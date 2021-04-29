Near Miss of the Day 577: Motor scooter rider in very close pass – on junction where one of London's Cycleways takes a detour

If you live in London, or indeed any big town or city, you’ll be well aware that recent years have seen an explosion in the number of motor scooters on the road – or indeed often parked at right angles towards the kerb – creating yet another hazard for urban cyclists with many food delivery riders weaving in and out of traffic on their way to a pick-up or drop-off.

Today’s video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows the moment one scooter rider zooms past a cyclist – who wishes to remain anonymous and did not send the footage to the police – at the junction of St George’s Circus and London Road in South London, leaving just inches to spare.

One thing worth noting here is that the roundabout lies on the route of the mostly segregated Cycleway 6 – indeed, the cyclist has just ridden down Blackfriars Road towards Elephant & Castle.

The problem at this particular junction, though is that instead of heading down London Road, which leads straight to the Elephant – as plain a desire line as you’ll find especially for anyone who is heading on to the New Kent Road afterwards – Cycleway 6 takes a bit of a detour in its final section.

Take a look at the map here, which is centred on St George’s Circus and you’ll see how Cycleway 9 – the green line that comes down from the top centre of the image – veers off course before turning back towards Elephant & Castle, bottom right.

