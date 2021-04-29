Support road.cc

Office worker told his bike must be wrapped in plastic "to protect against COVID" + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander will be keeping you up-to-date with the best bits from the cycling world on the live blog...
Thu, Apr 29, 2021 08:51
4
Bike wrapped because of COVID (Image: Alastair Hilton/ Twitter)
07:42
Office worker told his bike must be wrapped in plastic "to protect against COVID"

Think of the plastic waste if Alastair had not ridden a folding bike to the office...Why he had to wrap his bike in plastic to protect against COVID? We are still no closer to working out...

The Flying Scot commented: "Good job there, I could easily have inhaled your bike. What did they do with your clothes and skin? And is the plastic now contaminated waste?"

Nic Howell asked: "Did they put bags on your shoes as well?" They did not.

Ah well, at least we can try to have a laugh at it...

Dan Alexander

