Does pro cycling have a noise problem? “Scourge” of loud music and overzealous announcers “ruining” fan experience at race finishes, says Ned Boulting; Charles Leclerc wins Monaco Grand Prix, cycles home (and fans say “it’s crazy”) + more on the live blog

If you were lucky enough to attend the finish of a big bike race this weekend – be it the Giro, RideLondon, or the Rás – then you may have noticed that, even long before the riders make an appearance, they’re not often the best spots for some quiet contemplation.

Nope. Instead of the steady murmur of anticipation usually found down the road, on a key climb or in some sleepy hamlet, pro cycling finish lines are home to the incessant, worryingly loud drone Eurotrash techno music or 1980s hair metal ballads, interspersed with the frequent exhortations from an excitable race announcer to “MAKE… SOME… NOISE!”

And judging by a clip he posted from the Rome finale of a long, long Giro d’Italia on Sunday, it’s pretty clear that Ned Boulting – a man who knows a thing or two about race finish areas – is fed up with it all.

Giro workplace compliance and health and safety have been copied in pic.twitter.com/XwC0DQqC6X — Ned Boulting 🏳️‍⚧️ (@nedboulting) May 26, 2024

“I’ve been sitting here making my notes, getting ready for the race to start – competing against the noise as the animators try to whip the crowd up into a frenzy here outside the Colosseum,” Boulting, commentating on the race for the international feed, said in the Twitter video, before leaning out of his box to capture sounds more suitably found in the aftermath of a late winner at a South American football match than the pre-start entertainment of the final processional stage of a grand tour.

“This has been going on for hours. I mean, the race isn’t due in for another four and a half hours. It’s been a long, long race,” Boulting continued, as the beat dropped during another anonymously thumping dance number outside.

Expanding on his thoughts a day later, the ITV commentator wrote: “There’s an entire industry called ‘Sports Presentation’. Its function is to ruin the experience of spectators, nullify any chance of conversation, and generally pollute the space they operate in.

“From football to cycling and beyond, it is a scourge. I love the Giro, but not this.”

Is that Mr Brightside I hear in the background? (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

While many empathised and agreed with Ned’s take – with more than a few pinning it on the ‘Americanisation’ of sport worldwide – Ant McCrossan (one of cycling’s most well-known finish line announcers) believed there is an “interesting debate to be had” around ‘sports presentation’.

“Not sure the speakers and many skilled people in sports presentation would entirely agree. But perhaps there are things that can be changed to make the experience better,” McCrossan wrote.

“Ant – not meant personally of course – you’re amazing at what you do, introducing riders onto stage etc... genuinely none better,” Boulting replied.

“But it’s the sheer volume and hype for so long before any real excitement is called for. Yesterday in particular it was an affront.”

“That’s exactly what I mean,” said McCrossan. “It’s an interesting debate about use of sports presentation at the right time and in the right way. As used in the right way it enhances the experience, but it can also as you say make the experience a less enjoyable one.”

What do you think? Is the cycling finish line experience now overhyped, overblown, and overly loud? Or is it all just part of the experience of attending a bike race?

While you think about that, I’m off to put Livin’ on a Prayer on for the sixth time this morning…