Poel, Tom Pidcock and Puck Pieterse show off their incredible cyclocross skills

Water is wet, the Pope's a Catholic, cyclocross is muddy, Mathieu van der Poel won again last night. As on Boxing Day at Gavere, Puck Pieterse took the women's race too, both riders taming the mud, sand and technical sections with their quite incredible bike-handling skills. Just look at that power...

And the skills continued after the finish line...

Tom Pidcock took second in the men's race, pulling off a daring last-corner overtake of Eli Iserbyt which was arguably the most jaw-dropping bike-handling of the night...

Smooth. Tom P's never limped away from the lights while awkwardly trying to clip in, has he? 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Avatar
eburtthebike | 8 min ago
0 likes

".....thousands of "selfish" motorists are "brazenly" ignoring driving bans, with one person caught 20 times in four years."

I know the police and legal professions are undermanned, underfunded and demoralised, the prisons are full to bursting, and driving is a right not a privilege, but how can you be caught driving whilst banned twenty times without being locked up?

The depth of motornomativity in our society is truly awesome.

Avatar
Secret_squirrel | 3 hours ago
0 likes

Genuine question.  Is deviation from your line to shoulder barge your opponent legal in cyclocross?

Avatar
Drinfinity replied to Secret_squirrel | 3 hours ago
4 likes

Dangerous conduct is not allowed, but this was not dangerous. 
In this case, it looks like rider in front tried to shut the door on the move by coming to the rut in the centre, overtaking rider aiming for the same line leans in for support on the way past. I wouldn't have an issue with it.

Avatar
Drinfinity replied to Drinfinity | 3 hours ago
1 like

Obstruction to delay the progress of another rider is forbidden, but I wouldn't class this  as obstruction. Something like carrying the bike wide to stop someone running past would be. 

Avatar
lesterama replied to Drinfinity | 2 hours ago
1 like

And yet blocking in many forms is acceptable, as long as the blocker can claim they were just trying to make progress

Avatar
Simon E replied to lesterama | 1 hour ago
0 likes

lesterama wrote:

And yet blocking in many forms is acceptable, as long as the blocker can claim they were just trying to make progress

And Iserbyt's team is one of the most frequent users of blocking tactic.

Was Pidcock's wheel ahead? If so or they were level then he is simply taking a line that Iserbyt wanted too. Still room on his right but they converged. Good to see close racing, the women's race was a bit boring (but a great win by Pieterse).

Avatar
dubwise replied to Secret_squirrel | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Due to it being St. Pidders, it is "incredible cyclocross skills" but MVdP was called out the other day for shoving a backmarker out the way.

It was a normal pass and nothing to do with "incredible cyclocross skills".  I wonder what the reaction would be on here if it was the other way round?

