Office worker told his bike must be wrapped in plastic "to protect against COVID" + more on the live blog

Cycled to work at a central London office complex. They wrapped my bike in this bag to protect against Covid. I'm trying to think of the right comment. pic.twitter.com/TlrGhmF6CW — Alastair Hilton (@London_W4) April 28, 2021

Think of the plastic waste if Alastair had not ridden a folding bike to the office...Why he had to wrap his bike in plastic to protect against COVID? We are still no closer to working out...

The Flying Scot commented: "Good job there, I could easily have inhaled your bike. What did they do with your clothes and skin? And is the plastic now contaminated waste?"

Nic Howell asked: "Did they put bags on your shoes as well?" They did not.

Ah well, at least we can try to have a laugh at it...

This bike mask needs to be pulled up a bit as it doesn’t cover the nose 😀 — Society d'Or (@societydor) April 28, 2021