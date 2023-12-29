"You must stop driving and surrender your licence to the authorities": Jeremy Vine in disbelief at people blaming cyclist for shocking crash which saw driver jailed; Pidcock's bike-handling masterclass; Richie Porte's new bike day + more on the live blog

It'll never cease to surprise me (although it probably should have by now) that no matter how obviously not a cyclist's fault a collision can be, there'll still be a queue of people claiming to the contrary. Exhibit A:

> Shocking footage released by police shows driver crashing into cyclist, catapulting her into the air (+ video)

This is the footage, released by West Midlands Police, showing the moment a 71-year-old cyclist was left with a bleed on the brain, a broken shoulder and a broken ankle after a driver — who was jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving — ignored give way markings and caused the collision.

As Traffic Sergeant Jordan Keen from West Midlands Police pointed out: "She [the victim] is an experienced cyclist and a member of a local cycling club, but it's clear from the footage that Freeman's careless driving when crossing the junction meant she stood no chance."

And yet, the top responses to West Midlands Police's post?

"Wow the cyclist shouldn't have been going that fast though?!"

"The cyclist should have been extra vigilant approaching that junction. The cyclist is the more vulnerable road user. Given the speed, it was probably an electric bike. That would have been 100 per cent fatal if they weren't wearing a helmet!"

"Cyclist is going way too fast. Probably breaking the speed limit but clearly not proceeding towards a major crossing with caution. Irresponsible."

Give me strength...

BBC and Channel 5 presenter Jeremy Vine, who cycles around London and posts videos of his travels on social media, has also commented on the footage too, saying: "Watch the red car. Watch the cyclist. Now ask yourself, 'Was the woman on the bicycle to blame in any way for that collision? Should she have avoided it?' If your answer is any version of yes, YOU MUST stop driving and surrender your driving licence to the authorities."