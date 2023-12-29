Shocking footage released by police shows driver crashing into cyclist, catapulting her into the air (+ video)

West Midlands Police have released shocking video footage of the moment a driver, who has now been jailed for a year, ignored 'give way' markings and crashed into a cyclist as she rode through a junction, throwing her into the air and causing serious injuries.

The 71-year-old victim spent five days in hospital after sustaining a bleed on the brain, broken shoulder and broken ankle in the crash, which happened on 6 May this year on Wildcroft Road in Coventry at its junction with Brookside Avenue.

The cyclist gave police her permission to share the footage to highlight the responsibility drivers have towards more vulnerable people, a principle that since January last year has been officially enshrined in the Highway Code under the Hierarchy of Road Users.

> Highway Code changes one year on: Confusion in communication has created the perfect storm and done little to improve safety for cyclists

#OpTriton | This is the horrifying moment a cyclist was sent spinning into the air when she was hit by a driver who pulled out in front of her. The cyclist, 71, suffered a bleed on the brain and broken bones. The driver's now been jailed. Full story 👉https://t.co/vtMvchxYOM pic.twitter.com/9xqQmLcnTX — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) December 28, 2023

The video shows Thomas Freeman, aged 29 and from Torrington Avenue in Coventry, pulling out at the junction in his Citroen C3 Flair just as the cyclist, wearing a fluorescent yellow jacket, approaches, catapulting her into the air.

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on 21 December, Freeman was jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving and was banned from driving for two years.

Traffic Sergeant Jordan Keen, from the force’s Traffic Investigations Unit, said: “This was an appalling piece of careless driving which left the cyclist badly injured.

“She is an experienced cyclist and a member of a local cycling club, but it’s clear from the footage that Freeman’s careless driving when crossing the junction meant she stood no chance.

“I hope that drivers who see this footage know that they have a responsibility to more vulnerable road users out there, such as cyclists and pedestrians,” he added.

West Midlands Police said: “We take road safety seriously, which is why we've launched Operation Triton, a dedicated initiative aimed at tackling dangerous driving and improving safety on our roads.

“Our primary mission is simple yet crucial – to reduce the number of fatalities and serious injuries on our roads. We also aim to disrupt and deter criminals who abuse the road network.

“We are working with communities and partners, including local councils, charities and Transport for West Midlands, to create safer roads for everyone.

Our proactive approach involves active patrolling of key areas, enforcing speed limits, and protecting our communities from the hazards of excessive speed and other road-related issues,” the force added.

The offence to which Freeman pleaded guilty carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, and under current sentencing guidelines the sentence handed down to him would have included a reduction of up to one third for his guilty plea.

In determining the sentence, the judge will also have taken a variety of potentially aggravating factors, including that the victim was a vulnerable road user, as well as mitigating factors, into account under Sentencing Council guidelines for the offence.